Since early 2022, Just Security has published more than 100 articles analyzing the diplomatic, political, legal, economic, humanitarian, and other issues and consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The catalog below organizes our collection of coverage into general categories to facilitate access to relevant topics for policymakers, researchers, journalists, scholars, and the public at large. It will be updated as new pieces are published.
We welcome readers to use this catalog to follow the unfolding situation and generate new lines of analysis. To search headlines and authors, expand one or all of the topics, as needed, and use CTRL-F on your keyboard to open the search tool. The archive also is available in reverse chronological order at the Russia-Ukraine War articles page.
On Ukraine, Beware the Pitfalls of Interim Peacemaking Deals
by Valery Perry (July 18, 2022)
Russia Should Not be Designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism
By Ingrid Wuerth (@WuerthIngrid) (July 11, 2022)
Heed the Lessons From 2011 Libya to Prevail in Ukraine Today
by Ambassador (ret.) Gordon Gray (@AmbGordonGray) (June 28, 2022)
An Offer NATO Cannot (and Should Not) Refuse: Finland’s Membership
by Laleh Ispahani (@lispahani) (May 12, 2022)
Remarks at UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Ensuring Accountability for Atrocities Committed by Russia in Ukraine
by Amal Clooney (April 28, 2022)
The United Nations in Hindsight: Challenging the Power of the Security Council Veto
by Shamala Kandiah Thompson (@skandiah), Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin) and Paul Romita (@PaulRomita) (April 28, 2022)
How the War in Ukraine Illustrates the Weakness of US Policy Toward Africa
by Aude Darnal (@audedarnal) (April 18, 2022)
In Ukraine, There Are No Quick Fixes
by John Erath (April 8, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: В Україні немає швидких вирішень проблем
Does the ‘Responsibility to Protect’ Require States to go to War with Russia?
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber) (March 25, 2022)
Why Pushing Russia Out of Multilateral Institutions is Not a Solution to the War
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (March 22, 2022)
United Nations Response Options to Russia’s Aggression: Opportunities and Rabbit Holes
by Larry D. Johnson (March 1, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Варіанти реагування ООН на російську агресію: можливості та “підводні камені”
Ukraine: Unleashing the Rhetorical Dogs of War
by Barry Posen (February 15, 2022)
In 11th-Hour Diplomacy, US and Europe Try to Stop Putin From Escalating War on Ukraine
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried) (February 13, 2022)
As Putin Lines Ukraine Border with Russian Troops, Is There a China Factor?
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr) (January 24, 2022)
Climate Security, Energy Security, and the Russia-Ukraine War
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (May 11, 2022)
Why Proposals for U.S. to Liquidate and Use Russian Central Bank Assets Are Legally Unavailable
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle) (April 18, 2022)
How Strengthening the Corporate Transparency Act Can Help the IRS Follow the Money
by Sophia Yan (April 12, 2022)
The Russia Sanctions–How They Work and What Congress Needs to Know
by Benjamin I. Waldman (@bxnwaldman) and Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein) (March 31, 2022)
New Export Controls Distinguish Between Exports to Russia and Deemed Exports to Russian Nationals
by Christine Abely (@CEAbely) (March 9, 2022)
From Chechnya to Crimea, Putin Saw Green Light for His Assault on the World Order
by Eric Chenoweth (@EricDChenoweth) and Irena Lasota (March 18, 2022)
The Intersection of Accountability and Diplomacy in Addressing Russia’s War in Ukraine
by David Bosco (@multilateralist) (March 15, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Переплетіння відповідальності та дипломатії в контексті війни Росії в Україні
Holding Putin and Russia Accountable: A List of Legal and Policy Options
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger), Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham), Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) and Elizabeth Whatcott (@EAWhatcott) (February 25, 2022)
Putin Eyes Italy’s Political Crisis for Potential Benefits in Peeling Away Support for Ukraine
By Dario Cristiani (@med_eye) (July 19, 2022)
Putin’s Next Play in Ukraine–And How the US and Allies Can Prepare
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried) (April 15, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Наступний акт Путіна в Україні – і як США та союзники можуть підготуватися
Putin’s Real Fear: Ukraine’s Constitutional Order
by Philip Bobbitt and Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) (March 24, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Справжній страх Путіна: Конституційний лад України
A Simulated President’s Daily Brief on Putin and Ukraine
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) (March 2, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Змодельований щоденний звіт президента про Путіна та Україну
Putin’s Coercion on NATO Goes Beyond Its Open Door Policy
by Steven Keil (@stevenckeil) (January 28, 2022)
Influencing Putin’s Calculus: The Information War and the Russian Public
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) (March 3, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Вплив на плани Путіна: інформаційна війна та російський народ
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Essentially Not About NATO
by Maria Popova (@PopovaProf) and Oxana Shevel (@OxanaShevel) (February 24, 2022)
Retired Russian Generals Criticize Putin Over Ukraine, Renew Call for His Resignation
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund) (February 9, 2022)
The “Leahy Laws” and U.S. Assistance to Ukraine
by Sarah Harrison (May 9, 2022)
Articulating Arms Control Law in the EU’s Lethal Military Assistance to Ukraine
by Tomas Hamilton (@tomhamilton) (March 30, 2022)
Neutrality in Humanitarian Actions Means Talking to All Parties to a Conflict
by Hajer Naili (@h_naili) (March 28, 2022)
U.S. Under Secretary of State Nuland on Accelerating Aid to Ukraine and Sanctions Against Russia
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) (March 9, 2022)
Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine: Impasse, Ploy or Narrow Passage of Hope?
by David Matyas (@DavidgMatyas) (March 8, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Гуманітарні коридори в Україні: глухий кут, підступна витівка чи вузький промінь надії?
Ukrainian Journalists Are Winning the “Information War” Russia is Waging Against Ukraine, But They Need Help
by Antonina Cherevko (@AntoniaCherevko), Nick Benequista (@benequista) and Maksym Dvorovyi (@dvorovyi) (April 7, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Українські журналісти перемагають в інформаційній війні Росії проти України, але потребують допомоги
Ukraine and the New Politics of Faux Transparency
by Henning Lahmann (@h_lahmann) (March 22, 2022)
Moves To Ban Kremlin Propaganda Outlets Evoke WWII Anti-Nazi Efforts
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) (March 5, 2022)
Russian Threats and Cybersecurity: Q&A with Beth George, former DOD acting General General Counsel
By Beth George (May 13, 2022)
Friction, Framing & U.S. Cybersecurity-Related Actions Against Russia
by Kirsten Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr) (April 7, 2022)
Expert Backgrounder: NATO Response Options to Potential Russia Cyber Attacks
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw) (February 24, 2022)
NATO Must Boost Hybrid Warfare Defenses
by Chris Dolan (@realChrisDolan1) (February 15, 2022)
Transitional Justice in Ukraine: Guidance to Policymakers
by Kateryna Busol (@KaterynaBusol) and Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) (June 2, 2022)
Mariupol and the Origins and Avenues of Ukraine’s Transitional Justice Process
by Kateryna Busol (@KaterynaBusol) (June 1, 2022)
War’s Aftermath in Ukraine: Preparing Now for the Day After
by Ray Salvatore Jennings (@raysjennings) (May 5, 2022)
War Reparations for Ukraine: Key Issues
by Laurie Blank (May 2, 2022)
Focus on Accountability Risks Overshadowing Ukraine’s Reconstruction Needs
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) (April 21, 2022)
Bargaining About War in the Shadow of International Law
by Eyal Benvenisti (@EBenvenisti) and Amichai Cohen (March 28, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Переговори щодо війни в тіні міжнародного права
Insight from Ukraine: Revitalizing Belief in International Law
by Maksym Vishchyk (March 18, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Погляд з України: відроджуючи віру в міжнародне право
Putin Can’t Destroy the International Order by Himself
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) (February 24, 2022)
The Prohibition on Indiscriminate Attacks: The US Position vs. the DoD Law of War Manual
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane) (May 3, 2022)
Why China Giving Military Assistance to Russia Would Violate International Law
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) (March 17, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Чому надання Китаєм військової допомоги Росії порушуватиме міжнародне право
Chinese translation: 中国向俄罗斯提供军事援助违反国际法的根据所在
Supplying Arms to Ukraine is Not an Act of War
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Scott Shapiro (@scottjshapiro) (March 12, 2022)
American Fighters, Ukraine, and the Neutrality Act: The Law and the Urgent Need for Clarity
by Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill) (March 15, 2022)
The Operational and Legal Risks of a No-Fly Zone Over Ukrainian Skies
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt) (March 10, 2022)
Ukraine and War Powers: A Legal Explainer
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane) (March 3, 2022)
The Russia-Ukraine Conflict, the Black Sea, and the Montreux Convention
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt) (February 28, 2022)
Using the 1933 Soviet Definition of Aggression to Condemn Russia Today
by Kathryn Sikkink (May 24, 2022)
Toward a Better Accounting of the Human Toll in Putin’s War of Aggression
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Ambassador (ret.) Keith Harper (@AmbHarper) (May 24, 2022)
Model Indictment for the Crime of Aggression Committed against Ukraine
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston) (May 9, 2022)
The Best Path for Accountability for the Crime of Aggression Under Ukrainian and International Law
by Alexander Komarov and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) (April 11, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Найкращий шлях довідповідальності за злочин агресії за українським та міжнародним правом
Ukraine’s Constitutional Constraints: How to Achieve Accountability for the Crime of Aggression
by Alexander Komarov and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) (April 5, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Конституційні обмеження України: як домогтися відповідальності за злочин агресії
The Need to Reexamine the Crime of Aggression’s Jurisdictional Regime
by Jennifer Trahan (April 4, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Необхідність перегляду юрисдикційного режиму злочину агресії
Complicity in a War of Aggression: Private Individuals’ Criminal Responsibility
by Nikola Hajdin (April 1, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Співучасть в агресивній війні: кримінальна відповідальність приватних осіб
Litigating Aggression Backwards
by Frédéric Mégret (@fredericmegret) (March 22, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Судовий розгляд агресії в обхідний спосіб
The Leadership Clause in the Crime of Aggression and Its Customary International Law Status
by Nikola Hajdin (March 17, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Положення щодо лідерства у злочині агресії та його статус у міжнародному звичаєвому праві
Model Indictment for Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine: Prosecutor v. President Vladimir Putin
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) (March 14, 2022)
Mechanisms for Criminal Prosecution of Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum) (March 10, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Механізми кримінального переслідування агресії Росії проти України
How the Soviet Union Helped Establish the Crime of Aggressive War
by Francine Hirsch (@FranHirsch) (March 9, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Як Радянський Союз допоміг закріпити концепцію злочину агресивної війни
Russian translation: Как Советский Союз помог установить преступление агрессивной войны
U.N. General Assembly Should Recommend Creation Of Crime Of Aggression Tribunal For Ukraine: Nuremberg Is Not The Model
by Jennifer Trahan (March 7, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Генеральна Асамблея ООН повинна рекомендувати створення трибуналу для України щодо злочину агресії: Нюрнберг – це не модель
Statement by Members of the International Law Association Committee on the Use of Force
by Just Security (March 4, 2022)
Translations
‘The Hour These Hostilities Began’: Ukrainians Mobilize to Document War Crimes
by Roman Romanov (@r_romanov) (April 26, 2022)
Legal Frameworks for Assessing the Use of Starvation in Ukraine
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum) (April 22, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Правові рамки для оцінки використання морення голодом в Україні
The OSCE Report on War Crimes in Ukraine: Key Takeaways
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110) (April 15, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Звіт ОБСЄ про воєнні злочини в Україні: ключові висновки
Should We Worry that the President Called Putin a “War Criminal” Out Loud?
by Deborah Pearlstein (@DebPearlstein) (April 8, 2022)
Mass Graves in Ukraine Should Be Treated as Crime Scenes–and Urgently Secured
by Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey) and Anjli Parrin (@anjliparrin) (April 6, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Масові поховання в Україні слід розглядати як місце скоєння злочину – і терміново убезпечувати
Ukraine May Mark a Turning Point in Documenting War Crimes
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) (March 28, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Україна може стати поворотним моментом у документуванні воєнних злочинів
Russia’s “Occupation by Proxy” of Eastern Ukraine – Implications Under the Geneva Conventions
by Natia Kalandarishvili-Mueller (@natiakalanda) (February 22, 2022)
Genocide Determinations and Ukraine: A Q&A with Fmr. Ambassador Todd Buchwald
by Todd Buchwald (June 14, 2022)
Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection
by Clara Apt (June 5, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Риторика Росії проти України, спрямована на винищення: підбірка
Compilation of Countries’ Statements Calling Russian Actions in Ukraine “Genocide”
by Elizabeth Whatcott (@EAWhatcott) (May 20, 2022)
Is Genocide Occuring in Ukraine? An Expert Explainer on Indicators and Assessments
by Jonathan Leader Maynard (@jleadermaynard) (April 6, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Чи відбувається геноцид в Україні? Пояснення експерта про індикатори й оцінки
Russia’s Nuclear Threat Inflation: Misguided and Dangerous
by Lawrence Korb (@LarryKorb) and Stephen Cimbala (May 31, 2022)
U.S. Policy on Cluster Munitions and Russia’s War in Ukraine
by Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper) (May 4, 2022)
Russian Landmines in Ukraine: The Most Relevant Treaty
by Michael Matheson (April 25, 2022)
Why the War in Ukraine Poses a Greater Nuclear Risk than the Cuban Missile Crisis
by Lawrence Korb (@LarryKorb) and Stephen Cimbala (April 12, 2022)
Russia’s Use of Cluster Munitions and Other Explosive Weapons Shows Need for Stronger Civilian Protections
by Bonnie Docherty (March 21, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Використання Росією касетних боєприпасів та іншої вибухової зброї свідчить про необхідність посилення захисту цивільного населення
Weaponizing Underwater Archaeology in the Russia-Ukraine War–and Beyond
by Eden Sarid (@EdenSarid) (May 26, 2022)
How Can We Protect Cultural Heritage in Ukraine? Five Key Steps for the Int’l Community
by Brian I. Daniels (@DrBrianIDaniels) (April 22, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Як ми можемо захистити культурну спадщину в Україні? П’ять основних кроків для міжнародної спільноти
How International Justice Can Succeed in Ukraine and Beyond
by Christopher “Kip” Hale (@kiphale) and Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1) (April 14, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Як міжнародне правосуддя може досягти успіху в Україні та за її межами
How Not to Fail on International Criminal Justice for Ukraine
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston) (March 21, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Як не зазнати невдачі у міжнародному кримінальному правосудді для України
The Way: The Chief Prosecutor, the Int’l Criminal Court, and Ukraine
by David Schwendiman (March 20, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Шлях: Головний прокурор, Міжнародний кримінальний суд та Україна
Aggression by P5 Security Council Members: Time for ICC Referrals by the General Assembly
by Shane Darcy (@BHRIblog) (March 16, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Агресія з боку постійних членів Ради Безпеки: час для передачі ситуацій до МКС Генеральною Асамблеєю
With the Int’l Criminal Court Going In, Russian Soldiers Should Go Home
by Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji) (March 4, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: З початком роботи МКС, російські солдати мають повернутись додому
The Int’l Criminal Court’s Ukraine Investigation: A Test Case for User-Generated Evidence
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) and Lindsay Freeman (@lindsaysfreeman) (March 2, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Розслідування МКС в Україні: краш-тест для доказів, створених користувачами
Republicans Pave Way for US Policy Shift on Int’l Criminal Court
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) (April 13, 2022)
Pressing US Officials on Russia and Int’l Criminal Court: The Interview We Should be Hearing
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) (April 6, 2022)
Russia, the Int’l Criminal Court, and the Malign Legacy of the U.S. “War on Terror”
by Gabor Rona (@GaborRona1) (April 1, 2022)
How Best to Fund the International Criminal Court
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) (March 27, 2022)
Justice for Ukraine and the U.S. Government’s Anomalous Int’l Criminal Court Policy
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith) (March 8, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Справедливість для України та аномальна політика уряду США щодо МКС
Latest Atrocities Highlight the Importance of Early Warning
by Lawrence Woocher (July 25, 2022)
To Support Accountability for Atrocities, Fix U.S. Law on the Sharing of Digital Evidence
by David J. Simon (@djsimon7) and Joshua Lam (@joshlamlamlam) (April 20, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Виправте закон США про обмін цифровими доказами щоб забезпечити притягнення до відповідальності за звірства
The Need for Urgency in Closing the War Crimes Act’s Loopholes
by Michel Paradis (@MDParadis) (April 14, 2022)
Expanding the U.S. War Crimes Act: Lessons from the Administration’s Proposals in 1996
by Michael Matheson (April 13, 2022)
How States Like California Are Bolstering Federal Sanctions Against Russia
by Julia Spiegel (April 5, 2022)
How States Can Prosecute Russia’s Aggression With or Without “Universal Jurisdiction”
by Diane Orentlicher (March 24, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Як Держави Можуть Притягати до Відповідальності за Російську Агресію з «Універсальною Юрисдикцією» чи Без Неї
How DOJ Could Prosecute Russians for War Crimes, and How Congress Can Expand Its Remit
by Edgar Chen (March 23, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Як Міністерство юстиції може переслідувати росіян за воєнні злочини і як Конгрес може розширити свої повноваження
Q&A: Ukraine at the International Court of Justice, Russia’s Absence & What Comes Next
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw ), Zoe Tatarsky and Just Security (March 16, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Питання та відповіді (Частина ІІ): Україна у Міжнародному суді справедливості, Відсутність Росії та що буде далі
Q&A: The ICJ’s Order on Provisional Measures in Ukraine v. Russian Federation
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw), Zoe Tatarsky and Just Security (March 9, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Питання та відповіді: Наказ Міжнародного Суду ООН про тимчасові заходи у справі України проти Російської Федерації
Not Far Enough: The European Court of Human Rights’ Interim Measures on Ukraine
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl) (March 7, 2022)
Q&A: Next Steps in Ukraine’s Application to the International Court of Justice
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw), Zoe Tatarsky and Just Security (March 5, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Питання та відповіді: Наступні кроки щодо української заяви до МСС
In Alliance with Poland, U.S. Must Emphasize Refugee Protection
by Brian Dooley (@dooley_dooley) (May 11, 2022)
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Imperils Human Rights Defenders and Political Exiles
by Isabel Linzer (@isabelalinzer) and Yana Gorokhovskaia (@gorokhovskaia) (March 3, 2022)
Ukrainian translation: Вторгнення Росії в Україну є загрозою для правозахисників та політичних вигнанців
The Legal Obligation to Recognize Russian Deserters as Refugees
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum) (March 2, 2022)