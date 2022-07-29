by Tess Graham

Since early 2022, Just Security has published more than 100 articles analyzing the diplomatic, political, legal, economic, humanitarian, and other issues and consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The catalog below organizes our collection of coverage into general categories to facilitate access to relevant topics for policymakers, researchers, journalists, scholars, and the public at large. It will be updated as new pieces are published.

We welcome readers to use this catalog to follow the unfolding situation and generate new lines of analysis. To search headlines and authors, expand one or all of the topics, as needed, and use CTRL-F on your keyboard to open the search tool. The archive also is available in reverse chronological order at the Russia-Ukraine War articles page.

IMAGES (left to right): A man takes a selfie in front a destroyed apartment building on April 9, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia’s attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images); A woman with a Ukrainian flag stands outside the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ) or Peace Palace on the first day of hearings on March 7, 2022 in The Hague The Netherlands. Ukraine is petitioning the ICJ to classify Russia’s invasion as a genocide and issue an injunction under the UN Convention against Genocide. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images); Ukrainian servicemen carry the casket bearing the remains of journalist Maks Levins on April 4, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Levin, who was a contributor to LB.ua and Reuters, among other news organizations, went missing on March 13 and was found dead on April 1 near the village Huta Mezhyhirska, north of Kyiv. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)