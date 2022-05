About the Author(s)

Shamala Kandiah Thompson Shamala Kandiah Thompson (@skandiah) is Chief Operating Officer of Security Council Report, where she has worked since 2006. She previously worked in journalism, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

Karin Landgren Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin) is Executive Director of the Security Council Report. She previously served with the United Nations for over 35 years, and is the first woman to have headed three UN peace operations mandated by the Security Council.

Paul Romita Paul Romita (@PaulRomita) is Managing Editor of Security Council Report, which he joined in September 2011. He previously worked as a policy analyst in the State Fragility and Peacebuilding program at the International Peace Institute.

Send A Letter To The Editor