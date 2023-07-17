by Just Security

The following articles appear in our joint symposium with Articles of War on U.S. cooperation with the International Criminal Court’s Ukraine investigation. The symposium addresses topics discussed at a workshop held at The George Washington University Law School in February 2023. A report from the workshop, entitled, “U.S. Cooperation with the International Criminal Court on Investigation and Prosecution of Atrocities in Ukraine: Possibilities and Challenges,” is published here.

Unpacking New Legislation on US Support for the International Criminal Court

By Todd Buchwald (March 9, 2023)

US Cooperation with the ICC to Investigate and Prosecute Atrocities in Ukraine: Possibilities and Challenges

By Laura Dickinson (June 20, 2023)

Is the Pentagon Relenting?: A Close Study of Opposition to the Int’l Criminal Court’s Ukraine Investigation

By Adam Keith (July 12, 2023)

The United States Should Ratify the Rome Statute

By Amb. David Scheffer (July 17, 2023, published on Articles of War)

IMAGE: A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. Ukraine and Western nations accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and “executed” civilians near Kyiv, prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)