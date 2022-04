Dr. Brian I. Daniels (@DrBrianIDaniels) is the director of research and programs for the Penn Cultural Heritage Center at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. He also advises the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative and serves as vice president for cultural heritage of the Archaeological Institute of America, vice president of the U.S. Committee of the Blue Shield, and the secretary of the ICOM Disaster Resilient Museums International Committee.