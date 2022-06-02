(Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts exploring Ukraine’s effort of several years to establish a transitional justice process. Part 1 is available here.)

Any successful transitional justice framework for Ukraine must take into account the impact of Russia’s armed conflict with Ukraine that preceded this year’s full-scale invasion. A 2021 survey showed that 48.9 percent of Ukrainians were acutely affected by the years of fighting in the country’s east that was spurred by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its expanding direct and proxy presence in Donbas. These events and the efforts of the Ukrainian government and civil society to respond to them, must be integrated into current discussions about a transitional justice framework. Failure to do so risks alienating one part of Ukrainian society from another, and means the loss of valuable lessons already learned about the challenges of taking a holistic approach to justice in Ukraine.

The following offers recommendations, grounded in a survivor-centered approach to justice, for Ukraine and its international partners to consider:

Now more than ever, Ukraine needs to continue its systemic and cultural transformation by strengthening state-civil society cooperation, eradicating corruption across the state sector, implementing interim and comprehensive reparation schemes for survivors, proposing sustainable and inclusive truth-seeking initiatives, elaborating prevention policies, and meaningfully involving women in policy- and decision-making in all sectors and levels of governance. The need for such transformations should be emphasized not only by survivors and Ukraine’s wider civil society, but also by Kyiv’s international partners.

IMAGE: A person walks along a street past a charred residential building in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)