Russian President Vladimir Putin in reported comment to U.S. President George W. Bush – The NATO bloc broke up into blocking packages – Kommersant (April 7, 2008)

“You don’t understand, George, that Ukraine is not even a state. What is Ukraine? Part of its territories is Eastern Europe, but the greater part is a gift from us.” (Reported based on anonymous source as a Putin comment to Bush during the NATO Summit in Bucharest, Romania; reported in English on May 25, 2009, in Time Magazine. Neither that nor subsequent references identified to date indicated any effort to corroborate, and some analysts cast doubt on whether Putin made the comment. Some references translated “state” as “country,” which would be a more likely meaning, as in a sovereign State.)

Putin – “Putin to the West: Hands off Ukraine” – Time Magazine (May 25, 2009)

Relations between “Big Russia and Little Russia — Ukraine…have always been the business of Russia itself.”

Russia, with its diverse set of languages, traditions, and cultures, has an “ ethnicity issue ” that is “without any doubt a fundamental one.”

” that is “without any doubt a fundamental one.” Multiculturalism “denies integration through assimilation” whilst making the “‘minorities right to be distinct’ absolute.” However, it “ does little to balance this with public, behavioral or cultural commitments to the population and society as a whole. ”

” Russia is a “type of state civilization where there are no ethnicities , but where ‘belonging’ is determined by a common culture and shared values.” This common culture is reliant upon “ preserving the dominance of Russian culture ,” which “hostile forces” have tried to break. Analysis : Russia’s unity is reliant upon “the absorption by the leader – first his ideas and then presumably in his acts – of all of these other groups. I was about to say national minorities, but that would have been wrong because, in Putin’s mind, and in [Ivan] Ilyn’s mind for that matter, there are no national minorities. Ilyn [a Russian fascist philosopher and source of ideological inspiration for Putin] was very clear that anyone who uses the phrase ‘national minority’ is attacking Russia.” – Snyder“

, but where ‘belonging’ is determined by a common culture and shared values.” This common culture is reliant upon “ ,” which “hostile forces” have tried to break. Subtle cultural therapy ” is recommended for Russia, a “a country where, for many, the civil war never really ended and where the past is highly politicized.”

” is recommended for Russia, a “a country where, for many, the civil war never really ended and where the past is highly politicized.” The organization of regional parties is a “direct path to separatism .” Those who “attempt to lean towards nationalist, separatist, or other similar forces or influences should be restricted from the electoral process through democratic or court procedures.”

.” Those who “attempt to lean towards nationalist, separatist, or other similar forces or influences should be restricted from the electoral process through democratic or court procedures.” Russia and Ukraine have “lived together for many centuries. Together [they] were victorious in the most terrible of wars. And [they] will continue to exist side by side. To those who want and try to divide [Russia and Ukraine], I say – in your dreams .” Analysis : When Putin discusses Ukrainians in this vision, “he doesn’t mention the existence of the Ukrainian state; that’s irrelevant. All he mentions is that Ukrainians are a kind of fragment scattered across this broad expanse… This fragment will only be made whole insofar and as it is absorbed into this larger Russian civilization.” Putin also elaborates upon this notion of Russia as a whole civilization in a fascist manner. The “contours, the limits of that civilization are defined by the leader himself.” And, If Russia is divided, “it is the fault of others, who must be threatened and deterred.” – Snyder

.”

Putin – “Address by President of the Russian Federation” – Kremlin website (March 18, 2014)

Crimea is “ an inseparable part of Russia ” that reflects Russia and the region’s “shared history and pride.”

” that reflects Russia and the region’s “shared history and pride.” “When Crimea ended up as part of a different country,” Russia realized that “it was not simply robbed, it was plundered.”

Russians had been deprived of their “historical memory, even of their language and to subject them to forced assimilation.”

Ukraine has “no legitimate executive authority now, nobody to talk to. Many government agencies have been taken over by the imposters, but they do not have any control in the country,” and they themselves are “often controlled by radicals.”

Then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev quoted in a conversation with an industry watchdog official – “Russian Prime Minister: Ukraine Has ‘No Industry, or State” (April 5, 2016)

There is “neither industry, nor a state there” in Ukraine. In 2013, there was “industry there, but there was no state even then.”

Russian economist and pundit Mikhail Khazin remarks – “They need to be partially eliminated” – YouTube video (December 27, 2016)

Ukraine has “several million people [not loyal to Russia]” who “ need to be partially eliminated and partially squeezed out .”

.” “New Russia,” or the territories from Kharkov, Odessa, Zaporozhye, and Dnepropetrovsk, “should be joined to the Russian regions, with full denazification, deukrainization .”

.” Russia should institute a “ complete ban on Ukrainian fonts, Ukrainian texts, programs on [the] Ukrainian language, on teaching Ukrainian – ie completely. ”

” These implementations will cause a “surplus population – let the surplus population go to the [Russian] Far East.”

Former Putin aide Vladislav Surkov in Q&A – Surkov: “I’m Interested in Acting Against Reality” – Actual Comments website (February 26, 2020)

Surkov’s “vanity is forever satisfied by the fact that [he] put [his] hand and head into the building of a new Russian state .”

.” There is “ no Ukraine ,” although there is “ Ukrainianism ” – a “ specific mental disorder. Surprisingly brought to the extreme degree passion for ethnography. Such bloody lore. Muddle instead of the state. There is borscht, Bandera, bandura. But there is no nation .”

,” although there is “ ” – a “ Surprisingly brought to the extreme degree passion for ethnography. Such bloody lore. .” Donbass “does not deserve such humiliation” of returning to Ukraine. Ukraine “does not deserve such honor.”

The incorporation of “western Russian lands into the single state” was the product of “common faith, shared cultural traditions, and – I would like to emphasize it once again – language similarity.”

There is “ no historical basis ” for the “idea of Ukrainian people as a nation separate from the Russians .”

” for the .” Ukrainization was “often imposed on those who did not see themselves as Ukrainians.”

Modern Ukraine is “ entirely the product of the Soviet era ” shaped on the “lands of historical Russia.” Hence, Russia “was robbed.”

” shaped on the “lands of historical Russia.” Hence, Russia “was robbed.” Ukraine’s leaders “began to mythologize and rewrite history, edit out everything that united [Russia and Ukraine] , and refer to the period when Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union as an occupation.”

, and refer to the period when Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union as an occupation.” The “slogans, ideology, and blatant aggressive Russophobia” of “ radical nationalist groups ” have become “ defining elements of state policy in Ukraine. ”

” have become “ ” Ukraine “ peddle[s] Russophobia ” and prefers to “e xploit the image of the ‘victim of external aggression .’”

” and prefers to “e .’” Russia and Ukraine together have “always been and will be many times stronger and more successful. For [they] are one people.“

Ukrainian leaders are “people who do not have any stable self-identification . Who are they, what country are they citizens of, what is their historical identity, ethnic component, what gods do they pray to?”

. Who are they, what country are they citizens of, what is their historical identity, ethnic component, what gods do they pray to?” There are “no fools to fight for Ukraine. And it is pointless for [Russia] to deal with vassals. Business must be done with the suzerain.”

“‘ Like it or not, take it, my beauty ’” references a “vulgar Russian rhyme about necrophiliac rape, implying an intention to inflict similar destruction on Ukraine and a view of Ukraine as a corpse .”

’” references a “vulgar Russian rhyme about necrophiliac rape, implying an .” Modern Ukraine is considered to be “ entirely created by Russia or, to be more precise, by Bolshevik, Communist Russia .”

.” Russia is “ready to show what real decommunization would mean for Ukraine.”

Putin declaring Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine – “Putin Orders ‘Special Military Operation’ for Ukraine” – Bloomberg News (February 24, 2022)

The special military operation’s goal is “the protection of people who during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime .”

.” Whoever tries to stop Russia and “further create threats to [Russia’s] country, to [the Russian] people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and lead [them] to such consequences that [they] have never faced in [their] history.“

Russian victory declaration, accidentally published – “The Offensive of Russia and the New World” – RIA Novosti (February 26, 2022)

“ There will be no more Ukraine as anti-Russia .”

.” Vladimir Putin has asserted a “historic responsibility by deciding not to leave the solution of the Ukrainian question to future generations .”

.” Ukraine’s return to Russia will not mean its statehood’s “liquidation”; instead, Ukraine will be “ reorganized, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world .” Analysis : This victory declaration “made it clear that Russia’s aim in this war was to destroy the Ukrainian state, destroy the Ukrainian nation, and then leave the remaining populace as a kind of unformed mass that could be colonized in any way the Russian leadership desired.” – Snyder

.” This war is a “response to the geopolitical expansion of the Atlanticists, this is Russia’s return of its historical space and its place in the world.”

Pro-Putin pundit Timofei Sergeitsev op-ed – “What Should Russia Do with Ukraine?” – RIA Novosti (April 5, 2022) ( by Mariia Kravchenko on Medium) alternative translation by Mariia Kravchenko on Medium)

“ Nazi, Bandera Ukraine, the enemy of Russia and the West’s tool for the destuction of Russia, we do not need .”

.” The “ denazification ” of Ukraine entails “a set of measures in relation to the nazified mass of the population, which technically cannot be subjected to direct punishment as war criminals.” Analysis : Denazification in “official Russian usage just means the destruction of the Ukrainian state and nation. A ‘Nazi,’ as [Sergeitsev’s article] explains, is simply a human being who self-identifies as Ukrainian. According to [him], the establishment of a Ukrainian state thirty years ago was the ‘nazification of Ukraine.’ Indeed ‘any attempt to build such state’ has to be a ‘Nazi’ act.” – Snyder

” of Ukraine entails “a set of measures in relation to the nazified mass of the population, which technically cannot be subjected to direct punishment as war criminals.” There is “ no significant distinction between the APU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] and the so-called national battalions , as well as the territorial defense that joined these two types of military formations. All of them are equally involved in extreme cruelty against the civilian population, equally guilty of the genocide of the Russian people, do not comply with the laws and customs of war. War criminals and active Nazis should be exemplarily and exponentially punished .”

, as well as the territorial defense that joined these two types of military formations. All of them are equally involved in extreme cruelty against the civilian population, equally guilty of the genocide of the Russian people, do not comply with the laws and customs of war. .” In addition to Ukrainian defense forces, “ a significant part of the masses, which are passive Nazis, accomplices of Nazism, are also guilty . They supported and indulged Nazi power.”

. They supported and indulged Nazi power.” These masses can be denazified through “re-education, which is achieved by ideological repression (suppression) of Nazi attitudes and strict censorship : not only in the political sphere, bit also necessarily in the sphere of culture and education.”

: not only in the political sphere, bit also necessarily in the sphere of culture and education.” “ The terms of denazification can in no way be less than one generation, which must be born, grow up and reach maturity under the conditions of denazification .”

.” Denazification will coincide with “ de-Ukrainization – a rejection of the large-scale artificial inflation of the ethnic component of self-identification of the population of the territories of historical Little Russia and New Russia, begun by the Soviet authorities.” Analysis : “As a historian of mass killing, I am hard pressed to think of many examples where states explicitly advertise the genocidal character of their own actions right at the moment those actions become public knowledge. From a legal perspective, the existence of sucha text (in the larger context of similar statements and Vladimir Putin’s repeated denial that Ukraine exists) makes the charge of genocide far easier to make. Legally, genocide means both actions that destroy a group in whole or in part, combined with some intention to do so. Russia has done the deed and confessed to the intention.” – Snyder Analysis : History reveals that we “should take dictators at their word. Those who incite genocide usually attempt to follow through. It is not unusual for them to publicize their campaigns through propagandists and media. Adolf Hitler had Joseph Goebbels, Alfred Rosenberg and others doing this work. Putin has Medvedev and the pundits of Russian state media. Finally, the more that Russian soldiers embrace the campaign of ‘de-Ukrainization,’ the more brutal the war will become – and the harder it will be for Russia to find an exit short of total victory or defeat. Russian society’s complacency becomes complicity in murder.” – Hirsch

of the territories of historical Little Russia and New Russia, begun by the Soviet authorities.” Ukraine is historically “ impossible as a nation state , and attempts to ‘build’ one naturally lead to Nazism. Ukrainism is an artificial anti-Russian construction that does not have its own civilizational content , a subordinate element of an alien and alien civilization.” Analysis : This article is different from other Russian news sources for “two critical reasons. It was published amid Russia’s predatory war of aggression – while atrocities were being committed in Bucha, Mariupol and other towns, and while Ukrainian civilians were being kidnapped, deported and sent to filtration camps. It was being published during extreme wartime censorship in Russia, indicating its approval by the Russian authorities.” – Hirsch

, and attempts to ‘build’ one naturally lead to Nazism. , a subordinate element of an alien and alien civilization.” Politically, the “ Bandera elite must be eliminated [as] its re-education is impossible.” Ukraine itself requires “cleans[ing] of Nazi elements… integrating this statehood into close cooperation with the Russian department for the denazification of Ukraine.” Russia will then create a “tribunal for crimes against humanity in the former Ukraine [and] in this regard act as the guardian of the Nuremberg Trials.”

[as] its re-education is impossible.” Ukraine itself requires “cleans[ing] of Nazi elements… integrating this statehood into close cooperation with the Russian department for the denazification of Ukraine.” Russia will then create a “tribunal for crimes against humanity in the [and] in this regard act as the guardian of the Nuremberg Trials.” Initial steps of denazification, according to Sergeitsev, can be defined as follows: “ Liquidation of armed Nazi formations, as well as the military, informational, educational infrastructure that ensures their activity ; Installation of the Russian information space; The withdrawal of educational materials and the prohibition of educational programs at all levels containing Nazi ideological guidelines ; and Lustration, publication of the names of the accomplices of the Nazi regime, involving them in forced labor to restore the destroyed infrastructure as punishment for Nazi activities (from among those who will not be subject to the death penalty or imprisonment) .”



Vladimir Solovyov, pro-Kremlin former Ukrainian MP and presenter – Russian State TV Excerpts – translated by Francis Scarr of BBC Monitoring (April 7, 2022)

“Vladimir Volfovich [former member of the State Duma] made a genuine forecast. And it sounded like this: Zelensky is the last president of Ukraine because after him there will not be any Ukraine!”

Russian State TV Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and other pro-Putin figures or officials – “Ominous rhetoric gains ground in Russia as its forces founder in Ukraine” – Washington Post (April 13, 2022)

“On state television, a military analyst doubled down on Russia’s need to win and called for concentration camps for Ukrainians opposed to the invasion. Two days later, the head of the defense committee in the lower house of parliament said it would take 30 to 40 years to ‘reeducate’ Ukrainians.”

The editor-in-chief of the television news network RT described “Ukrainians’ determination to defend their country as ‘ collective insanity. ’ ‘It’s no accident that we call them Nazis,’ said Margarita Simonyan, who also heads the Kremlin-backed media group that operates the Sputnik and RIA Novosti news agencies. ‘ What makes you a Nazi is your bestial nature, your bestial hatred and your bestial willingness to tear out the eyes of children on the basis of nationality. ’”

’ ‘It’s no accident that we call them Nazis,’ said Margarita Simonyan, who also heads the Kremlin-backed media group that operates the Sputnik and RIA Novosti news agencies. ‘ ’” “In late March, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a probe into whether Ukrainian students’ textbooks ‘target Children with hatred of Russia and the Russian language’ and ‘distort history.’

Karen Shakhnazarov, pundit and filmmaker – “‘There will be no mercy’ Putin mouthpiece warns of ‘concentration camps, sterilisation’” – excerpts from Russian State TV channel Rossiya 1 via Express (May 4, 2022, via May 5, 2022 article)

Opponents of “Letter Z” must “‘understand that if they are counting on mercy, no, there will be no mercy for them. It all became very serious. In this case it means concentration camps, re-education, sterilization’”

Medvedev – Telegram posts by Medvedev – Telegram (March 17 – May 6, 2022)

Russia fights for a “world order” in which there is “ no place for frostbitten Nazis, historical lies and genocide [against the Russian people] .” (March 17)

.” (March 17) Negotiations with Ukraine aim to “ fix the neutral status of Ukraine, its demilitarization, the rejection of the use of Nazi ideological laws that were adopted in this country . Well, and a number of positions that the Russian Federation considers to be most important.” (March 26)

. Well, and a number of positions that the Russian Federation considers to be most important.” (March 26) “ Deep Ukrainianism ” is a fictional concept “fueled by anti-Russian poison and an all-consuming lie about its identity, is one big fake. This phenomenon has never happened in history. And now it doesn’t exist .” (April 5)

” is a fictional concept “fueled by anti-Russian poison and an all-consuming .” (April 5) Ukraine will “ suffer its own fate ” after having “ mentally transformed into the Third Reich , having written down the names of Jews and Nazi henchmen into history books. There she is dear, such Ukraine.” (April 5)

” after having “ , having written down the names of Jews and Nazi henchmen into history books. There she is dear, such Ukraine.” (April 5) Russia’s “most important goal” is to “ change the bloody and full of false myths consciousness of a part of today’s Ukrainians .” (April 5)

.” (April 5) “History will put everything in its place and show which side the truth is on. Who became the custodian of true Christian values, protecting them from atheists, bandits, and nationalists .” (April 27)

.” (April 27) “Zelensky has no other way to stay in office. If, of course, the position itself remains.” (May 3)

Russian State TV Excerpts – translated by Francis Scarr of BBC Monitoring (May 8, 2022)

“ Ukraine is in thrall to a Nazi-inspired ‘neo-pagan’ religion based on violence .”

.” “The ‘bloody paganism’ was founded by Ukrainian ‘accomplices of the Nazis’ during WWII and later cultivated by the diaspora in the US.”

Journalist Victoria Nikiforova op-ed – “It’s Time to Repeat” – RIA Novosti (May 9, 2022)

“Fighting is underway in eastern Ukraine. The Nazis torture and kill the inhabitants of the occupied territories .”

.” Russia is defined by “social harmony – difficult to achieve, but absolutely real”

The Ukrainian special operation has become Russia’s “war for peace. And not only in Russia, but also for world peace.”

Solovyov – Russian State TV Excerpts – translated by media monitor Julia Davis (May 24, 2022)