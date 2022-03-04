by Just Security

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine.

Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations prohibits “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.” There are only two exceptions expressly included in the Charter: individual or collective self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter if an armed attack occurs, or authorization by the United Nations Security Council acting under Chapter VII of the Charter. Neither of these exceptions applies to the current situation. In particular, the Russian Federation has no right of individual self-defense against Ukraine.

The right to self-determination is no legal basis for the creation of the Ukrainian territories Donetsk and Luhansk as “states”. Therefore, their recognition by the Russian Federation is a flagrant violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and as such without legal effect. Since these territories are not states, the Russian Federation cannot invoke collective self-defense on behalf of these territories in order to justify its attack on Ukraine. In the same vein, the Russian Federation cannot rely on the alleged “consent” of these entities to justify any intervention in the territory of Ukraine for any purpose.

As there is no legal justification for its resort to force against Ukraine, the Russian Federation is committing a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and an act of aggression.

Moreover, this act of aggression may involve the commission of crimes of aggression by persons effectively controlling or directing the political or military actions of the Russian Federation.

We call on all U.N. Member States to fulfill their obligations in relation to the Russian Federation’s violation of the prohibition on aggression, which is a peremptory norm of international law (jus cogens). It endures regardless of violations. Accordingly, states must cooperate to bring this aggression to an end through lawful means; they must not recognize as lawful any situation it creates; nor may they render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation.

Last, we remind third-party states, including the Republic of Belarus, that the action of a state in allowing its territory, which it has placed at the disposal of another state, to be used by that other state for perpetrating an act of aggression, might be an act of aggression in and of itself.

Dr Anan Alsheikh Haidar

Professor Tatsuya Abe

Dr Constantine Antonopoulos

Professor Masahiko Asada

Dr Danae Azaria

Professor Guimei Bai

Professor Jack M. Beard

Dr Markus P. Beham

Philippe Blaquier Cirelli

Professor Antonio Bultrini

Professor Dr Erika de Wet

Professor Amos O. Enabulele

Dr Gloria Fernández Arribas

Dr Luca Ferro

Professor T.D. Gill

Professor James A. Green

Professor Patrycja Grzebyk

Professor Alonso Gurmendi Dunkelberg

Professor Christian Henderson

Professor Michał Kowalski

Professor Jang-Hie Lee

Dr Marja Lehto

Dr Eliav Lieblich

PD Dr Christian Marxsen

Dr Carrie McDougall

Professor Tadashi Mori

Professor Claus Kreß

Dr Robert Muharremi

Professor Mary Ellen O’Connell

Professor Inger Österdahl

Dr Federica Paddeu

Professor Anne Peters

Dr Erin Pobjie

Dr Chiara Redaelli

Professor Brad Roth

Professor Dr Tom Ruys

Svit Senković

Dr Michael Smith

Professor Christian J. Tams

Professor Jennifer Trahan

Professor Jure Vidmar

Dr Sharon Weill

Dr Hannah Woolaver

* This statement is made by members of the Committee acting in their personal capacity and represents the views of its signatories only.