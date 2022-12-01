by Clara Apt

Over the past five years, Just Security has published a variety of articles analyzing the diplomatic, political, legal, security, and humanitarian issues and the consequences of the international climate crisis.

The catalog below organizes our coverage into general categories to facilitate access to relevant topics for policymakers, researchers, journalists, scholars, and the public at large. The archive will be updated as new pieces are published.

We welcome readers to use the archive to follow climate change developments and generate new lines of analysis. To search headlines and authors, expand one or all of the topics, as needed, and use CTRL-F on your keyboard to open the search tool.

