Over the past five years, Just Security has published a variety of articles analyzing the diplomatic, political, legal, security, and humanitarian issues and the consequences of the international climate crisis.
The catalog below organizes our coverage into general categories to facilitate access to relevant topics for policymakers, researchers, journalists, scholars, and the public at large. The archive will be updated as new pieces are published.
We welcome readers to use the archive to follow climate change developments and generate new lines of analysis. To search headlines and authors, expand one or all of the topics, as needed, and use CTRL-F on your keyboard to open the search tool.
Tracking COP27: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Clara Apt (@claraapt25) and Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) (November 18, 2022)
Loss and Damage at COP27: What’s Been Lost, What Can We Salvage From the Damage?
by Jocelyn Perry (@JocelynGPerry) (November 11, 2022)
The Egypt Climate Summit: Four Key Questions to Help Frame COP27
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (November 8, 2022)
Climate Change Diplomacy Has an Authoritarianism Problem
by Kirk Herbertson (@KirkHerbertson) (November 2, 2022)
Tracking UNGA 77: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25) (September 22, 2022)
Good COP, Bad COP: After the Mixed Results of COP26, What’s Next?
by Ben Abraham and Jocelyn Perry (@JocelynGPerry) (November 24, 2021)
With West Africa and Priority Countries Set, Potentially Game-Changing Global Fragility Act Still Faces Hurdles
by Liz Hume (@Lizhume4peace) and Kate Phillips-Barrasso (@kpbarrasso) (April 11, 2022)
Why the US Still Can’t Have It All: Biden’s National Security Strategy
by Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) (October 14, 2022)
Bringing Climate and Terrorism Together at the UN Security Council – Proceed with Caution
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) (December 6, 2021)
Getting Climate Intelligence Right
by Rod Schoonover (@RodSchoonover) and Erin Sikorsky (@ErinSikorsky) (November 3, 2021)
Is Climate Change a National Emergency?
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (February 25, 2021)
Climate Change as a National Security and Foreign Policy Priority: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Administration
by Mayesha Alam (December 4, 2020)
Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (December 2, 2020)
An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate
by Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) and Cullen Hendrix (@cullenhendrix) (October 23, 2020)
Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (September 20, 2019)
Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (April 17, 2019)
Pentagon’s Climate Change Report Lacks Analysis the Law Requires
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (January 23, 2019)
Two Notable Omissions in the Mattis National Defense Strategy
by Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas) and Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (January 24, 2018)
Wishing Away Climate Change as a Threat to National Security
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (December 20, 2017)
Military Planning for the Climate Century
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (October 19, 2017)
Climate Change and Arctic Security: Five Key Questions Impacting the Future of Arctic Governance
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (September 14, 2017)
NATO’s Renewed Focus on Climate Change & Security: What You Need to Know
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (June 23, 2021)
Why President Biden Should Not Declare a Climate Emergency
by Soren Dayton (@sorendayton) and Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) (February 10, 2021)
Declaring a Climate Emergency Won’t Save the Planet – Energy Security Could
by Emily Holland (@EmilyJHolland) and Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) (August 8, 2022)
Climate Security, Energy Security, and the Russia-Ukraine War
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (May 11, 2022)
Want to Compete with China? Deliver on Climate Security for the Indo-Pacific
by Caroline Baxter and Erin Sikorsky (@ErinSikorsky) (May 21, 2021)
The Mining Gap: Critical Minerals and Geopolitical Competition
by Gregory Brew (@gbrew24) and Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) (November 7, 2022)
China, Climate Change, Credibility: Why It’s (Finally) Time for the US to Join the Law of the Sea Convention
by Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) (September 23, 2021)
One Key Instrument to Confront China and Climate Change
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison) and David Gargaro (@david_gargaro) (July 8, 2019)
Climate Change is a Human Rights Issue – Particularly in US-China Relations
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B) (August 11, 2021)
Climate Change Solutions Must Include People with Disabilities
by Brian Mateo (@brianmateo) (April 27, 2021)
Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threat
by Anca Agachi (@AncaAgachi) and Priya Swyden (@priya_swyden) (March 8, 2021)
How Domestic Civic Movements Could Reshape US Foreign Policy
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan) (February 25, 2021)
Climate Change is a Threat the Next Generation Cannot Face Alone
by Kate Guy (@kateaguy) and Annalise Blum (February 17, 2021)
Intergenerational Co-Leadership for Global Governance Innovation
by Aya Chebbi (October 24, 2020)
Tackling Climate Change Displacement at COP27
by Camila Bustos (@MaCamilaBustos) and Jeffrey Chase (November 14, 2022)
An Australian Model to Address Climate-Related Displacement: How to Flatten the Curve
by Jane McAdam (@profjmcadam) and Jonathan Pryke (@jonathan_pryke) (October 22, 2022)
As Biden Seeks Answers on Climate’s Impact on Migration, Sydney Declaration Provides Legal Ground Rules for Action
by Jane McAdam (@profjmcadam) (February 19, 2021)
Amid Devastating Floods, Pakistan’s Leaders Must Learn from the Past to Avoid Future Mistakes
by Jumaina Siddiqui (@jumainasiddiqui) (September 2, 2022)
A Pandemic Isn’t the Only Kind of “Catastrophic Risk.” It’s Time to Prepare More Seriously for the Next.
by Nikita Lalwani (@nikitaalalwani), Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr) and Sam Winter Levy (@SamWinterLevy) (June 15, 2021)
The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-Up Calls Are Enough?
by Lucía Falcón Palomar (@LuciaFalconP), Obinna Maduka and JoAnn Kamuf Ward (@JoAnnKWard) (April 8, 2021)
COVID-19, California’s Wildfires, and Reimagining “The Reserves”
by Jordan Beauregard (September 25, 2020)
Long-Term International Climate Assistance to Pakistan is a Hard Sell, But Necessary. Here’s Why.
by Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) (September 9, 2022)