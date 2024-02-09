Since October 2023, Just Security has published more than 40 articles analyzing the diplomatic, legal, humanitarian and other consequences of the Israel-Hamas War.
The catalog below organizes our collection of articles primarily about the war into general categories to facilitate access to relevant topics for policymakers, researchers, journalists, scholars, and the public at large. The archive will be updated as new pieces are published.
We welcome readers to use the archive to follow the unfolding situation and generate new lines of analysis. To search headlines and authors, expand one or all of the topics, as needed, and use CTRL-F on your keyboard to open the search tool. The archive also is available in reverse chronological order at the Israel-Hamas War articles page.
The Law of Relief Action – Is Israel Required to Allow Fuel into Gaza?
By Rosa-Lena Lauterbach (@rosalauterbach) (January 23, 2024)
Israel’s Rewriting of the Law of War
By Leonard Rubenstein (@lenrubenstein) (December 21, 2023)
In Defense of Gaza’s Hospitals and Health Workers
By Elise Baker (@elise_baker) (December 21, 2023)
Top Legal Experts on Why Aid to Gaza Can’t Be Conditioned on Hostage Release, in response to remarks by US Official
By Just Security (November 20, 2023)
Unpacking Key Assumptions Underlying Legal Analyses of the 2023 Hamas-Israel War
By Amichai Cohen (@amichaic) and Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1) (October 30, 2023)
Law and Survival in Israel and Palestine
By Janina Dill (October 26, 2023)
The Just Security Podcast: The Siege of Gaza
By Paras Shah (@pshah518), Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum), Tiffany Chang, Michelle Eigenheer and Clara Apt (@claraapt25) (October 20, 2023)
War on Water Prolongs Misery in Gaza
By Mark Zeitoun (October 17, 2023)
The Directive to Evacuate Northern Gaza: Advance Warning or Forced Displacement?
By Yousuf Syed Khan (@yousufsyedkhan) (October 17, 2023)
Expert Guidance: Law of Armed Conflict in the Israel-Hamas War
By Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Michael W. Meier (@MWMeier23) and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) (October 17, 2023)
Rare ICRC Public Statement Calls for “Pause” in Gaza Fighting
By Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) (October 13, 2023)
The Siege of Gaza and the Starvation War Crime
By Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum) (October 11, 2023)
Where Is the ICC Prosecutor?
By Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton) (October 11, 2023)
The “War Reserve Stockpile Allies – Israel” Explained & Why Congress Should Not Expand It
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell) and Sarah Harrison (@Seharrison7) (January 16, 2024)
Regional Conflict in the Middle East and the Limitations of the War Powers Resolution
By Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane) (January 8, 2024)
U.S. Policymakers’ Lessons from Yemen for Gaza
By Wa’el Alzayat (@WaelAlzayat) and Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) (December 22, 2023)
Senator Sanders’ New Resolution Could Force U.S. to Confront Any Complicity in Civilian Harm in Gaza
By John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell) and Hassan El-Tayyab (@HassanElTayyab) (December 18, 2023)
It’s Time to Close the Door on Biden’s Saudi Defense Deal
By Shahed Ghoreishi (@ShahedGhoreishi) (November 16, 2023)
Law and Policy Guide to US Arms Transfers to Israel
By John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell), Annie Shiel (@annieshiel), Seth Binder (@seth_binder), Elias Yousif, Bill Monahan and Amanda Klasing (@AMKlasing) (November 8, 2023)
Taking Stock of ICJ Decisions in the ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ Cases–And implications for South Africa’s case against Israel
By Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway) (February 5, 2024)
Between Rhetoric and Effects: The ICJ Provisional Measures Order in South Africa v. Israel
By Amichai Cohen (@amichaic) and Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1) (February 1, 2024)
Strategic Litigation Takes the International Stage: South Africa v Israel in Its Broader Context
By James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston) (January 31, 2024)
Why the ICJ Ruling Misses the Mark: Mitigating Civilian Harm With An Enemy Engaged in Human Shielding
By Claire O. Finkelstein (@COFinkelstein) and General (ret.) Joseph Votel (January 29, 2024)
The Just Security Podcast: ICJ Provisional Measures in South Africa v. Israel
By Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110), Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1), Paras Shah (@pshah518) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25) (January 26, 2024)
Top Experts’ Views of Int’l Court of Justice Ruling on Israel Gaza Operations (South Africa v Israel, Genocide Convention Case)
By Just Security (January 26, 2024)
Unpacking the Int’l Court of Justice Judgment in South Africa v Israel (Genocide Case)
By Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Siven Watt (@SivenWatt) (January 26, 2024)
International Courts as the Last Hope for Humanity
By Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji) (January 24, 2024)
South Africa vs. Israel at the International Court of Justice: A Battle Over Issue-Framing and the Request to Suspend the War
By Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1) and Amichai Cohen (@amichaic) (January 16, 2024)
How the International Court of Justice Should Stop the War in Gaza
By Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110) (January 15, 2024)
The Promise and Risk of South Africa’s Case Against Israel
By Alaa Hachem and Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway) (January 4, 2024)
Japanese Translation: 南アフリカ対イスラエル事件の期待とリスク
Selective Use of Facts and the Gaza Genocide Debate
By Amichai Cohen (@amichaic) and Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1) (January 2, 2024)
Revisiting International Law in the Gaza Context
By Nicholas Rostow (January 17, 2024)
Proportionality in Self-Defense: A Brief Reply
By Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110) (November 14, 2023)
The Problem of Proportionality: A Response to Adil Haque
By Charles Kels (November 14, 2023)
Enough: Self-Defense and Proportionality in the Israel-Hamas Conflict
By Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110) (November 6, 2023)
Who Will Govern Gaza? Lessons From the U.N.’s 1957 Experiment
By Kal Raustiala (February 8, 2024)
Planning Ahead: How the US May Recover Its Diplomatic Standing at the UN After the Gaza War
By Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1) (January 30, 2024)
Policy Alert: UN Secretary-General Invokes Article 99 in Letter to Security Council on Gaza
By Daniel Forti (@FortiD) (December 7, 2023)
What is the U.N. General Assembly Able to Do on the Israel-Hamas War?
By Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber) (October 24, 2023)
Finding Light in the Darkness: A Meditation on Remembrance
By Menachem Z. Rosensaft (January 27, 2024)
Keeping Sight of Our Moral Compass as the Israel-Hamas War Rages
By Menachem Z. Rosensaft (December 20, 2023)
A Plea to the International Law Community: On De-Humanizing and the October 7th Atrocities
By Yahli Shereshevsky (@YShereshevsky) (December 4, 2023)
In Gaza, Catastrophic Violence of War and Slow Violence of Oppression Collide
By Zinaida Miller (@ZinaidaMiller) (November 8, 2023)
Unhuman Killings: AI and Civilian Harm in Gaza
By Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) (December 15, 2023)
License to Kill: The Israel-Gaza Conflict and the UK’s Arms Exports Regime
By Udit Mahalingam (@UGMahalingam) (December 5, 2023)
Social Media Platform Integrity Matters in Times of War
By Nora Benavidez (@AttorneyNora) (October 13, 2023)
Policy Alert: Key Questions in Hamas’ Attack on Israel and What Comes Next
By Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) and Viola Gienger (@violagienger) (October 9, 2023)