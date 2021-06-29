Welcome to this all-source, public resource for analysts, researchers, investigators, journalists, educators, and the public at large.
1. Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, #StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection, Just Security (Feb. 10, 2021)
2. Ryan Goodman, Mari Dugas and Nicholas Tonckens, Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol, Just Security (Jan. 11, 2021)
3. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Fact Sheet and Timeline: Delayed National Guard Response to January 6 Insurrection (released on Jun. 16, 2021)
4. Department of Defense, Planning and Execution Timeline (released on Jan. 8, 2021)
5. Kate Brannen and Ryan Goodman, The Official and Unofficial Timeline of Defense Department Actions on January 6, Just Security, (May 11, 2021)
6. Andrew Restuccia and Ted Mann, “Jan. 6, 2021: How It Unfolded - A Minute-by-Minute Look,” Wall Street Journal (Feb. 12, 2021)
House Homeland Security Committee
Title: “Examining the Domestic Terrorism Threat in the Wake of the Attack on the U.S. Capitol”
February 4, 2021
YouTube CSPAN
Witnesses:
Christopher Rodriguez, PhD (Testimony)
Director
Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
District of Columbia
Ms. Elizabeth Neumann (Testimony)
Founder and Managing Director, New Summit Strategies
Former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Mr. Jonathan Greenblatt (Testimony)
Chief Executive Officer
Anti-Defamation League
Mr. Brian Michael Jenkins (Testimony)
Senior Advisor to the RAND President
The RAND Corporation
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Rules and Administration Committee
Title: “A Joint Hearing to Examine the January 6, 2021 Attack on the Capitol”
February 23, 2021
CSPAN
Witnesses:
Robert J. Contee III (Testimony)
Acting Chief of Police
Metropolitan Police Department
Washington, D.C.
Steven A. Sund (Testimony)
Former Chief of Police (2019-2021)
U.S. Capitol Police
Michael C. Stenger (Testimony)
Former Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper (2018-2021)
U.S. Senate
Paul D. Irving (Testimony)
Former Sergeant at Arms (2012-2021)
U.S. House of Representatives
Captain Carneysha Mendoza (Testimony)
Field Commander
Special Operations Division
United States Capitol Police
House Energy & Commerce Committee
Title: “Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media”
February 24, 2021
CSPAN Youtube
Witnesses:
Soledad O’Brien (Testimony)
Anchor, Matter of Fact
CEO, Soledad O’Brien Productions
Emily Bell (Testimony)
Director
Tow Center for Digital Media
Columbia University
Kristin Danielle Urquiza (Testimony)
Co-Founder
Marked by COVID
Jonathan Turley (Testimony)
Professor
The George Washington University Law School
Senate Judiciary Committee
Title: “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation: the January 6 Insurrection, Domestic Terrorism, and Other Threats”
March 2, 2021
CSPAN
Witness:
Hon. Chistopher Wray (Testimony)
Director
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Rules and Administration Committee
Title: “Examining the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Part II”
March 3, 2021
YouTube CSPAN Part 1 CSPAN Part 2
Witnesses:
Melissa Smislova (Testimony)
Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary
Office of Intelligence and Analysis
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Jill Sanborn (Testimony)
Assistant Director, Counterterrorism Division
Federal Bureau of Investigation
U.S. Department of Justice
Robert G. Salesses (Testimony)
Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary for Homeland Defense and Global Security
U.S. Department of Defense
Major General William J. Walker (Testimony)
Commanding General
District of Columbia National Guard
House Homeland Security Committee; Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism
Title: “State and Local Responses to Domestic Terrorism: The Attack on the U.S. Capitol and Beyond”
March 24, 2021
YouTube CSPAN
Witnesses:
Hon. Dana Nessel (Testimony)
Attorney General
State of Michigan
Hon. Aaron Ford (Testimony)
Attorney General
State of Nevada
Hon. John Chisholm (Testimony)
District Attorney
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
House Energy & Commerce Committee
Title: “Disinformation Nation: Social Media’s Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation”
March 25, 2021
CSPAN Youtube
Witnesses:
Mark Zuckerberg (Testimony)
Chairman and CEO
Facebook
Sundar Pichai (Testimony)
CEO
Google
Jack Dorsey (Testimony)
CEO
Twitter
Committee on House Administration
Title: “Oversight of the United States Capitol Police and Preparations for and Response to the Attack of January 6th”
April 15, 2021
YouTube Part 1 Youtube Part 2 CSPAN
Witness:
Mr. Michael Bolton (Testimony)
Inspector General
United States Capitol Police
Senate Judiciary Committee; Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law
Title: “Algorithms and Amplification: How Social Media Platforms’ Design Choices Shape Our Discourse and Our Minds”
April 27, 2021
CSPAN Youtube
Witnesses:
Ms. Monika Bickert (Testimony)
Vice President for Content Policy
Facebook
Ms. Lauren Culbertson (Testimony)
Head of U.S. Public Policy
Twitter
Ms. Alexandra Veitch (Testimony)
Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Americas and Emerging Markets
Youtube
Mr. Tristan Harris (Testimony)
Co-Founder and President
Center for Humane Technology
Dr. Joan Donovan (Testimony)
Research Director
Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy
Lecturer in Public Policy
John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University
Committee on House Administration
Title: “Oversight of the January 6th Attack: United States Capitol Police Threat Assessment and Counter-Surveillance Before and During the Attack”
May 10, 2021
YouTube CSPAN
Witness:
Mr. Michael Bolton (Testimony)
Inspector General
United States Capitol Police
Committee on House Administration
Title: “Oversight of the January 6th Attack: Review of the Architect of the Capitol’s Emergency Preparedness”
May 12, 2021
YouTube CSPAN
Witness:
Mr. Christopher Failla (Testimony)
Inspector General
Architect of the Capitol
House Rules Committee
Title: “H.R. 3237—Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act, 2021; H.R. 3233—National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act”
May 18, 2021
YouTube
Witnesses: None
House Judiciary Committee
Title: Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
June 10, 2021
Youtube CSPAN
Witness:
Hon. Christopher Wray (Testimony )
Director
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Committee on House Administration
Title: “Oversight of the January 6th Attack: United States Capitol Police Containment Emergency Response Team and First Responders Unit”
June 15, 2021
YouTube CSPAN
Witnesses:
Mr. Michael Bolton (Testimony)
Inspector General
United States Capitol Police
Dr. Gretta Goodwin (Testimony)
Director
Justice and Law Enforcement Issues
U.S. Government Accountability Office
House Committee on Oversight and Reform
Title: “The Capitol Insurrection: Unexplained Delays and Unanswered Questions”
June 15, 2021
YouTube CSPAN
Witnesses:
General Charles E. Flynn (Testimony)
Commanding General
U.S. Army Pacific
Lieutenant General Walter E. Piatt (Testimony)
Director of Army Staff
United States Army
Hon. Christopher Wray (Testimony)
Director
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Senate Rules and Administration Committee
Title: “An oversight hearing to examine the U.S. Capitol Police following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.”
June 16, 2021
CSPAN
Witness:
Mr. Michael Bolton (Testimony)
Inspector General
U.S. Capitol Police
1. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), incoming Chair of Senate Intelligence Committee, Urges Wireless Carriers and Technology Companies to Preserve Evidence Related to the Attack on the U.S. Capitol (Jan. 9. 2021)
Letters sent to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Facebook, Gab, Google, Parler, Signal, Telegram, and Twitter.
2. Trump Second Impeachment Trial
Core Documents and Other Documents via Union College Schaffer Library
Video Evidence Presented at Trial via Washington Post
3. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Letter to Parler Requesting Documents (Feb. 8, 2021)
Related: Parler Letter to Chair and Ranking Member of House Committee on Oversight and Reform (Mar. 25, 2021)
4. Chairs of Six House Committees, Document Requests to Agencies (Mar. 25, 2021)
5. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee; Senate Rules and Administration Committee Joint Report (released on Jun. 8, 2021)
Related reading: FactCheck.Org, Facebook Post Misleads on Bipartisan Capitol Attack Report and Interview (Jun. 10, 2021)
6. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Fact Sheet and Timeline: Delayed National Guard Response to January 6 Insurrection (released on Jun. 16, 2021)
7. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, "President Trump Pressure Campaign on the Department of Justice" (released on Jun. 15, 2021)
(Press Release) (Selected Documents)
8. House Resolution 503 - Establishing the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (introduced Jun. 28, 2021)
Official source: Clerk's Office House of Representatives
Official Source: Clerk's Office House of Representatives
Official Source: Congress.gov
Official Source: Clerk's Office House of Representatives
Official Source: U.S. Senate Roll Call Vote
HR 275 To establish the National Commission on the Domestic Terrorist Attack Upon the United States Capitol
House Republicans Who Supported an Independent Commission
Italics = Member voted NOT to certify the 2020 presidential election
|
1. Department of Justice, Capitol Breach Cases
2. George Washington University, Program on Extremism
3. Marcy Wheeler’s analysis of conspiracy cases (Mar. 19, 2021 and Jun. 14, 2021)
4. Dinah Pulver, Rachel Axon, Josh Salman, Katie Wedell and Erin Mansfield, Capitol Riot Arrests: See Who's Been Charged Across the U.S., USA Today (Jun. 22, 2021)
1. Bennie Thompson Incitement Suit for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Thompson v. Trump, No. 21-cv-00400 (D.D.C. filed Feb. 16, 2021)
Plaintiff: Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), represented by the NAACP
Case Summary: On Feb. 6, 2021, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson sued former President Trump and Rudy Giuliani along with two right-wing militia groups known as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, for violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, 42 U.S.C. § 1985(1). In the complaint, Thompson alleges that Trump violated the Ku Klux Klan Act by inciting the rioters with the intent to prevent Members of Congress from discharging their official duties of the timely approval of the Electoral College vote. He argues that after Trump’s loss in the Nov. 2020 election, the then-President set out on a campaign to mobilize his supporters, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. It portrays Trump’s rhetoric on the morning of Jan. 6 as a call to arms and as intended to prevent the certification of the election.
The Act was passed in 1871 in response to violence and intimidation by the KKK intended to stop Black people from voting. The legislation allows Members of Congress to sue individuals who conspire to violently “molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede” the discharge of a public official’s duties.
Thompson seeks compensatory damages for his emotional distress suffered during the attack in addition to punitive damages.
Case Status: The complaint was filed on Feb. 16, 2021 with defendants’ summonses attached. According to the summonses, defendants’ answers are due in late April. On Apr. 7, 2021, ten additional members of Congress moved to join the lawsuit as plaintiffs.
2. Eric Swalwell Incitement Suit for Jan. 6 Riots
Swalwell v. Trump, No 21-cv-00586 (D.D.C. filed Mar. 5, 2021)
Plaintiff: Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA)
Case Summary: On Mar. 5, 2021, Representative Eric Swalwell sued Donald Trump and several associates in DC federal court over the Jan. 6 riots. Much like Representative Bennie Thompson’s related suit, Swalwell alleges that Trump and his co-defendants–Donald Trump Jr., Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL), and Rudy Giuliani–violated the Ku Klux Klan Act by conspiring to interfere with the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.
Swalwell’s suit also goes one step further: it claims that the defendants should be held civilly liable for negligence because they committed criminal incitement under DC’s local code, which establishes the standard of care. Notably, Swalwell says that Trump violated the same DC code–§22-1321(a)(2)–that DC AG Karl Racine is apparently focusing on in his own criminal investigation into Trump’s conduct.
Beyond the civil rights and incitement counts, Swalwell also claims that the defendants are liable for encouraging (aiding and abetting) the rioters’ violent conduct and for intentionally inflicting emotional distress on members of Congress in connection with the attack on the Capitol.
Case Status: Swalwell filed his complaint on Mar. 5, 2021. Trump’s answer is due by May 23, 2021.
Update: On May 17, 2021, Giuliani filed a motion to dismiss the claims against him. He argued that his speech did not qualify as incitement, that he never formed a conspiracy with the other defendants or the rioters, and that his speech was ultimately protected by the First Amendment.
Update: On May 24, 2021, Donald Trump and his son Donald Jr. filed their own motion to dismiss. Most notably, former President Trump argued that he had absolute immunity against Swalwell’s claims because Trump’s alleged misconduct was within the scope of his official duties as president. Both Trump and Trump Jr. also contended that their speech was protected under the First Amendment and the canonical Brandenburg test. The Trumps also advanced various other arguments ranging from standing to the political question doctrine to even a claim that Swalwell was barred from suing Trump over the same conduct for which Trump was acquitted at his impeachment trial.
3. Capitol Police Suit for Jan. 6 Riots
Blassingame v. Trump, No. 21-cv-00858 (D.D.C. filed Mar 30, 2021)
Plaintiff: James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, two Capitol police officers
Case Summary: On Mar. 30, 2021, two Capitol Police Officers sued Donald Trump for injuries they sustained during the Jan. 6 riots in DC. The officers–James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby–say they were maced with bear spray, attacked with fists and flagpoles, and even crushed against a door as they tried to protect the Capitol from pro-Trump intruders.
Much like the other Jan. 6 suits against Trump, the officers pin their injuries on Trump’s incendiary rhetoric before and during violence. Both allege that Trump directed the rioters to assault them, aided the rioters in committing those assaults, and negligently incited the riot in violation of DC’s public safety codes. Blassingame also accuses Trump of directing intentional infliction of emotional distress, pointing to the racial slurs and taunts that the intruders allegedly hurled at him during the violence.
Case Status: The officers filed their suit in DC federal court on Mar. 30, 2021.
Update: On Apr. 28, 2021, the plaintiffs added two new conspiracy claims against Trump, one based on the KKK Act and the other on common law conspiracy. They allege that Trump illegally conspired with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol, which in turn caused the plaintiffs’ injuries.
1. Background: DHS Whistleblower Brian Murphy Complaint (Sept. 8, 2020) (alleging suppression of intelligence threat assessments of white supremacist violence) 2. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Information Bulletin: First Amendment Protected Activities Within the National Capital Region (Jan. 5, 2021) 3. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Investigations Branch, Demonstration Report (Jan. 6 2021) 4. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Emails between Regional Director and Physical Security Officer, “Re: Question” (on crowd size) (Jan. 6, 2021) 5. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Full FOIA Release of Emails, Photographs, and Intelligence Bulletins Related news reports: Washington Post and Buzzfeed 6. Department of Homeland Security, National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin: NTAS Bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States (Jan. 27, 2021) 7. Department of Homeland Security, National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin: NTAS Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States (May 14, 2021) Editors’ note from Goodman and Hendrix: “Neither the FBI nor DHS issued a threat assessment or intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement entities in the National Capital Region of the potential for violence,” the bipartisan Senate Report of June 2021 explained. Members of Congress asked FBI Director Christopher Wray about the absence of an Intelligence Bulletin warning of threats to the Capitol. In response, he pointed to other intelligence reports the department issued before Jan. 6, 2021. In his prepared remarks, Wray referred to “approximately 12 intelligence products” throughout 2020, including two joint intelligence bulletins with DHS in June 2020, an analytical report in late August 2020, and a DHS Intelligence In-Depth product that the FBI contributed to in December 2020. NBC News, however, subsequently reported: “The FBI reports Wray mentioned were sent to state and local law enforcement agencies but have not been made public, and the FBI declined an NBC News request for them. But officials who have seen them say they were broad and generic and did not lead anyone to believe the Capitol could be a target Jan. 6.” 1. Background: The Attorney General's Guidelines for Domestic FBI Operations 2. Background: FBI Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG) 3. Background: FBI Intelligence Assessment, White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement (Oct. 17 2006) (UNREDACTED version) (FBI REDACTED version) 4. Background: FBI Intelligence Bulletin, Conspiracy Theories and Domestic Violent Extremism (May 30, 2019) (background reading – here and here) 5. Press Conference: Acting USA Sherwin and FBI Assistant Director in Charge of Washington Field Office Steven D’Antuono, Update on Criminal Charges on Events at Capitol (Jan. 12, 2021) 6. Press Call:Acting USA Sherwin, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of Washington Field Office Steven D’Antuono and Special Agent in Charge of ATF Office in Washington Ashan Benedict (Jan. 15, 2021) 7. Department of Justice, Capitol Breach Criminal Cases 1. Joint Statement from Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & The Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees (Nov. 12, 2020) 2. Joint Intelligence Bulletin, Domestic Violent Extremists Emboldened in Aftermath of Capitol Breach, Elevated Domestic Terrorism Threat of Violence Likely Amid Political Transitions and Beyond (Jan. 13 2021) 3. Joint Intelligence Bulletin, National Capital Region Remains Attractive Target for Domestic Violent Extremists (reported by NBC News) (Mar. 2, 2021) 1. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Memorandum for the Secretary of the Army: Employment Guidance for the DC National Guard (Jan. 4, 2021) See also Snopes Fact Check 2. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy to Commander of the DC National Guard, Major General William Walker, Letter (Jan. 5, 2021) 3. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Letter to Department of Justice and Department of Defense Heads (Jan. 5, 2021) 4. Acting Secretary Miller, Statement on Full Activation of D.C. National Guard (Jan. 6, 2021) 5. Defense Officials Detail National Guard Response to Capitol Attack, DOD News (Jan. 7, 2021) 6. Department of Defense, Planning and Execution Timeline (released on Jan. 8, 2021) 7. Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, Director of the Army Staff, Statement About Deployment of DC National Guard (here and here) (Jan. 11, 2021) 8. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Message to U.S. Troops (Jan. 12, 2021) 9. General Robert Adams, Commander, US Forces Korea, Statement on “Insurrection” (Jan. 12, 2021) Dissent Channel Memorandum I (reportedly signed by over 70 State Department officials) (on or around Jan. 7-8, 2021) Dissent Channel Memorandum II (reportedly signed by around 175 State Department officials, primarily lawyers) (on or around Jan. 8, 2021) 1. USCP Inspector General, Flash Report: Operational Planning and Intelligence (Summary and Recommendations) (Feb. 2021) 2. USCP Inspector General, Flash Report: Civil Disturbance Unit and Intelligence (Mar. 2021) 3. Task Force 1-6 Capitol Security Review (Lt. Gen. (ret.) Russel Honoré report) (Mar. 5, 2021) 4. USCP Inspector General, Flash Series Report: AOC Emergency Preparedness (Report 2) (April 27, 2021) 5. USCP Inspector General, Flash Report – Independent Assessment of the AOC’s Role in Securing the Capitol Campus for Large Public Gatherings (Report 3) (May 5, 2021) 6. USCP Inspector General, Summary and Recommendations (Report 4) (release) 7. USCP Response to Office of Inspectors General Report (April 14, 2021) 8. USCP Response to OIG Report #3 (May 7, 2021) 9. USCP Response to the U.S. Senate Report on Capitol Attack (Jun. 8, 2021) 10. USCP Response to OIG Report #4 (Jun. 15, 2021) 11. United States Capitol Police Labor Committee, Capitol Police Officers’ Response to IG Bolton's Report (April 15, 2021) 1. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Letter to Department of Justice and Department of Defense Heads (Jan. 5, 2021) 2. DC Attorney General Karl Racine Interview, with Andrea Mitchell, on DC Incitement to Violence Investigation (Jan. 11, 2021) 3. MPD Officer Michael Fanone, Letter to Elected Members of the US Government (May 5, 2021)
Transcript CSPAN YouTube
Transcript-DOJ Transcript-REV
1. Background: DHS Whistleblower Brian Murphy Complaint (Sept. 8, 2020) (alleging suppression of intelligence threat assessments of white supremacist violence)
2. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Information Bulletin: First Amendment Protected Activities Within the National Capital Region (Jan. 5, 2021)
3. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Investigations Branch, Demonstration Report (Jan. 6 2021)
4. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Emails between Regional Director and Physical Security Officer, “Re: Question” (on crowd size) (Jan. 6, 2021)
5. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, Full FOIA Release of Emails, Photographs, and Intelligence Bulletins
Related news reports: Washington Post and Buzzfeed
6. Department of Homeland Security, National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin: NTAS Bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States (Jan. 27, 2021)
7. Department of Homeland Security, National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin: NTAS Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States (May 14, 2021)
Editors’ note from Goodman and Hendrix:
“Neither the FBI nor DHS issued a threat assessment or intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement entities in the National Capital Region of the potential for violence,” the bipartisan Senate Report of June 2021 explained.
Members of Congress asked FBI Director Christopher Wray about the absence of an Intelligence Bulletin warning of threats to the Capitol. In response, he pointed to other intelligence reports the department issued before Jan. 6, 2021. In his prepared remarks, Wray referred to “approximately 12 intelligence products” throughout 2020, including two joint intelligence bulletins with DHS in June 2020, an analytical report in late August 2020, and a DHS Intelligence In-Depth product that the FBI contributed to in December 2020.
NBC News, however, subsequently reported:
“The FBI reports Wray mentioned were sent to state and local law enforcement agencies but have not been made public, and the FBI declined an NBC News request for them. But officials who have seen them say they were broad and generic and did not lead anyone to believe the Capitol could be a target Jan. 6.”
1. Background: The Attorney General's Guidelines for Domestic FBI Operations
2. Background: FBI Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG)
3. Background: FBI Intelligence Assessment, White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement (Oct. 17 2006) (UNREDACTED version) (FBI REDACTED version)
4. Background: FBI Intelligence Bulletin, Conspiracy Theories and Domestic Violent Extremism (May 30, 2019) (background reading – here and here)
5. Press Conference: Acting USA Sherwin and FBI Assistant Director in Charge of Washington Field Office Steven D’Antuono, Update on Criminal Charges on Events at Capitol (Jan. 12, 2021)
6. Press Call:Acting USA Sherwin, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of Washington Field Office Steven D’Antuono and Special Agent in Charge of ATF Office in Washington Ashan Benedict (Jan. 15, 2021)
7. Department of Justice, Capitol Breach Criminal Cases
1. Joint Statement from Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & The Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees (Nov. 12, 2020)
2. Joint Intelligence Bulletin, Domestic Violent Extremists Emboldened in Aftermath of Capitol Breach, Elevated Domestic Terrorism Threat of Violence Likely Amid Political Transitions and Beyond (Jan. 13 2021)
3. Joint Intelligence Bulletin, National Capital Region Remains Attractive Target for Domestic Violent Extremists (reported by NBC News) (Mar. 2, 2021)
1. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Memorandum for the Secretary of the Army: Employment Guidance for the DC National Guard (Jan. 4, 2021)
See also Snopes Fact Check
2. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy to Commander of the DC National Guard, Major General William Walker, Letter (Jan. 5, 2021)
3. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Letter to Department of Justice and Department of Defense Heads (Jan. 5, 2021)
4. Acting Secretary Miller, Statement on Full Activation of D.C. National Guard (Jan. 6, 2021)
5. Defense Officials Detail National Guard Response to Capitol Attack, DOD News (Jan. 7, 2021)
6. Department of Defense, Planning and Execution Timeline (released on Jan. 8, 2021)
7. Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, Director of the Army Staff, Statement About Deployment of DC National Guard (here and here) (Jan. 11, 2021)
8. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Message to U.S. Troops (Jan. 12, 2021)
9. General Robert Adams, Commander, US Forces Korea, Statement on “Insurrection” (Jan. 12, 2021)
Dissent Channel Memorandum I (reportedly signed by over 70 State Department officials) (on or around Jan. 7-8, 2021)
Dissent Channel Memorandum II (reportedly signed by around 175 State Department officials, primarily lawyers) (on or around Jan. 8, 2021)
1. USCP Inspector General, Flash Report: Operational Planning and Intelligence (Summary and Recommendations) (Feb. 2021)
2. USCP Inspector General, Flash Report: Civil Disturbance Unit and Intelligence (Mar. 2021)
3. Task Force 1-6 Capitol Security Review (Lt. Gen. (ret.) Russel Honoré report) (Mar. 5, 2021)
4. USCP Inspector General, Flash Series Report: AOC Emergency Preparedness (Report 2) (April 27, 2021)
5. USCP Inspector General, Flash Report – Independent Assessment of the AOC’s Role in Securing the Capitol Campus for Large Public Gatherings (Report 3) (May 5, 2021)
6. USCP Inspector General, Summary and Recommendations (Report 4) (release)
7. USCP Response to Office of Inspectors General Report (April 14, 2021)
8. USCP Response to OIG Report #3 (May 7, 2021)
9. USCP Response to the U.S. Senate Report on Capitol Attack (Jun. 8, 2021)
10. USCP Response to OIG Report #4 (Jun. 15, 2021)
11. United States Capitol Police Labor Committee, Capitol Police Officers’ Response to IG Bolton's Report (April 15, 2021)
1. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Letter to Department of Justice and Department of Defense Heads (Jan. 5, 2021)
2. DC Attorney General Karl Racine Interview, with Andrea Mitchell, on DC Incitement to Violence Investigation (Jan. 11, 2021)
3. MPD Officer Michael Fanone, Letter to Elected Members of the US Government (May 5, 2021)
1. Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, Dataset of voter fraud claims through December 2020
2. Lena V. Groeger, et al., Database of Parler videos, ProPublica (Jan. 17, 2021)
Related readings:
Alec MacGillis, Inside the Capitol Riot: What the Parler Videos Reveal, ProPublica (Jan. 17, 2021)
Max Aliapoulios, et al., An Early Look at the Parler Online Social Network (Jan. 15, 2021)
3. Database of 183 million Parler posts, Tech Policy Press (Jan. 30, 2021)
4. Facial Recognition: Faces of the Riot
5. “John M,” Kaggle collection of Parler videos
6. Anonymous, Capitol Terrorist Attack Database
7. Patr10tic, US Capitol Attack Facial Recognition and US Capitol Attack Video Map
Editors’ note: See also following section, Warning Signs on Social Media
1. Marc-André Argentino, QAnon and the storm of the U.S. Capitol: The offline effect of online conspiracy theories, The Conversation (Jan. 7, 2021)
2. Amanda Seitz, Mob at U.S. Capitol Encouraged by Online Conspiracy Theories, Associated Press (Jan. 7, 2021)
3. Audio: Joan Donovan Interview, On How Platforms Enabled the Capitol Hill Riot, Big Tech podcast (Jan. 21, 2021)
4. Joan Donovan, How Social Media’s Obsession with Scale Supercharged Disinformation, Harvard Business Review (Jan. 13, 2021)
5. Zach Stanton, The Internet is a Crime Scene, Politico (Jan. 14, 2021)
6. Ari Chasnoff, Election Integrity Partnership Releases Final Report on Mis- and Disinformation in 2020 U.S. Election, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University (Mar. 2, 2021)
Related content: Webinar
7. Avaaz. Facebook: From Election to Insurrection How Facebook Failed Voters and Nearly Set Democracy Aflame. (Mar. 18, 2021)
8. Ryan Mac, Craig Silverman & Jane Lytvynenko, Facebook Stopped Employees From Reading An Internal Report About Its Role In The Insurrection. You Can Read It Here, Buzzfeed News (Apr. 26, 2021)
9. Justin Hendrix Anatomy of the Big Lie: Participatory Disinformation vs. Democracy, Tech Policy Press (May 13, 2021)
10. Ryan Mac, Craig Silverman & Jane Lytvynenko, Facebook Knows It Was Used To Help Incite The Capitol Insurrection, Buzzfeed News (Apr. 22, 2021)
11. Donie O’Sullivan & Dan Merica, Frustration and bewilderment: Emails show tension between Facebook and Biden campaign, CNN (Jun. 23, 2021)
Editors’ note: See also previous section, Social Media Information Environment
1. Parler Letter to Chair and Ranking Member of House Committee on Oversight and Reform (including screenshots of warnings sent to FBI) (Mar. 25, 2021)
2. Brandy Zadrozny & Ben Collins, Violent Threats Ripple Through Far-Right Internet Forums Ahead of Protest, NBC News (Jan. 5, 2021)
3. Kristen Doerer, Capitol Breach Preceded by Widespread Calls for Violence on Pro-Trump Social Media, Rightwing Watch (discussing research by Advance Democracy Inc.) (Jan. 6, 2021)
4. Daniel Zuidijk & Kartikay Mehrotra, Trump Supporter Rage Simmered on Social Media Before D.C. Violence, Bloomberg (Jan. 6, 2021)
5. Jane Lytvynenko & Molly Hensley-Clancy, The Rioters Who Took Over The Capitol Have Been Planning Online In The Open For Weeks, Buzzfeed News (Jan. 6, 2021)
6. Alex Newhouse, US Capitol attack: Far-right activists on social media telegraphed violence weeks before, News24 (Jan. 11, 2021)
7. Devlin Barrett & Matt Zapotosky, FBI report warned of ‘war’ at Capitol, contradicting claims there was no indication of looming violence, Washington Post (Jan. 12, 2021)
8. Dina Temple-Raston, Why Didn't The FBI And DHS Produce A Threat Report Ahead of The Capitol Insurrection? (Jan. 13, 2021) Editors’ Pick
Excerpt: “In late December, the New York Police Department sent a packet of material to the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI. It was full of what's known as raw intelligence — bits and pieces of information that turned up by scraping various social media sites. It all indicated that there would likely be violence when lawmakers certified the presidential election on Jan. 6.”
9. Ken Dilanian, FBI agent acknowledges in court filing that Trump backers discussed 'revolution' before Jan. 6, NBC News (Jun. 21, 2021)
1. Must-See Moments from a Dark Day in America (Video), CNN
2. Watch a Timeline of the U.S. Capitol Siege that Rocked America, CNBC (Jan. 7, 2021)
3. Bob Garfield & Brooke Gladstone, The Zello Tapes: The Walkie-Talkie App Used During The Insurrection, WNYC Studios (Jan. 15, 2021)
4. Julia Jacobo, A Visual Timeline of How the Attack on Capitol Hill Unfolded, ABC News (Jan. 20, 2021)
5. Video Investigation: Proud Boys Were Key Instigators in Capitol Riot, Wall Street Journal (Jan. 26, 2021) Editors’ Pick
6. Aleszu Bajak, Jessica Guynn and Mitchell Thorson, When Trump started his speech before the Capitol riot, talk on Parler turned to civil war, USA Today (Feb. 1, 2021)
7. Robin Stein, Haley Willis, Danielle Miller and Michael S. Schmidt, ‘We’ve Lost the Line!’: Radio Traffic Reveals Police Under Siege at Capitol, NY Times (Mar. 22, 2021)
Note: Study of social media communications in immediate aftermath of Jan. 6:
Illt Hitkul, et al., Capitol (Pat)riots: A Comparative study of Twitter and Parler (Jan. 18, 2021)
1. Patrick Van Kessel & Sono Shah, How lawmakers’ social media activity changed in the days after the U.S. Capitol riot, Pew Research Center (Jan. 15, 2021)
2. Representative Zoe Lofgren, Social Media Review (Members who were sworn-into office Jan. 2021 and voted to overturn the 2020 election)
1. See above Section for Congressional Hearings
2. Senator Warner, then-incoming Chair of Senate Intelligence Committee, Urges Wireless Carriers and Technology Companies to Preserve Evidence Related to the Attack on the U.S. Capitol (Jan. 9. 2021)
Letters sent to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Facebook, Gab, Google, Parler, Signal, Telegram, and Twitter.
3. House of Representatives, Impeachment Documents - Evidentiary Record Volume III: Tweets, Photos, Videos (excerpts) (Feb. 2, 2021)
4. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on online speech, government regulation, and Donald Trump’s suspended account, Atlantic Council (Mar. 4, 2021)
5. Facebook Oversight Board Decision (May 5, 2021)
6. Facebook response to Oversight Board recommendations (Jun. 4, 2021)
1. Carol Anderson, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide (Bloomsbury 2016)
2. Alexandra Minna Stern, Proud Boys and the White Ethnostate: How the Alt-Right Is Warping the American Imagination (Beacon Press 2019)
3. Kathleen Belew, Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America (Harvard Univ. Press 2019)
4. Kathryn S. Olmsted, Real Enemies: Conspiracy Theories and American Democracy, World War I to 9/11 (Oxford Univ. Press 2019)
5. Southern Poverty Law Center, When the ‘Alt-Right’ Hit the Streets: Far-Right Political Rallies in the Trump Era (Aug. 10, 2020)
6. ACLED, Standing By: Right-Wing Militia Groups & the US Election (Oct. 21, 2020)
7. ACLED, The Future of Stop the Steal: Trajectories for Right-wing mobilization in the United States, (Dec. 2020)
1. FactCheck.org, Misleading DCCC Ads Link Republicans to QAnon (Feb. 8, 2021)
2. Atlantic Council’s DFRLab, #StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection, Just Security (Feb. 10, 2021)
3. Princeton University Bridging Divides Initiative, Report: Election 2020 Political Violence Data and Trends
4. Spencer S. Hsu and Devlin Barrett, U.S. investigating possible ties between Roger Stone, Alex Jones and Capitol rioters, Washington Post (Feb. 10, 2021) Editors’ Pick
5. PolitiFact, Tucker Carlson’s false claim downplaying role of white supremacists at Capitol riot (Feb. 23, 2021)
6. George Washington University Program on Extremism, “This is Our House!”A Preliminary Assessment of the Capitol Siege Participants (Mar. 2021)
7. Tess Owen, Meet GoldCorp, the Boogaloo-Linked Meme That Left Clues Behind at the US Capitol, Vice News (Mar. 24, 2021)
8. Chicago Project on Security & Threats, Understanding American Domestic Terrorism (April 6, 2021)
Related: Robert Pape, What an analysis of 377 Americans arrested or charged in the Capitol insurrection tells us, Washington Post Opinion (April 6, 2021)
9. ACLED, Actor Profile: Proud Boys (April 22, 2021)
10. George Washington University Program on Extremism, “This is War” Examining Military Experience Among the Capitol Hill Siege Participants (April 2021)
11. Brain Hughes and Cynthia Miller-Idriss, Uniting for Total Collapse: The January 6 Boost to Accelerationism, West Point’s Counterterrorism Center’s Sentinel (April/May 2021)
12. Chicago Project on Security & Threats, The Face of American Insurrection: Right-Wing Organizations Evolving into a Violent Mass Movement (May 14, 2021)
13. Tess Owen, Proud Boys Chats Reveal How They Coordinated During the Capitol Riot, Vice News (May 14, 2021)
14. PolitiFact, Clip of Capitol police speaking with rioters doesn’t prove mob was given OK to enter building (May 18, 2021)
See also: FactCheck.org, Video Doesn’t Prove Capitol Police Allowed Jan. 6 Protesters to Enter Capitol (May 21, 2021)
15. FactCheck.Org, Capitol Protesters Were Armed With Variety of Weapons, (updated on May 24, 2021)
See also: PolitFact, Yes, Jan. 6 Capitol assault was an “armed insurrection” (Feb. 15, 2021)
16. FactCheck.Org, Bogus Antifa Claims Follow Capitol Riot (updated on May 24, 2021)
See also: PolitiFact (Jan. 8. 2021); PolitFact (Feb. 12, 2021)
17. ACLED, Actor Profile: Oath Keepers (Jun. 23, 2021)
18. Princeton University Bridging Divides Initiative, Issue Brief: Unaffiliated Armed and Unidentified Communal Militia, January 2020 - June 2021 (Jun. 2021)
1. Background: Yochai Benkler, Rob Faris and Hal Robert, Network Propaganda: Manipulation, Disinformation, and Radicalization in American Politics (Oxford University Press 2018)
Related reading: Blame Fox, not Facebook, for fake news - Interview with Yochai Benkler, Washington Post - Monkey Cage (Nov. 6, 2018)
2. Bruce Etling, Hal Roberts, Justin Clark, Rob Faris, Jonas Kaiser, Carolyn Schmitt, Yochai Benkler, Casey Tilton, Mail-In Voter Fraud: Anatomy of a Disinformation Campaign, Working Paper (Oct. 1, 2020)
3. Kevin Drum, Facebook Fuels Toxic Content, But Fox News Is Still the Superspreader, Mother Jones, (Nov. 21, 2020)
4. Brian Stelter, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth (Simon & Schuster: 2021)
5. Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division, First Department, In the Matter of Rudolph W. Giuliani (Jun. 24, 2021) (suspension of law licence for participating in disinformation efforts leading up to Capitol attack)
6. Smartmatic Litigation
- Smartmatic Complaint Against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro
- Fox News Network Response to Smartmatic
7. Dominion Voting Systems Litigation
9. Retractions and Apologies
- Oliver Darcy, After Legal Threat, Fox Airs News Package Debunking Election Fraud Claims Made By Its Own Hosts, CNN (Feb. 4, 2021)
- Ted Johnson, Newsmax Issues Apology, Settles Lawsuit Filed By Dominion Employee Over False Election Rigging Claims, Deadline (April 30, 2021)
- Jacob Shamsian, Trump-ally media outlet OAN quietly deleted articles about Dominion despite publicly doubling down on election conspiracy theories, Business Insider (Jan. 20, 2021)
9. Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Jerry McNerney (D-CA), Letters to Heads of AT&T, Verizon, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Charter Communications, Dish Network, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Alphabet, Hulu (re Fox News, Newsmax and OANN) (Feb. 22, 2021)
10. James Murdoch blasts US media for unleashing ‘insidious forces,’ Financial Times (Jan. 15, 2021)
11. Erik Wemple, Never Forget Fox News’s Promotion Of The ‘Big Lie,’ Washington Post Opinion (Jan. 19, 2021)
12. Justin Baragona, How Fox News Primetime Jacked Up Trump’s ‘Big Lie,’ Daily Beast (Feb. 7, 2021)
13. Justin Hendrix, Anatomy of the Big Lie: Participatory Disinformation vs. Democracy, Tech Policy Press (May 13, 2021)
14. Rosalind S. Helderman , Emma Brown, Tom Hamburger and Josh Dawsey, Inside The ‘Shadow Reality World’ Promoting The Lie That The Presidential Election Was Stolen, Washington Post (Jun. 24, 2021)
1. Mitchell D. Silber, Domestic violent extremism and the intelligence challenge, Atlantic Council Report (May 18, 2021)
2. Ari Chasnoff, Election Integrity Partnership Releases Final Report on Mis- and Disinformation in 2020 U.S. Election, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University (Mar. 2, 2021)
Related content: Webinar
1. YouGov, Same-Day Reactions to Events at Capitol Riot (Jan. 6, 2021)
2. Quinnipiac (Jan. 11, 2021)
3. Quinnipiac (Jan. 18, 2021)
4. Pew Research Center, Views on the rioting at the U.S. Capitol and Voters’ reflections on the 2020 election (Jan. 15, 2021)
5. Covid States Project, Public attitudes toward the storming of the Capitol building (Feb. 15, 2021)
6. Monmouth University (Mar. 17, 2021)
7. Pew Research Center, Public Views Prosecution of Capitol Rioters (Mar. 18, 2021)
8. Economist/YouGov(Question 33) (Apr. 17-20, 2021)
9. UMass Amherst (Apr. 21-23, 2021)
10. CBS News Poll (Questions 4-9) (May 12-14, 2021)
11. Ipsos/Reuters, The Big Lie (May 21, 2021)
12. Economist/YouGov (Questions 44-50) (May 22-25, 2021)
13. Yahoo!News/YouGov (Questions 34-43) (May 24-26, 2021)
14. Quinnipiac (Question 43) (May 27, 2021)
15. PRRI, Understanding QAnon’s Connection to American Politics, Religion, and Media Consumption (May 27, 2021)
16. Economist/YouGov (Question 29-35) (May 29-Jun. 1, 2021)
17. Global Strategy Group, Navigator (Questions 92-94) (May 20-25, 2021)
18. Lee Drutman, Theft Perception: Examining the Views of Americans Who Believe the 2020 Election was Stolen, Democracy Fund (Jun. 2021) (note: several of the surveys reported in this piece are months older)
