Timelines

5. Kate Brannen and Ryan Goodman, The Official and Unofficial Timeline of Defense Department Actions on January 6 , Just Security, (May 11, 2021)

Congressional Hearings

Senate Judiciary Committee; Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law Title: “Algorithms and Amplification: How Social Media Platforms’ Design Choices Shape Our Discourse and Our Minds” April 27, 2021 CSPAN Youtube

Robert G. Salesses ( Testimony ) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary for Homeland Defense and Global Security U.S. Department of Defense

Melissa Smislova ( Testimony ) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary Office of Intelligence and Analysis U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Congressional Reports/Documents

Major Votes in Congress

*Note: Senator Toomey said he would have voted in favor of the legislation if he were present.

Criminal Cases

Civil Cases

1. Bennie Thompson Incitement Suit for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Thompson v. Trump, No. 21-cv-00400 (D.D.C. filed Feb. 16, 2021)

Plaintiff: Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), represented by the NAACP

Case Summary: On Feb. 6, 2021, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson sued former President Trump and Rudy Giuliani along with two right-wing militia groups known as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, for violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, 42 U.S.C. § 1985(1). In the complaint, Thompson alleges that Trump violated the Ku Klux Klan Act by inciting the rioters with the intent to prevent Members of Congress from discharging their official duties of the timely approval of the Electoral College vote. He argues that after Trump’s loss in the Nov. 2020 election, the then-President set out on a campaign to mobilize his supporters, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. It portrays Trump’s rhetoric on the morning of Jan. 6 as a call to arms and as intended to prevent the certification of the election.

The Act was passed in 1871 in response to violence and intimidation by the KKK intended to stop Black people from voting. The legislation allows Members of Congress to sue individuals who conspire to violently “molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede” the discharge of a public official’s duties.

Thompson seeks compensatory damages for his emotional distress suffered during the attack in addition to punitive damages.

Case Status: The complaint was filed on Feb. 16, 2021 with defendants’ summonses attached. According to the summonses, defendants’ answers are due in late April. On Apr. 7, 2021, ten additional members of Congress moved to join the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

2. Eric Swalwell Incitement Suit for Jan. 6 Riots

Swalwell v. Trump, No 21-cv-00586 (D.D.C. filed Mar. 5, 2021)

Plaintiff: Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

Case Summary: On Mar. 5, 2021, Representative Eric Swalwell sued Donald Trump and several associates in DC federal court over the Jan. 6 riots. Much like Representative Bennie Thompson’s related suit, Swalwell alleges that Trump and his co-defendants–Donald Trump Jr., Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL), and Rudy Giuliani–violated the Ku Klux Klan Act by conspiring to interfere with the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.

Swalwell’s suit also goes one step further: it claims that the defendants should be held civilly liable for negligence because they committed criminal incitement under DC’s local code, which establishes the standard of care. Notably, Swalwell says that Trump violated the same DC code–§22-1321(a)(2)–that DC AG Karl Racine is apparently focusing on in his own criminal investigation into Trump’s conduct.

Beyond the civil rights and incitement counts, Swalwell also claims that the defendants are liable for encouraging (aiding and abetting) the rioters’ violent conduct and for intentionally inflicting emotional distress on members of Congress in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Case Status: Swalwell filed his complaint on Mar. 5, 2021. Trump’s answer is due by May 23, 2021.

Update: On May 17, 2021, Giuliani filed a motion to dismiss the claims against him. He argued that his speech did not qualify as incitement, that he never formed a conspiracy with the other defendants or the rioters, and that his speech was ultimately protected by the First Amendment.

Update: On May 24, 2021, Donald Trump and his son Donald Jr. filed their own motion to dismiss. Most notably, former President Trump argued that he had absolute immunity against Swalwell’s claims because Trump’s alleged misconduct was within the scope of his official duties as president. Both Trump and Trump Jr. also contended that their speech was protected under the First Amendment and the canonical Brandenburg test. The Trumps also advanced various other arguments ranging from standing to the political question doctrine to even a claim that Swalwell was barred from suing Trump over the same conduct for which Trump was acquitted at his impeachment trial.

3. Capitol Police Suit for Jan. 6 Riots

Blassingame v. Trump, No. 21-cv-00858 (D.D.C. filed Mar 30, 2021)

Plaintiff: James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, two Capitol police officers

Case Summary: On Mar. 30, 2021, two Capitol Police Officers sued Donald Trump for injuries they sustained during the Jan. 6 riots in DC. The officers–James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby–say they were maced with bear spray, attacked with fists and flagpoles, and even crushed against a door as they tried to protect the Capitol from pro-Trump intruders.

Much like the other Jan. 6 suits against Trump, the officers pin their injuries on Trump’s incendiary rhetoric before and during violence. Both allege that Trump directed the rioters to assault them, aided the rioters in committing those assaults, and negligently incited the riot in violation of DC’s public safety codes. Blassingame also accuses Trump of directing intentional infliction of emotional distress, pointing to the racial slurs and taunts that the intruders allegedly hurled at him during the violence.

Case Status: The officers filed their suit in DC federal court on Mar. 30, 2021.

Update: On Apr. 28, 2021, the plaintiffs added two new conspiracy claims against Trump, one based on the KKK Act and the other on common law conspiracy. They allege that Trump illegally conspired with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol, which in turn caused the plaintiffs’ injuries.