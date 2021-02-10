StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

Introduction

The insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was not spontaneous.

The assault that unfolded as Congress convened a joint session to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 election was the direct result of a months-long effort rooted in disinformation; promoted by President Donald Trump; coordinated by some of his most fervent, conspiratorial supporters; and incorporating a wide range of supporting groups.

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab constructed a timeline of key events, both online and offline, centered on the coordination of “Stop the Steal” efforts that escalated to violence and threatened the transition of power core to American democracy. Most of the material found in this report was posted in plain sight on social media platforms and online forums, designed to convince more Americans of falsehoods about the 2020 elections. The Stop the Steal movement was far from monolithic, though, and included groups across a spectrum of radicalization: hyperpartisan pro-Trump activists and media outlets; the neo-fascist Proud Boys, a group with chapters committed to racism and the promotion of street violence; unlawful militias from around the country with a high degree of command and control, including the so-called Three Percenters movement; adherents to the collective delusion of QAnon; individuals identifying with the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized anti-government group that has called for a second civil war; and ideological fellow travelers of the far-right, who wanted to witness something they believed would be spectacular.

Each group overlapped but maintained distinct engagement — and coordination — online. Their melding accelerated with compounding crises throughout the election cycle, including protests in response to COVID-19 public health restrictions and counter-protests to the overwhelmingly peaceful racial justice protests over the summer of 2020. The convergence became complete around the Stop the Steal movement before and after Election Day, inexorably escalating toward the insurrection itself on Jan. 6.

What bound these groups together across a spectrum of radicalization? Disinformation about the results of the 2020 election and extreme support of Trump, often amplified by Trump himself, which intensified the overall movement’s actions toward violence.

Though the movement was unsuccessful in its ultimate goal of maintaining Trump’s power by explicitly anti-democratic means, it was successful in expanding the reach of election-related misinformation as well as hardening many Americans already on the path to radicalization or dangerous adherence to outright conspiracy theories. The latter is a long-term challenge of pervasive domestic extremism in the United States.

Background

The phrase “Stop the Steal” was not introduced in 2020. In fact, it has been a hallmark of nearly every election throughout Trump’s political career.

“Stop the Steal” was deployed during the 2016 presidential election by Roger Stone, a longtime Trump associate and confidant. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the campaign was orchestrated “first under the auspices of defending Trump’s Republican primary nomination and later contesting a potential Hillary Clinton victory that never manifested.” At the time, Democrats accused Stone of seeking to intimidate non-White voters, which Stone denied. The phrase flared up again in 2018, focused on Florida and its close gubernatorial and Senate contests that year.

In 2020, associates and protégés of Stone — including several who assisted in prior Stop the Steal efforts — revamped the phrase to organize a nationwide protest movement that sought to pressure state and federal officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Like before, the movement was embraced and promoted by Trump himself and several prominent Republican leaders aligned with him.

The following timeline begins at the first notable indication of a reemerging “Stop the Steal” campaign ahead of the 2020 election and includes significant milestones as groups across the spectrum of radicalization coalesced around the disinformation-driving movement. At all times, the movement was responsive as Trump engaged and promoted it.

Put simply, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol would likely have not occurred if not for Trump’s explicit and tacit encouragement of the Stop the Steal movement.

Much of the online material directly related to the coordination of Stop the Steal has been removed from where it was originally posted, either deleted by the original authors or removed by social media platforms or platform providers. However, based on daily monitoring efforts since September, aggregate analysis of online trends across platforms, and content preserved on independently verifiable public archives, the following timeline of events should be taken as comprehensive, but not exhaustive. This timeline is built on the tremendous work of researchers, journalists, and others, who waded through harmful online material and safely preserved it.

Metrics

In addition to its work with the Election Integrity Partnership to monitor mis- and disinformation about the process and results of the 2020 election, the DFRLab expanded its research scope in partnership with Georgetown’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection to analyze domestic extremism directed at the election.

From September 2020 through Election Day, the monitoring effort was focused on voter intimidation and suppression. During this period, the “Stop the Steal” narrative was seeded and initially spread in the context of the general election. Between Nov. 4 and when Biden’s victory became clear on Nov. 7, “Stop the Steal” grew in coordination with Trump’s failed legal effort to “stop the count” of legitimate votes in various states. After Nov. 7, the election results became increasingly undeniable, yet the Trump campaign mounted a range of dubious legal gambits to overturn them, matched by the increasingly ominous rhetoric among groups that coordinated “Stop the Steal” events. During this period, two separate so-called Million MAGA Marches on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 in Washington, D.C. were coordinated and attended by the same groups that converged for the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Both Million MAGA Marches included numerous instances of unlawful behavior and limited instances of violence, specifically fighting and stabbings. Throughout November and December, smaller but escalatory far-right events took place around the country, predominantly in capitals in states with close election results.

The rapid coordination and escalatory engagement across various movements along the spectrum of far-right radicalization and conspiracy groups was made possible by the varied online spaces they collectively occupied and leveraged.

The amplification of the effort was no doubt aided in certain instances and driven in others by Trump. Coverage in both mainstream and partisan media outlets followed. The tumult created a groundswell of online engagement.

A search using social media monitoring tool BuzzSumo detected over 8,200 online news articles containing keywords “Stop the Steal” or “#StopTheSteal” between Sept. 1, 2020 and Feb. 2, 2021. Those articles garnered more than 70,000,000 engagements on different platforms; more than 43.5 million of those engagements were registered in December 2020 alone. More than 83 percent (58.5 million) of total engagements were registered on YouTube videos, which appeared on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Reddit. YouTube videos containing “Stop the Steal” or “#StopTheSteal” garnered 21,267,165 views, 863,151 likes, and 34,091 dislikes in the time period analyzed.