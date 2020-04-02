A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

Editor’s Note: This topical index will be updated as new articles are published.
PUBLIC HEALTH AND RESOURCES
- Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati, Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier (April 2) (related to CFIUS)
- Melissa Bender and Ryan Goodman, War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel (March 21)
- James E. Baker, Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve (March 20)
- Alyssa Burgart, A “Twitter Chat” About COVID-19: Ethical Dilemmas in a Pandemic (March 17)
- Jeremy Konyndyk, Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness (March 16)
- Mark Nevitt, The Coronavirus, Emergency Powers, and the Military: What You Need to Know (March 16)
- Alyssa Burgart, Hospitals Need to Cancel Elective Procedures: This is a pandemic – No time for business as usual (March 15)
- Melissa Bender, Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital (March 15)
- Jacob S. Hacker and Oona Hathaway, Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue (March 12)
ACCESS TO INFORMATION
- Sarah Margon, Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus (March 31)
- Viola Gienger, Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts” (March 25)
- Julian Gewirtz, One Doctor’s Place in China’s Battle for the COVID-19 Narrative (March 23)
- David Lapan, Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis (March 19)
- Holly K. Tabor and Alyssa Burgart, Moral Courage in the Coronavirus: A Guide for Medical Providers and Institutions (March 18)
- Matthew Collette, Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified (March 17)
EMERGENCY POWERS
- Deborah Pearlstein, We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person (March 23)
- James E. Baker, Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve (March 20)
- Mark Nevitt, The Coronavirus, Emergency Powers, and the Military: What You Need to Know (March 16)
- Alexandra Phelan, Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19 (March 13)
HUMAN RIGHTS AND CIVIL LIBERTIES
- Melissa Hooper, Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check (April 2)
- Jessica Davis, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic (March 31)
- Scott Roehm, Guantanamo’s COVID-19 Precautions Must Safeguard Detainees’ Rights (March 31)
- Jay Stanley, How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19 (March 30)
- Daphne Eviatar, Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19 (March 27)
- Kubo Mačák, Laurent Gisel and Tilman Rodenhäuser, Cyber Attacks against Hospitals and the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Strong are International Law Protections? (March 27)
- Catriona Murdoch and Niriksha Sanghvi, COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access in Starvation-Affected Countries: Part 1 – Yemen (March 26)
- Andrew Boyle, Keeping an Eye on the Civil Liberties Impact of Trump’s Coronavirus Response (March 26)
- Maria Luisa Stasi and Barbora Bukovská, COVID-19 Surveillance Must Not Be Used as an Excuse to Entrench Surveillance (March 20)
- Doug Rutzen and Nikhil Dutta, Pandemics and Human Rights (March 12)
HUMANITARIAN LAW AND POLICY
- Kubo Mačák, Laurent Gisel and Tilman Rodenhäuser, Cyber Attacks against Hospitals and the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Strong are International Law Protections? (March 27)
- Catriona Murdoch and Niriksha Sanghvi, COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access in Starvation-Affected Countries: Part 1 – Yemen (March 26)
- Christine Bell, COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability (March 24)
ROLE OF THE U.S. MILITARY
- Scott Roehm, Guantanamo’s COVID-19 Precautions Must Safeguard Detainees’ Rights (March 31)
- Mark Nevitt, Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles (March 25)
- Mark Nevitt, The Coronavirus, Emergency Powers, and the Military: What You Need to Know (March 16)
DIPLOMATIC AFFAIRS
- Chimène Keitner, Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus (March 31)
- Russell Miller and William Starshak, China’s Responsibility for the Global Pandemic (March 31)
- David Fidler, COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage? (March 27)
- Rob Berschinski, What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism (March 24)