Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

April 29, 2020

On March 26, the G-20 held a virtual summit focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic. In that meeting, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador made three concrete proposals, the first of which was the intervention of the United Nations to ensure that all countries have equal access to medicines and medical equipment which, because of the ongoing pandemic, are being hoarded by those States with an economic advantage. He also indicated that the U.N. should intervene to avoid economic speculation regarding the purchase and acquisition of medicines and medical equipment. A few weeks later, on Monday April 20, this Mexican proposal, endorsed by 179 countries as co-sponsors, would be adopted by consensus as General Assembly resolution 74/274, entitled “International cooperation to ensure global access to medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to face COVID-19.”

We wish to explain how this resolution worked its way through the U.N. system during a time in which the organization has adopted special procedures to continue its vital work, how delegations came together in this process, and how the mandate now set forth by this first action-oriented resolution can help the global community confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico’s initiative at the United Nations

It is in times of crisis that the United Nations is needed the most. The purpose of achieving international cooperation in solving international problems of economic, social or humanitarian character is at the heart of the organization, as reflected in Article 1(3) of the U.N. Charter. As it was mentioned by Andras Vamos-Goldman in his Just Security article, “When international dysfunctionality really matters,” the U.N. General Assembly can and must play a crucial role in boosting international cooperation and strengthening the role of the Secretary-General for that purpose. Even more so when the Security Council, which should be taking decisive steps to tackle this pandemic, has certainly been “missing in action.”

On April 2, the General Assembly adopted by consensus resolution 74/270 put forward by Ghana, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland, entitled “Global Solidarity to Fight the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).”

Undoubtedly, this resolution, which Mexico was proud to co-sponsor, sent an important message of unity reaffirming the commitment of all States to international cooperation and multilateralism and their strong support for the central role of the United Nations system in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, its terms have a declaratory nature without focusing on specific actions and without making decisions on how to operate. This was the stated intention of this initiative though. In a letter dated March 30, the authors of the resolution expressly indicated the following:

This draft resolution represents an important and overdue first step that leaves open the possibility for subsequent resolutions on specific issues or additional areas not covered in our draft resolution. Indeed, we believe that further decisions by the General Assembly will be needed to effectively address this complex global crisis. (emphasis added)

It is in this context that, stemming from the President’s proposals put forward at the virtual G-20 summit, the team of the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the United Nations put together a draft resolution for its consideration and adoption by the General Assembly.

An unusual process

Resolution 74/274 was the second adopted by the General Assembly through an exceptional “silence procedure,” in accordance with decision 74/544, entitled, “Procedure for taking decisions of the General Assembly during the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic,” which sets out the terms in which this body can operate now that it is not possible to meet at the U.N. Headquarters to do business as usual. This decision reads as follows:

The General Assembly,

Noting with concern the situation concerning the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the limitations recommended on meetings within the United Nations premises as precautionary measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19,

Authorizes the President of the General Assembly, where, in his view, a plenary meeting of the General Assembly is not practicable due to the coronavirus pandemic, to circulate, after consultation with the General Committee, draft decisions of the General Assembly to all Member States under a silence procedure of at least 72 hours,

Decides that, if the silence is not broken, the decision shall be considered adopted, and the General Assembly shall take note of the decision at its first plenary meeting held after the cessation of the precautionary measures as soon as the circumstances allow, and that this decision on the procedure for taking of decisions of the General Assembly shall be in effect until the end of May unless extended through this procedure.

Resolution 74/274 is also the first action-oriented resolution adopted in this crisis. As a first step, Mexico prepared a draft resolution and circulated it to all U.N. Member States on April 3 together with a concept note that explained the objectives and scope of the draft. Under normal circumstances, once a draft is put forward, delegations would hold rounds of consultations at the U.N. It goes without saying that under the current social distancing rules, this process becomes practically impossible. Nevertheless, despite the challenging working methods, it was important for Mexico to hold an open, inclusive, and transparent consultation process to the extent possible. Enough time was given for all delegations to study the text, share it with their capitals and forward any suggestions, questions, or comments to the focal points at the Mexican Mission. Several delegations indeed requested clarifications or submitted textual proposals, as is normal in multilateral negotiations. All questions received responses, and all proposals were given a careful consideration.

It is important to highlight that in the elaboration of the draft, due consideration was given to the U.N. Report, “Shared responsibility, global solidarity: Responding to socio-economic impacts of COVID-19,” and that throughout the entire process, close consultations were held with the Office of the Secretary-General.

After thorough consideration of all comments received, changes were included in the text to make the resolution more precise. These adjustments included some elements reiterated by several delegations as important issues but did not change the nature and scope of the original draft. This was a very delicate process since it had to ensure that a balance was struck in order to make the resolution effective but also to make possible its consensual adoption.

On April 8, the final text was sent to the President of the General Assembly with the request that it be circulated under the silence procedure to all U.N. Member States for its consensual adoption, in accordance with decision 74/544. The consultation process that led to a balanced text allowed also for the endorsement of 179 countries from all regions of the world that co-sponsored the resolution. This represents 93% of the organization’s membership.

Following the request to the President of the General Assembly, consultations with the General Committee took place on Wednesday, April 15, a week after its formal submission. The General Committee also had for its consideration two other draft resolutions put forward by Russia and by Saudi Arabia, respectively. Both texts relate to the COVID-19 pandemic (although they include elements which are much more political than practical). This prompted some delegations to suggest that all three proposals be either merged, as far as possible, or considered together as a package.

Mexico strongly advocated for their independent consideration and for an immediate release of its draft resolution under the silence procedure taking into consideration the particular consultation process followed as well as the specificity of the issues addressed in its text, and the fact that its draft had already been formally tabled for consideration (this was not the case of Saudi Arabia’s draft resolution at that moment). The General Committee agreed with this approach and made its recommendation accordingly. Hence, the draft resolution went into silence that same day, with a deadline for Monday, April 20, at 5:00pm (EST).

As a corollary to the other initiatives, it suffices to say that both the Russia and Saudi Arabia resolutions were also circulated eventually under silence and both received objections which did not allow for their adoption. The President of the General Assembly appointed the Ambassadors of Afghanistan and Croatia as coordinators on COVID-19-related initiatives, which include these two texts plus a new initiative presented by Egypt, Algeria, China, Saudi Arabia and Zambia, on “Strengthening National and International Rapid Response to the Impact of COVID-19 on Women and Girls.”

Challenges and reactions

The 72-hour silence procedure leading to the adoption of resolution 74/274 was crucial to ensure consensus. Efforts to expand the number of co-sponsoring delegations never ceased, and during that time the numbers continued to grow. This was the result of the demarches by the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the U.N. in New York, with the invaluable support of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the coordinated efforts in capitals.

At the same time, political tensions arose since the resolution was circulated under the silence procedure just the day after President Donald Trump had announced that the U.S. would halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). Even though resolution 74/274 is not about the role of the WHO, it does reaffirm the fundamental role of the U.N. system in coordinating the global response to control and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, and it acknowledges the crucial leading role played by the WHO. This last reference, which had been there since the first draft and to which no delegations had referred in their comments, suddenly became the center of attention in this particular juncture, leading to an intense engagement with our U.S. colleagues. As a result, the United States did not break silence but submitted formally an explanation of its position in which they disassociated from operative paragraphs 1 and 5 in the following terms:

The United States remains deeply committed to working with the global community to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the United States generally supports the resolution titled “International Cooperation to ensure global access to medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to face COVID-19,” the United States disassociates from Operative Paragraph 1 related to the World Health Organization’s “crucial leading role” in the COVID-19 outbreak. While the United States acknowledges the WHO should play a role in the efforts to end this outbreak, we remain seriously concerned with the lack of independence that the WHO has shown since the beginning of this pandemic. …

In addition, the United States disassociates from Operative Paragraph 5 due to our concerns with the language regarding the creation of a new UN interagency task force. We have serious concerns about how the World Health Organization has responded to the pandemic and the creation of layers of UN bureaucracy devoid of controls to ensure independence, accountability, and transparency, is both unnecessary and unwise.

The United States requests that this Explanation of Position be made part of the record of the proceedings.

General explanations of position were also submitted by the European Union, Australia, Liechtenstein, Venezuela, the United Kingdom and Pakistan. None of them disassociated form any paragraph of the resolution nor objected to any of its content. In general, they referred, on the one hand, to the need to improve negotiations and consultation processes in these times of crisis and, on the other, to some additional elements that delegations would have preferred to see included.

It is true that other political elements could have been included to make a more robust resolution but that would have made it exponentially more difficult (if not impossible) to produce a text that could be adopted by consensus given the current circumstances and limited working methods. This is the reason why Mexico’s conviction was always to maintain a short action-oriented text that would empower the Secretary-General to act in this crisis with the full backing of the General Assembly.

Empowering the Secretary-General through a succinct action-oriented resolution

The main objective of resolution 74/274 is to engage the UN System in ensuring fair access to medicines, vaccines and equipment, preventing speculation and undue stockpiling that may hinder access to these essential materials.

To do so, it gives the Secretary-General two specific mandates:

  • First, to identify and recommend, in close collaboration with the World Health Organization and other relevant agencies of the United Nations system, including the international financial institutions, options, including approaches to rapidly scaling manufacturing and strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines, with a view to making them available to all those in need, in particular in developing countries;
  • Second, to take the necessary steps, in close collaboration with the World Health Organization, to effectively coordinate and follow up on the efforts of the U.N. system to promote and ensure global access medicines, vaccines and medical equipment needed to face COVID-19, and, in this regard, to consider establishing an inter-agency task force.

The Secretary-General will have to brief Member States on his efforts in the implementation of this resolution.

Even when the consensual adoption of resolution 74/274 was a remarkable achievement given the circumstances, its real importance lies in the actual effect it can have in practice. This will depend on the ability of the Secretary-General, together with the WHO, to make sure that the U.N. system plays a crucial role to ensure global access to medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment to face COVID-19.

Now is the time to move from rhetoric to action, especially as vaccines and treatments start becoming available in the future. Mexico will continue to pay close attention to the follow-up given to resolution 74/274 and will continue to explore ways in which the U.N. can reaffirm its leading role in this crisis.

We believe that there is now a new opportunity to ensure that the international consensus reflected in resolution 74/274 effectively displays the positive impact of the U.N. system on people’s lives around the world, and demonstrates the value of multilateralism and international cooperation; values that Mexico and we personally will continue to promote and embrace. 

Featured Articles

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 20-24)

by

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

by

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga

Legal Adviser of Mexico to the United Nations.

H.E. Juan Ramón de la Fuente

Permanent Representative of Mexico to the United Nations.

Read these related stories next:

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 28, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 28, 2020 by and

Why Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Law and Practice Is Failing a Human Rights Audit

April 28, 2020 by

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

April 28, 2020 by

Broadcasters and Trump’s False Information on Coronavirus: What Role for the FCC?

April 27, 2020 by

Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

April 27, 2020 by

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

April 26, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 18-24)

April 24, 2020 by and

Trump Faces Off With the WHO: Sorting Through the Allegations

April 24, 2020 by

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

April 24, 2020 by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

April 23, 2020 by , and

Missouri’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Abrogate China’s Sovereign Immunity

April 22, 2020 by