Putting People First: COVID-19 Reveals Shortcomings of US Approach to Security in the Middle East

by

April 8, 2020

Any account of the U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship worth its salt includes this anecdote about President Franklin Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud. On February 14, 1945, the story goes, FDR met with the Saudi King on board the USS Quincy, where they agreed that the United States would provide security for the Kingdom in exchange for access to Saudi oil fields.

The anecdote is often cited to show that oil for security has been the quid pro quo at the heart of the U.S. Middle East policy since WWII. Through President Richard Nixon’s “twin pillars” policy and the Carter Doctrine, which stated that the U.S. would use force in the region to protect access to the Persian Gulf, this exchange has remained at the core of the U.S. strategic approach. In recent decades, the U.S. has added counterterrorism and conducting proxy wars against regional rivals to its list of Middle East priorities.

In short, the focus of U.S. policy in the Middle East over the past several decades has been on using military tools to fight terrorists, wage proxy wars, and support dictators who promise to keep the oil flowing, to the neglect of human security, or the well-being of the region’s citizens. The global COVID-19 crisis exposes that this military-centric approach to security is both short-sighted and dangerous.

The Paucity of the U.S. Strategic Approach

The U.S. “War on Terror” is typically framed in globalized terms: President George W. Bush liked to say of terrorist groups, “We will fight them over there so we do not have to face them [here].” This approach has self-evidently failed when it comes to reducing terrorism, as the 2003 intervention in Iraq spawned a brutal sectarian civil war and the rise of ISIS; al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates have sprung up from the Sahel to Kashmir and Indonesia; and U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan almost two decades after 9/11.  While the United States hasn’t experienced another attack on the homeland on the scale of 9/11, there have been a number of homegrown attacks inspired by trans-national jihadist and far-right ideologies.

Yet the “fight them over there” approach makes more sense when we think about how human security in the Middle East has a direct bearing on the security of everyday Americans.

While much is still uncertain, it seems clear that with most Americans on social distancing lock-down–and vast economic impacts becoming more inevitable by the day—COVID-19 will have a much larger effect on the everyday lives of Americans than the threat of terrorism ever has. Yet if budgets are an indication of priorities, the U.S. has systematically prioritized the global war on terror–on which we’ve spent $6.4 trillion since 2001, which averages out to $320 billion per year–over pandemic preparedness, which receives about $1 billion in annual federal funding.

Experts are already worried that the impact of COVID-19 “will be magnified” in conflict-affected countries. Countries across the Middle East are uniquely ill-suited to handle a public health crisis like a global pandemic. As Steven Cook notes, these governments share the problems of weak public health systems and governments that lack legitimacy to provide information and crisis leadership. This is true for even the best-situated governments in the region: those like the Gulf monarchies with plenty of oil wealth, reasonable levels of domestic stability, and long-standing security partnerships with the United States.

The worst-situated countries in the region are an even worse crisis waiting to happen. A decade of predatory proxy wars in countries like Libya, Syria, and Yemen has created a massive influx of refugees and internally displaced people. Many of these displaced people are especially vulnerable to the outbreak of contagious disease, since they often have little access to healthcare, live in overcrowded conditions with poor infrastructure, and are a low priority for political leadership. These populations are uniquely exposed to COVID-19, yet they are already facing cuts to services and anti-migrant violence heightened by fears about the spread of disease.

In fact, U.S. policies have, in some cases, actively harmed these societies’ resilience to a large-scale health crisis like the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sanctions on Iran have harmed Iranian civilians’ access to healthcare and essential medicines, despite carve-outs for humanitarian imports. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, with the support of the United States, has targeted Yemeni healthcare workers: According to the Yemen Data Project, over the five years of the Saudi air campaign, airstrikes have hit 83 medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics. The ongoing war has seen the largest cholera outbreak in epidemiologically recorded history.

But the U.S. approach in the region has also indirectly contributed to the creation of enormous vulnerable populations. In Libya, 1.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, and 5.7 million Syrian registered refugees have fled the country since 2011, in addition to 6.2 million IDPs. Since early December, nearly 1 million civilians, many of whom were previously displaced from other parts of the country during the fighting, have been trapped between the advancing forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Turkish border. In Yemen, 22.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, and more than 2 million have been displaced. While developed countries may be able to (barely) cope with COVID-19 via a scaled-up medical response and social measures to counter its spread, these societies are starting at a dramatic disadvantage.

In each of these countries, proxy actors supported by the United States as well as Russia, Iran, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and others have prolonged the fighting. And the U.S. approach to these proxy wars has focused on arming the right actors, and supporting them with airstrikes and U.S. special forces, with comparatively little attention to providing aid and other resources to alleviate the humanitarian consequences. In short, military approaches have consistently sidelined other foreign policy tools that could help make life better for people in these societies.

As the rapid global spread of this pandemic has so clearly illustrated, what happens to these populations will have a direct bearing on the well-being of Americans. An outbreak in one part of the world inevitably puts the rest of the world in danger. But prioritizing civilian well-being in the region would also have happy knock-on effects for America’s security as well, including by promoting economic growth, reducing incentives to join terrorist groups, and promoting governance that can help prevent widespread displacement and human- and drug- trafficking. In fact, a human security-centered approach would likely be even better at preventing terrorism than the tried and failed Global War on Terror that prioritizes military tools at the expense of diplomacy and development.

Policy Solutions

An approach to security that prioritizes human security–both of Americans and people around the world–would recognize the dangers of a strategy that has created so many vulnerable civilian populations. It would center and prioritize the well-being of these populations rather than securing access to oil, fighting terrorists, or arming government or proxy forces.

In the short term, the U.S. must take steps to reduce the immediate harm that COVID-19 will cause by caring for vulnerable populations and providing assistance wherever possible. This will include providing funding for sanitation infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and education for displaced communities.

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the Obama administration deployed 3,000 U.S. military personnel to West Africa and committed $6.2 billion in funding. U.S. troops helped build 17 treatment centers in Liberia and trained local and international health workers. The assistance helped contain the virus, contributed to a decline in infections, and generated international goodwill as the U.S. demonstrated leadership by coordinating the international response. While the United States’ first priority during COVID-19 will inevitably be dealing with the virus at home, once it is under control here, the U.S. can deploy military assets to countries with poor public health infrastructure to assist with logistics and augment their response capacity. The United States can also work with other countries via the CDC and through international organizations like the WHO to share best practices and life-saving innovations in research and development.

Recent escalations in Iraq between the U.S. and Iranian-backed groups, even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, are a cause for concern and source of potential spiraling instability. U.S. officials should focus on direct talks with Iran leading to at least a temporary truce so that both governments can focus on mobilizing resources to fight COVID-19. Such a diplomacy-first response–and a willingness to lift sanctions in a way that makes it easier for the Iranian government to respond to the pandemic in its country–could also serve as trust-building measures toward an interim deal to replace the Iran nuclear deal and tackle other security issues.

In the medium-term, the United States should also support community resettlement of refugees and asylum-seekers here and provide support to other countries to build their capacity to do the same. There are all kinds of moral and economic reasons to do so, but such measures will also help disburse populations currently living in poor conditions that will be vulnerable to future outbreaks of infectious disease. Countries can implement screening, testing, and quarantine arrangements to safely handle this process.

Most importantly, in both the short- and long-term, Americans must fundamentally reorient how we think about national security. Instead of securing the flow of oil, fighting terrorism, and arming proxies with terrible governance records, our Middle East strategy must elevate human security to a central priority.

Instead of relying primarily on military force, this approach would utilize a wide variety of policy tools, from foreign aid to diplomacy aimed at conflict prevention and resolution, to achieve its goals. This will mean using U.S. leverage and diplomatic resources to end proxy wars rather than arming our favored side; significantly boosting spending on foreign aid; revising our immigration policies at home toward accepting and resettling more immigrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers; and engaging with multilateral organizations like the World Health Organization in good faith to support international problem-solving on issues from pandemics to climate change that are not restrained by borders.

Security is about protecting people from the most pressing threats we face. Let’s get started now.

Image: Doctor Ali Ghazal holds an awareness workshop on Coronavirus (COVID-19) at a camp for displaced people in Atme town in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, near the border with Turkey, on March 14, 2020. Photo by AAREF WATAD/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Alexandra Stark

Senior researcher at New America

Read these related stories next:

The U.N. Needs Help Sustaining the Global Approach to Violent Extremism

April 7, 2020 by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

April 7, 2020 by

Can Governments Track the Pandemic and Still Protect Privacy?

April 6, 2020 by

Congress Must Insert Oversight of Intel Community in COVID Emergency Legislation

April 6, 2020 by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

April 6, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 3, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Mar. 28 to Apr. 3)

April 3, 2020 by

COVID-19 Could Ravage Refugees and Asylum Seekers

April 3, 2020 by and

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

April 3, 2020 by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

April 2, 2020 by

The Toxic Confluence Online of Anti-Muslim Literature and Jihadist Messaging

April 1, 2020 by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

April 1, 2020 by