Coughing into the Crowd: Bolsonaro’s Botched COVID-19 Response

by

May 1, 2020

Editor’s NoteWe welcome another contribution to our Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19 series, focused on the Brazilian response to the health pandemic. This post gives us detailed insight into issues of transparency, management, accountability and human rights protections in a specific national context, and brings much needed attention to the rights of indigenous peoples facing a myriad of challenges in the context of the pandemic’s many intrinsic and imposed harms.

Bolsonaro’s Pandemic Plan: Deny and Do Nothing

It is certainly not uncommon for government leaders to fail to respond timely and adequately to emerging infectious diseases, first by ignoring experts and then by enacting ineffective, heavy-handed, and discriminatory policies to contain and control disease spread. President Jair Bolsonaro is advancing Brazil—the Latin American country currently with the largest coronavirus outbreak—down this path as it heads into its flu season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Repeatedly calling COVID-19 a “little flu,” and defying expert recommendations to stay at home to contain its spread, Bolsonaro has prioritized preventing economic harms and pleasing his extreme, right-wing base over protecting the public’s health.

In late March, a judge ordered Bolsonaro’s administration to suspend its #BrazilCannotStop campaign that urged Brazilians to continue with normal life. He has been seen in bakeries and other public spaces shaking hands and taking selfies. Bolsonaro stated in a television interview that “I’m sorry, some people will die, they will die, that’s life” … “You can’t stop a car factory because of traffic deaths.” On April 16, Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after the two disagreed over Brazil’s coronavirus strategy, including whether to continue social distancing measures. Days later, in Brasilia, the president rallied alongside anti-quarantine demonstrators, shaking hands and coughing into the crowd while protestors called for a return to military rule, dissolving the National Congress and dismantling the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro’s authoritarian rhetoric and irresponsible leadership—if it can even be called leadership—is exacerbating an already precarious situation, with former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva claiming that Bolsonaro is leading Brazilians “to the slaughterhouse” due to his failure to prepare the nation for the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts have called Bolsonaro’s actions a crisis within a crisis. Where Brazilians need government to step in and take control, there is too little action. When Bolsonaro does act, such as when he insists that state officials end stay-at-home orders, it is counterproductive and often harmful for most Brazilians. If not checked, the president’s belligerent bullying and botched COVID-19 response may lead Brazilian elites to tacitly permit a return to military rule, possibly informally or even in the form of a coup, to ensure law and order in Brazil—a power grab that the crisis could facilitate, but which would be unlikely to end whenever the pandemic ends.

Bolsonaro’s behavior in his first 16 months in office has hinted toward this extreme possibility. His past military service and present policies—dismantling social protections, attacking educational institutions, and vilifying the press, to name only a few favored tactics—pose a serious threat to Brazil’s young democratic institutions, while increasing high levels of inequality, deepening economic insecurity and further marginalizing minority communities. Just this week, in a statement endorsed by a wide range of U.N. experts, U.N. Independent Expert on Human Rights and Foreign Debt, Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky, and U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, Philip Alston, jointly urged Brazil to immediately halt austerity policies and invest in public health response efforts to protect the rights to life and health of millions of Brazilians.

Despite recent funding cuts due to austerity measures, Brazil’s public health system is one of the best in the region and has responded effectively to several recent epidemics—including yellow fever, dengue and Zika—even as the country suffered a protracted economic crisis over the past several years. Hospitals, however, which were already strained and severely under-resourced before COVID-19, have begun to implode in parts of the country. Videos circulating on social media have demonstrated the desperation of families seeking urgent care, while bodies pile up next to patients in understaffed hospitals in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas. And sizeable parts of Brazil’s population—including its approximately 800,000 indigenous peoples and 13 million favela residents—will find it next to impossible to implement social distancing and handwashing measures, leading many of these vulnerable community members to all-but-certain infection and especially high death rates.

Fears that COVID-19 will decimate entire peoples are also sweeping across Brazil’s indigenous communities that have long-suffered severe discrimination, violence, and genocide due to acts or omissions of the Brazilian State. Given that Brazil’s territory includes most of the Amazon rainforest biome, the country is also home to uncontacted tribes and tribes living in voluntary isolation. These communities require special protective measures to ensure the novel coronavirus does not reach their populations as the virus could potentially cause their complete physical destruction due to a combination of preexisting discrimination in a variety of forms, lack of access to medical facilities, the inability to socially distance or practice hand washing, and multiple co-morbidities. Bolsonaro has done nothing but attack indigenous peoples and push an anti-indigenous rights agenda since his first day in office when he promised to not demarcate one single inch of indigenous lands and to assimilate indigenous Brazilians into broader Brazilian society. It is not alarmist to say that indigenous peoples were already facing the biggest threat to their survival in decades with Bolsonaro’s rise to power. The pandemic crisis and Bolsonaro’s non-response may very well amount to throwing gasoline on the already-hot coals of anti-indigenous sentiment Bolsonaro has stoked in Brazil.

Brazil is still climbing the COVID-19 crisis curve. While Bolsonaro’s policies of denial and dangerous authoritarian rhetoric continue to politicize the pandemic, opportunities for prevention and containment still do exist. Governors and other local officials have advanced some positive policy proposals despite the president’s attempts at sabotaging response efforts. Public health surveillance in the form of widespread testing and containment along with social distancing measures (where possible) are necessary next steps to alleviate some of the stress on healthcare facilities and give vulnerable communities a fighting chance.

Risks if Bolsonaro Does Act: Surveillance, Repression, and Further Democratic Erosion

For good reason, the general sentiment among those who hope to minimize suffering and death in Brazil attributable to COVID-19 is that the Bolsonaro administration must take immediate, decisive action. Of course, there are also serious risks that would accompany any action Bolsonaro does take. During public health emergencies, state surveillance powers tend to increase, become more far-reaching and are often subject to reduced oversight. While a vital tool for advancing public health, surveillance can pose a threat to human rights, especially when used as a pretext to monitor political forces or to control groups within populations. Public health surveillance, however, is vital to containing emerging infectious diseases, such as the novel coronavirus, especially when no vaccine or therapeutic intervention exists to prevent spiraling infection rates or to decrease mortality.

It may be difficult to imagine a Bolsonaro government that springs into action with a heavy-handed approach, given his general failure to do anything of substance to contain the spread of the coronavirus thus far. This inaction, however, combined with increasing societal fears and social unrest, could unleash military leaders lurking in the background of this administration to swoop in and fill the vacuum of power, returning Brazil to a dictatorial regime. Pandemics, such as the current one, create prime environments for the invocation of emergency powers and democratic backsliding (see for example, here and here on Just Security). Military leaders could opt to seize power through some form of overt action, as the pandemic crisis deepens in Brazil, or could opt for a more covert process of accumulating and then entrenching emergency powers.

In addition to popular political leaders speaking out against authoritarian attacks on Brazil’s democracy, secure mechanisms to guard against such democratic backsliding, political abuses, and power grabs are necessary to ensure a rights-based approach to the pandemic crisis. Implementation of the State’s police powers can lead to human rights violations and government overreach without proper transparency and accountability mechanisms. Moreover, when governments surveil identity groups—such as, for example, the Uyghurs in China—the risk of atrocity crimes being committed against such groups escalates. This problem becomes much more complex when surveillance becomes a necessary part of the provision of proper healthcare, as in such cases a lack of surveillance can lead to the continued social invisibility of marginalized groups and the compounding of the harms they suffer in comparison to others.

Without proper planning and consultation with vulnerable groups—women, migrants, people of color, people living in poverty, people with disabilities, detained persons, and indigenous peoples, among others—policies and measures taken in the name of public health prevention may actually harm health (for example, strict policies—like quarantine or isolation—can lead to individuals hiding symptoms or withholding important health information). Or worse, top-down policies may serve as pretexts to achieve other political ends. Furthermore, infectious disease often is associated wrongly with national or other identity groups, which can lead to further discrimination and mass violence against members of such groups. Thus, rights-based, inclusive public health approaches to surveillance are critical to maintain public trust and achieve prevention and mitigation goals.

Of course, States must have flexibility to modify or restrict the enjoyment of certain rights during times of national emergency, including pandemics. A legal framework, however, already exists to determine where acceptable restrictions end and unwarranted repression begins. Furthermore, the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) 2005 International Health Regulations provides that the WHO may protect as confidential sources public health and other professionals who engage in whistleblowing. Finally, legislative, judicial and civil society oversight over these exercises of state police powers in exceptional circumstances are crucial to avoiding overreach or entrenchment.

In addition to its 2005 International Health Regulations providing the general framework of best practices for international law and governance during pandemics, WHO issued Ethical Guidelines in Public Health Surveillance in 2017, laying out the issues that relevant government agents, health workers, NGOs and private sector actors should consider when determining methods of collection, analysis, sharing, communication and use of surveillance data. WHO’s Ethical Guidelines include, among other recommendations: collecting data for legitimate public health purposes only; and including community values and concerns in the planning, implementation and use of surveillance systems and data (see Guidelines 4 and 7). Moreover, states should monitor, mitigate and redress harms to individuals and communities, especially those high-risk and vulnerable individuals and communities more susceptible to harm, as a consequence of public health surveillance activities (see Guidelines 8 and 9).

Ideally, what Brazil should strive for is to stop austerity and strengthen its public health surveillance system to prevent the current situation from becoming a full blown public health emergency that the nation’s weakened health system cannot contain. At the same time, state surveillance limiting privacy and other fundamental rights must be exceptional powers that are invoked solely in times of public emergency and, as Fionnuala Ní Aoláin has aptly argued in the context of counterterrorism and she and Just Security editors Ryan Goodman and Kate Brannen raised the risks of in the context of the ongoing global pandemic, such extraordinary powers must not persist to become part of a state’s legal DNA or continue long past the end of a declared or de facto emergency.

Conclusion: Human Rights, Democratic and Public Health Crises in Brazil

The problem with surveillance is that, for marginalized communities both in Brazil and the world over, abuse too often has been the rule rather than the exception. Distrust of government entities that over-police and under-protect, coupled with the policing of identity in Brazil and by increasingly authoritarian regimes elsewhere, have and will continue to frustrate efforts to control and contain the novel coronavirus.

The Brazilian context is a perfect storm in terms of both public health and human rights/democracy risks; a tinderbox trudging toward repression of rights, democratic collapse, and the rampant spread of COVID-19. Local, regional, and national leaders in Brazil and the international community must all step up to contain the Bolsonaro crisis if Brazil is to have any chance at limiting the devastation wrought by the coronavirus. Brazilians should not allow Bolsonaro to continue to chip away at the democratic institutions needed for an effective rights-based COVID-19 response. Nor should they allow fears of a leadership vacuum to lead them down the perilous path of granting Bolsonaro’s government or the military, new, unchecked powers. Concerned citizens and voters must hold policymakers and leaders accountable, insisting that they find ways to act appropriately in the face of a pandemic—to conduct legitimate public health-based surveillance without creeping further away from democratic ideals and international law obligations, and to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights, even in times of crisis. It’s what both human rights laws and good public health policies require.

Image – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro coughs as he speaks after joining his supporters who were taking part in a motorcade to protest against quarantine and social distancing measures to combat the new coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia on April 19, 2020. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum

Associate Professor of Clinical Law at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law where she directs the Cardozo Law Institute on Holocaust and Human Rights (CLIHHR) and the Benjamin B. Ferencz Human Rights and Atrocity Prevention Clinic. Jocelyn holds a JD from Cornell Law School and an MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Follow her on Twitter (@jocelyngetgen). Follow CLIHHR on Twitter (@CardozoCLIHHR).

Read these related stories next:

Pandemics and the Need for Global Governance

May 1, 2020 by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

April 30, 2020 by and

The EU Should Quarantine its Autocrats

April 30, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 30, 2020 by and

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

April 29, 2020 by and

As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus

April 29, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 28, 2020 by

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

April 28, 2020 by

Broadcasters and Trump’s False Information on Coronavirus: What Role for the FCC?

April 27, 2020 by

Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

April 27, 2020 by

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

April 26, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 18-24)

April 24, 2020 by and