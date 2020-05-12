What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

May 12, 2020

Widespread disruption to critical infrastructure. Fundamental shifts in the way we live our lives. Growing uncertainty about the stability of the U.S. economy. At the start of the year, if you asked national security professionals what they thought the most likely cause of a crisis fitting that description would be, many would have answered “cyber.” As the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded over the intervening months, the United States has experienced a significant trauma, prompting a national conversation about disaster prevention, as well as crisis preparedness and response. While the new coronavirus is the root cause of today’s crisis, a catastrophic cyber incident could be the cause of the next.

That was the kind of calamity envisioned by Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) and other members of Congress when they authorized the bipartisan Cyberspace Solarium Commission in August 2018. Fashioned after Dwight Eisenhower’s “Project Solarium” to develop a strategic approach to counter the Soviet Union, the Cyberspace Solarium Commission was authorized by the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act to “develop a consensus on a strategic approach to defending the United States… against cyber attacks of significant consequences.”

The commission, where we serve as executive director and director of research and analysis, respectively, spent a year crafting a strategy to ensure the United States is optimally positioned to both prevent a catastrophic cyber incident and withstand, respond, and recover from one, should it happen. The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is scheduled to hold the first of a series of hearings tomorrow on the resulting report, with testimony from co-chairs Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-ME) and Representative Michael “Mike” J. Gallagher (R-WI) and other commission members.

While different in some ways, the parallels between the current pandemic-induced crisis and a major cyber event mean that the coronavirus pandemic provides a useful test case for many of our recommendations concerning resilience and the need for improved public-private collaboration in the defense of our critical infrastructure. In addition, the novel circumstances posed to Americans by the imperative of social distancing have highlighted new cybersecurity challenges in some cases and increased the urgency of implementing solutions in others.

Comparing COVID-19 and a Catastrophic Cyber Incident 

It almost goes without saying, but we cannot, as a nation, deter a pandemic in the traditional, Cold War deterrence sense. Where a cyber crisis is most likely to result from the intentional actions of a strategic actor, which theoretically could be deterred, a pandemic is an act of nature. It possesses neither emotion nor infrastructure. In other words, the coronavirus can neither be signaled to, nor can we impose costs on the virus in the hope that it relents.

Still, the current crisis does share many clear similarities with a significant cyber event. Like the pandemic, cyber incidents are often global in nature, requiring nations to both manage consequences at home while engaging internationally with partners and even adversaries. Like the pandemic, a catastrophic cyber incident would require a whole-of-nation response to manage economic consequences that cross sectors and state lines. And finally, like the pandemic, prevention of a catastrophic cyber incident is likely to prove far more cost effective than responding to one.

The commission’s March 2020 report introduces a cyber deterrence strategy that consists of three layers: shaping behavior, denying benefits, and imposing cost. The virus, unlike cyber, lacks behavior to shape, and cost imposition is equally unrealistic as a strategy to manage an outbreak. However, the logic of denying benefits — essentially bolstering our defenses, building more resilience, and diminishing our vulnerabilities — is relevant in both the cyber and pandemic contexts.

Like an adversary in cyberspace, the disease seeks to infect and affect as much of our population as possible, resulting in maximum disruption of our daily lives, our economy, and our system of governance. The U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic can therefore yield important insights and lessons to inform our readiness as a nation to respond to a similar cyber crisis.

Lessons from the COVID-19 Crisis for Cybersecurity

The pandemic has put U.S. crisis leadership, preparedness, and response to the test. The mammoth federal and state government efforts have highlighted several key themes for major crisis responses that are equally valuable and worth extrapolating to the context of a cyber crisis. If we don’t heed these lessons now, we will be caught flat-footed when a cybersecurity crisis hits. If we invest in meaningful changes to the way we approach cybersecurity now, before a disaster hits, the United States will be in a much better position to withstand and come back from a catastrophe stronger than ever.

Here we outline six key lessons that cybersecurity policymakers and practitioners can glean from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and recommendations for actions to ensure that the United States will be better prepared to deal with a cybersecurity crisis when it arises.

Lesson #1 – National leadership and coordination are crucial. The important roles played by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscore the importance of expert national leadership and coordination. While not always on display so publicly, the United States must maintain crisis-management teams and subject-matter experts empowered to coordinate, plan, and prepare for a multitude of crises. Given the integrated nature and bureaucratic overlap of cybersecurity as an issue, this leadership and coordination role must be done at the highest levels — preferably within the White House. The CSC recommended this take the form of a National Cyber Director, an individual who would act as the president’s principal advisor on cybersecurity issues on an ongoing basis; lead interagency and public-private coordination, planning and exercising; and serve as the nation’s chief representative and spokesperson for cybersecurity issues and crisis management. Someone needs to lead this effort long before the United States even knows it is in a crisis.

While central leadership and coordination is crucial, it does not replace the need for strong lead agencies. In the context of a pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services (of which Dr. Fauci’s Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a part) and the CDC serve this function. In cybersecurity, the burden falls on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). CISA has the mission of ensuring the security and resilience of critical infrastructure and is intended to serve as the lynchpin for national cybersecurity efforts.

While CISA has worked hard to fulfill this mission in recent years through the National Risk Management Center and the National Critical Functions work, it lacks adequate resources and authorities to carry out the mission to its fullest. This must change. The CISA Director position should be elevated and strengthened, commensurate with the importance of the job. CISA’s program and support resources, as well as its overall budget, should be expanded to allow the agency to build greater analytic capability and support more and better collaboration between the public and private sectors. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the agency should be formally recognized as the primary federal agency tasked with assessing and managing risk and resourced commensurately.

Lesson #2 – We need better data and risk assessment. The potential importance of CISA’s risk-management work leads naturally to the second major lesson. The pandemic response has exposed the systematic U.S. underinvestment in resources that were needed to prevent a crisis or mitigate the consequences. What we are experiencing today are the repercussions of decades-long underinvestment in disease control. The same underinvestment is also readily apparent in cybersecurity.

But simply throwing money at the problem does not make it go away.

In both cases, effectively mitigating risk requires a base understanding of who might be affected, the most likely vector through which they will be affected, and the most effective prevention and mitigation measures. In a pandemic, this means understanding how the disease spreads and whether interventions like masks, medicine, or social distancing are the best mitigation measures.

In the context of cyber risk, this means understanding what critical entities are most likely to be targeted for disruption, the vulnerabilities they have, and the consequences — both immediate and downstream — should they be disrupted. Understanding these factors helps inform policymakers’ decisions about where to direct financial and human resources and what guidance to issue to the public. These risk-mitigation investments and risk assessments must be persistent and integrated with one another. And good risk assessment relies on good data.

In cyber, risk assessment and mitigation are made more complicated when you consider that the government does not own the critical infrastructure we aspire to protect. The U.S. government must therefore build stronger institutions to identify and collect relevant data and conduct robust assessments of threats to critical functions, the vulnerabilities of our critical infrastructure, and the consequences of their disruption.

This will go well beyond strengthening CISA, as the U.S. government must also codify and strengthen support to specific critical infrastructure sectors of the economy. Today, this kind of support exists in the form of sector-specific agencies (SSAs), such as the Department of Energy and the Department of the Treasury. However, significant disparities exist among these agencies; whereas some, like the Energy and Treasury departments, have strong relationships with their sector and provide real services and an interface for key stakeholders, others do not.

To ensure a more consistent effort across sectors and more reliable support from the federal government during a crisis — whether a pandemic or a cyber crisis — Congress should codify SSAs in law as sector risk management agencies (SRMAs). Such a measure should outline baseline expectations for these agencies and provide the required resources. Among the expectations of SRMAs should be participation in a national risk management cycle and the creation of a National Critical Infrastructure Resilience Strategy. Through this five-year cycle, CISA and the SRMAs would identify and assess national risk, highlighting key priorities for investments in risk mitigation and resilience. To facilitate this iterative and continual investment, Congress should consider establishing a National Cybersecurity Assistance Fund, which would be directed by CISA and directed toward projects and programs where there is a clearly defined critical risk that market forces do not provide sufficient incentive for the private sector to mitigate on its own.

In addition to improving the federal government’s own understanding of risk, more must be done to furnish the private sector, researchers, and the general public with data to multiply assessment and mitigation efforts. In other more mature policy areas, the United States has established statistical bureaus to help gather and disseminate data for use by both public policymakers and private-sector decision makers.

The United States needs something commensurate for cyber in the form of a Bureau of Cyber Statistics. In addition to efforts run out of national labs and sector risk management agencies, this bureau could be furnished with data collected by SRMAs and surveys, and become a hub in efforts to share data with nongovernmental researchers.

Lesson #3 – We need to build resilience into our economy. The shocks to the economy –particularly to national production, distribution, and logistics — caused by the coronavirus outbreak call attention to the complexity and interconnectedness of our economy and supply chains. Both are potential points of fragility. While the commission approached this issue from the perspective of a cyber disruption, the economic disruption from the coronavirus underscores the importance of ensuring the United States has plans in place to ensure timely and effective coordination of responses to major disruptions and incidents. To do so, the federal government must develop a “Continuity of the Economy” plan, taking into account the state, local, and private-sector equities.

A Continuity of the Economy plan must ensure that the U.S. government can maintain coordinated action with key parts of the economy in times of crisis. As the pandemic has demonstrated, disruptions of key companies and functions have downstream effects that can limit the ability of the United States to manage consequences of the crisis itself. In the context of the pandemic, this has meant scrambling to redirect production towards medical supplies. In the context of a massive cyber disruption, it may mean ensuring the availability of the right high-tech equipment to reconstitute key networks and processes.

Currently, a good deal of our high-tech supply chain relies on potentially unreliable vendors and producers in adversary countries like China. To ensure that we have access to the critical resources we need in a time of crisis, the United States must identify these critical supply chain dependencies and consider strategic, direct investment to incubate more trusted suppliers.

Lesson #4 – Special authorities are crucial for enabling an early government response. The authorities activated in response to the coronavirus outbreak demonstrate the expansive federal powers available to the government in an emergency and the importance of preplanning to ensure efficient execution. However, in cyber, not every major incident or set of incidents will reach the threshold of death and destruction to trigger a national emergency. This reality stresses the importance of ensuring that the U.S. government has the needed capacity and authorities to respond to cyber crises in their early stages, often before they rise to the level of a national emergency.

To ensure that the U.S. government is well-placed to intervene in the early stages of a cyber crisis, Congress should codify a “Cyber State of Distress” declaration tied to a standing response and recovery fund. A declaration of a “Cyber State of Distress” could be made by the president in response to, or anticipation of, a significant cyber incident. A “Cyber State of Distress” could be declared by the federal government only when a cyber incident exceeds or is expected to exceed the capacity of the federal government to aid the private sector and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments under existing authorities. The declaration would establish the Secretary of Homeland Security as the principal federal official responsible for coordinating incident response and recovery efforts. In order to enable DHS to call on capacities and capabilities across the federal government and in the states, the state of distress should unlock access to a designated fund that DHS may use to reimburse Department of Defense personnel activated under Defense Support to Civil Authorities.

Lesson #5 – Foreign influence operations are a broader challenge than just elections and campaigns. The COVID-19 crisis has underscored a point that experts have been making for several years: the challenge of foreign influence operations is not confined or restricted to the context of political campaigns and elections. China is pushing false narratives about the origin of the novel coronavirus – that the U.S. Army started the coronavirus epidemic, for example — to cloud the public’s understanding. Meanwhile, Russian and Iranian sources continually fabricate and exaggerate conspiracy theories about the pandemic, including claims that the virus was a biological weapon or a hoax. The prevalence of disinformation in the context of a crisis that is costing thousands of lives underscores the importance of building a populace that is resilient to attempts to cloud truth and fact and that has the tools to easily identify and understand disinformation.

While that means the U.S. government should invest more in educational initiatives on civics and digital literacy, which is likely the most effective long-term solution, the United States as a nation also needs more and better capability to help identify foreign influence operations and communicate them to the public. However, the U.S. government, like all democratic governments, must avoid becoming an arbiter of truth. Instead, the government can ensure strong non-governmental capacity to identify, expose, and explain foreign influence operations through funding and support to civil society efforts that identify and communicate foreign influence campaigns to the public, like the Alliance for Securing Democracy’s Hamilton 2.0 and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Laboratory.

Lesson #6 – The pandemic exposes unanticipated and underappreciated cybersecurity challenges. While perhaps the most prescient lessons from the COVID-19 crisis for cybersecurity policymakers pertain to our nation’s preparedness for a crisis, the circumstances forced on Americans by the pandemic has also revealed important cybersecurity challenges. More and more of our workforce has been thrust into remote working environments. We’ve seen a 40 percent increase in the volume of U.S. internet traffic. This stresses the security and reliability of the ecosystem as a whole. Critical government and private-sector services are wrestling with the imperative of sustaining their important offerings, while limiting person-to-person contact. With the general election set for this November, for example, election officials must balance voter health and safety with the need to ensure a secure, credible voting system.

Many of these new realities do not require novel approaches, but renewed focus and energy. The push to rapidly digitize underscores the continued importance of cloud services, but the market must also ensure that providers equip users with adequate information about the security of the services they provide. The increased reliance of our economy and day-to-day lives on our national cyber ecosystem necessitates renewed attention to the security of the software we use and the reliability of our networks. The newfound importance of in-home and consumer devices highlights the need to furnish consumers with satisfactory security information about their devices and the possible requirement to enforce higher standards for some internet-of-things devices such as routers through law.

The COVID-19 crisis is a watershed moment for the United States in many ways. It provides a live-fire exercise for our national-scale crisis response and recovery capabilities and exposes previously underappreciated challenges we face as a nation. Public policymakers in cybersecurity and other fields should use these trying times to learn as much as they can and develop solutions to problems before they become crises.

IMAGE: Fictitious malicious coding in a 1970 dot matrix font on a computer screen, blurred. (Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Mark Montgomery

Executive Director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Robert Morgus

Senior Policy Analyst with New America’s Cybersecurity Initiative

Read these related stories next:

Military vehicles cross Westminster Bridge after members of the 101 Logistic Brigade of the British Army delivered a consignment of medical masks to St Thomas' hospital on March 24, 2020 in London, England.

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

May 12, 2020 by and

People ride on bicycles past the Altare della Patria monument in central Rome on May 10, 2020.

Italy and COVID-19: A Call for an “Italian Emergency Constitution”?

May 12, 2020 by

Could the Coronavirus Put an End to the War in Yemen?

May 11, 2020 by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

May 11, 2020 by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

May 8, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 1-8)

May 8, 2020 by

Police officers (R) stand guard at an entrance of a high school as senior students enter school in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 6, 2020.

Emergency Powers in the Time of Coronavirus…and Beyond

May 8, 2020 by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

May 8, 2020 by and

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 8, 2020 by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

May 7, 2020 by and

Accommodating Medical Professionals with Pre-Existing Health Conditions in the Coronavirus Pandemic

May 7, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

May 7, 2020 by and