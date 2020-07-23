Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

July 23, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic first hit China, then spread throughout Europe and the United States. As a result, initial reporting on the disease focused on the lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, and on the rising infection rates in early hotspots like Italy, Spain, and the U.S. Since then, Western media attention has remained largely fixed on the Global North, even though the pandemic has become a truly global phenomenon. Some of this is explained by the fact that the U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus cases and deaths, while other developed countries have managed to get the virus under control. Still, this often-myopic focus persists in spite of the virus’s spread across the Global South. Many of these countries face unique virus-related challenges that are distinct from those with which the Global North contends.

Here, I highlight some of the challenges that nations in the Global South are confronting as they battle the virus. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, rather, they are anecdotal examples intended to serve as reminders that, while the novel coronavirus itself is indiscriminate in terms of who it affects and how it affects them, the ongoing pandemic is far from a global equalizer. Indeed, in many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic serves to underscore the deadliness of the radical inequality of wealth, resources, and power between the Global North and Global South.

Density, Overcrowding, and the Impossibility of Social Distancing

The density and physical layouts of many cities in the Global South render social distancing – a key public health step recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) – extremely difficult, if not functionally impossible, in certain instances. Many cities are densely populated and have narrow sidewalks, overcrowded public transportation, and often people are occupying small living quarters. Moreover, the people in these cities, especially those who live in the most cramped living conditions, overwhelmingly cannot afford to be unemployed or otherwise not to engage in social life outside of the home. For example, in Nairobi, Kenya, only a small, highly privileged subset of residents have the ability to even come close to practicing the kind of social distancing recommended by the WHO, as public transportation, which is the main way to arrive to and from work for many Nairobi residents, is heavily crowded.

Social distancing is also a major challenge wherever you find large populations of displaced persons. Many nations in the Global South contain large populations of internally displaced persons. For example, according to a report by the African Center for Strategic Studies, across the African continent, 25 million people were displaced (as refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), or asylum seekers) in 2018. Nearly 17 million of these people were IDP, meaning they remain within the borders of their home countries. These populations lack stable, independent housing, and are often forced to live in cramped camps, where social distancing is functionally impossible.

Thus, the ongoing pandemic has created new risks for these already vulnerable populations and has exacerbated the factors that pushed people from their homes in the first place. These factors remain diverse, but often involve some mix of violence, political conflict, social strife, and competition for resources, sometimes spurred on by the effects of climate change or other changes in the natural environment.

In Nigeria, for example, population displacement has largely been triggered by the conflict with the Islamic militant group Boko Haram, and by competition between pastoralists and farmers. This displacement is further spurred on by recent natural disasters, especially seasonal flooding, which is caused by rapid urbanization, poor urban planning, and increasing rainfall levels attributed to climate change. These seasonal floods have caused the displacement of thousands of additional people in recent years. One result has been the establishment of large, longstanding IDP camps. For example, the Gubio displaced person camp in northeast Nigeria – just one of many camps for displaced people in the state of Borno – currently houses approximately 38,000 people. The camp is overcrowded, and people pack tightly together in order to escape the hot sun. These conditions make following social distancing recommendations extremely hard, as the International Committee of the Red Cross reports.

Another WHO recommendation aimed at slowing the spread of the virus has been the practice of self-quarantine by individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus (or exhibit symptoms associated with the virus). However, in many countries in the Global South, most of the population shares bathrooms, living spaces, and bedrooms with their family, as well as people outside of their immediate family, rendering self-quarantining a difficult, if not functionally impossible, practice. This is especially true in places where bathrooms are communally shared. This problem will persist unless governments are able to set up separate quarters for people to temporarily stay until it is safe for them to return home, similarly to what China did in Wuhan.

For example, in Brazil’s Favela de Rocinha, Rio de Janeiro’s biggest slum, about 250,000 people live in cramped conditions. Living quarters are overcrowded, as residents typically share their homes with other families, and suffer from a lack of basic sanitation. Most homes do not have running water, rendering basic hygiene – such as regular handwashing with soap and clean water – far more difficult. If a person living in one of Brazil’s many favelas tests positive for the virus or exhibits symptoms associated with it, there is likely to be no space for them to isolate. Given that Brazil has become a world leader in coronavirus infections and associated COVID-19 deaths, the potential for even more death remains perilously high.

Yemen is also suffering from uncontrolled spread of the virus and the fatality rate in the country is extremely alarming, as it is five times higher than the global average. Before the coronavirus even hit, the United Nations declared Yemen’s situation as the most acute crisis in the world in February. The U.N. estimates that 24 million people, about 80 percent of Yemen’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Since the conflict between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels has caused millions to be without clean water or sanitation, preventing the spread of the pandemic is extremely difficult. The conflict has also taking a toll on the country’s already weak healthcare system, which now lacks the capacity to deal with the coronavirus. Additionally, medical and humanitarian supplies are difficult to provide as the Saudi-led coalition blockades supplies from reaching Houthi territories, and since rebel groups prevent the distribution of aid as well. The coronavirus pandemic threatens the groups who were already so vulnerable in Yemen, such as IDPs and refugees, and it has made them even more vulnerable.

Infrastructures and Indigenous People

Overcrowding and a lack of public health infrastructure in cities in the Global South is a major problem, but this does not mean that populations living in rural or remote locations are not also at a heightened risk of contracting coronavirus. Brazil’s Amazon region contains a large and diverse population of indigenous communities. To reach certain indigenous communities in Brazil it may take days of travel, using transportation methods that may seem unconventional to many in the Global North. These remote communities not only lack basic sanitation and health facilities, but are chronically understaffed with trained medical personnel and suffer from insufficient health care equipment. Many of these rural communities have no hospitals, let alone intensive care units (ICUs). ICU beds – critical to the survival of those who contract a serious case of coronavirus – are often many miles away from the populations that need them. Ten percent of Brazil’s Amazonian villages are between 434 miles to 670 miles from a facility with an ICU. The situation is similar in South Sudan, where more than 1.6 million people are already displaced and it can take hours or even days to reach healthcare facilities.

In April, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights issued a statement expressing concern regarding the growing number of coronavirus infections in African countries. The Commission expressed its concern regarding

the precarious conditions in which the majority of indigenous populations, especially indigenous women, live, including extreme poverty, lack of clean drinking water, lack of decent housing and toilets, posing a real hygiene and health problem and thus constituting a real risk for the spread of COVID-19.

These same populations also generally suffer from a lack of resources and tend to be located far away from health centers. Finally, proposed health regulations often do not take into consideration the indigenous way of life and as such, may be ignored or rejected.

The Commission also noted that some of the measures taken by African States to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure of markets and restrictions on mobility, may compound the risks to indigenous populations, by “curtal[ing] their livelihoods” and “hamper[ing] their pastoral activities.”

Socio-Economic Conditions

Along with its direct health effects, COVID-19 has also indirectly imperiled the lives of vulnerable populations due to the economic fallout left in its wake. The pandemic has caused a steady stream of negative economic repercussions across the globe (see here, here, and here). However, for many people living in the Global South, particularly those without savings or working in the informal economy, this fallout may be life-threatening.

When the pandemic hit Kenya, for example, as Maureen Were explains in her note for United Nations University, the government initiated a set of policies amounting to a near total lockdown. This lockdown quickly devastated the Kenyan economy. In March, the Central Bank of Kenya lowered its 2020 growth forecast by nearly 50 percent (from 6.2 percent to 3.4 percent), only a month after the first positive coronavirus test in the country.

In Kenya, many working sectors were hit hard by the pandemic, especially the aviation, hospitality, tourism, and agricultural sectors. The closure of borders has also affected trade, including disruptions to the steady supply of essential foodstuffs from Uganda and Tanzania. Furthermore, the pandemic further damaged the agricultural sector in the country, which was already suffering one of East Africa’s worst locust swarms in decades. The combined effects of the pandemic and locust blight has raised concerns of potential shortages of key foods, including maize, a primary staple of the Kenyan diet.

The pandemic also influenced Kenya’s informal sector workers, casual employees, and daily-wage earners in the formal sector. Were explains that “the majority of working Kenyans are employed in the informal sector, which is likely to be most affected.” This is because these workers are often self-employed and the poor, whos’ living hood and financial survivor is based upon the informal business activity which was affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic has also stifled international trade. For example, trade between African nations and China has dropped significantly. This is especially alarming since China is Africa’s largest trading partner, and also the continent’s largest bilateral creditor.

The situation in India is similar in some respects to the one in Kenya. As the coronavirus spread, India quickly entered into a countrywide lockdown. As a result, explains Kunal Sen, millions of migrant workers within India attempted to flee from cities where they worked to their rural homes. The lockdown for these workers – most of whom survive on daily wages and work predominantly in India’s informal sector – means that they have no means of livelihood and may need to survive without an income for a sustained period, despite typically having little or no savings. To assist these workers, as well as those in other sectors in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic rescue package of more than $260 billion. In addition, Sen speculates that the measures taken by the Indian government to stop the spread of the pandemic may cause a decrease in the national GDP.

In Argentina, the pandemic could not have come at a worse time. The Argentinian economy was already in a fragile situation, following a two-year recession, with inflation rates of over 50 percent, and 35.5 percent of the population living in poverty according to a May 2020 U.N. Development Program report. The World Bank’s June 2020 Global Economic Prospects report predicts a contraction of 7.3 percent in Argentina’s GDP this year, attributable primarily to the strict measures Argentina is taking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, lower demands for the country’s exports, and the overall uncertainty regarding its debt negotiations.

The socio-economic fallout of the pandemic is also being acutely felt in Afghanistan. There are an estimated 14 million people in Afghanistan who are in humanitarian need, according to an analysis by REACH, a humanitarian monitoring and data organization. However, due to the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Afghans are also now suffering from a new economic crisis, REACH reports. In Afghanistan the pandemic has caused prices of key products to rise sharply, putting the country’s already vulnerable population at greater risk. Indeed, some Afghans are already struggling to afford core life-sustaining products – including food – as prices continue to go up.

Without international support, it will be difficult for countries in the Global South to come out of this crisis. As countries work in collaboration to find a vaccine and secure their economies, the world also needs to pay attention to the unique difficulties being faced in the Global South and to try and find comprehensive solutions.

Image: Coronavirus with world map (Photo by Peter Zelei/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Eden Lapidor

Just Security Junior Fellow. She holds an LLM in international legal studies from NYU School of Law. She previously served as a legal advisor to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and formerly clerked at the Deputy Attorney General (International Law) at the Law of Armed Conflict Unit and at the Attorney General Office.

Read these related stories next:

USAID Has Suspended Aid to 80 Percent of Yemenis: An Appalling Abuse of Humanitarian Principles

July 22, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 10-17)

July 17, 2020 by

Trump’s Latest Assault on Asylum Has Nothing to Do with National Security or Public Health

July 15, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

July 14, 2020 by

World map with golden threads indictaing global connectivity.

Trail Smelter Arbitration Offers Little Guidance for COVID-19 Suits against China

July 14, 2020 by

Protesters wearing masks hold up placards as they protest the anti-terror bill outside the Philippine congress, despite a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, on June 3, 2020 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

July 10, 2020 by

World Health Organization (WHO) press conference

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 3-10)

July 10, 2020 by

A worker stands in a full body protective suit at the Parque Serafín Cemetery Crematorium in Bogota on July 4, 2020.

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

July 9, 2020 by

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Forced Family Separation During COVID-19: Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis

July 8, 2020 by and

Two waving flags of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Odd Couple at the Center of the U.N.’s Counterterrorism Growth

July 8, 2020 by and

Empty UN Security Council chamber.

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

July 7, 2020 by and

Trump speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, during a diner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020.

The Demise of Government: The Grim Task of Undoing Trump’s Damage

July 1, 2020 by and