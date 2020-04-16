Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

The coronavirus pandemic is having sweeping economic, social, and political impact across the world and affecting all domains of our lives, from physical and mental health, to job security, housing, and family life. Inequalities that had already been growing for years are more visible than ever, as the burdens of the crisis fall much more heavily on some than on others. Some governments are exploiting the crisis to introduce emergency powers and crack down on civil liberties.

Four organizations are collaborating to bring leading scholars and practitioners around the world together for a discussion of the threats we face and to share their insights on how we might respond. The online event series, focusing on the human rights and social justice implications of the pandemic, is a joint effort of the Columbia Law School Human Rights Institute, Duke Law’s International Human Rights Clinic, Columbia Law School’s Center for Gender and Sexuality Law, and Just Security. The series is also co-sponsored by more than a dozen organizations, including many human rights centers and clinics, as well as Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, the Open Society Justice Initiative, and Opinio Juris.

The discussions cover a vast array of critical issues, including governments’ coercive responses, the impacts of the pandemic on marginalized groups, socio-economic rights in crisis, surveillance and digital rights, coronavirus and armed conflict, and innovations in human rights advocacy and strategy.

These online events are open to the public, and members of the audience can submit questions on Twitter using the dedicated hashtag #COVID19Justice or by sending a message directly via the webinar’s chat function. The events hosted so far have been joined by hundreds of students, activists, academics, and others from around the world. Organizations, including universities, have hosted follow-up discussions and activities centered on the events.

Below, we share the recorded videos of each event. We will update as each new video becomes available within a few days after the event. We encourage Just Security readers to explore these discussions and to continue using them in their scholarly and advocacy work.

To view a schedule of upcoming online meetings in the series and join in, see the event page at the website of Columbia Law School’s Human Rights Institute.

VIDEOS OF PAST EVENTS

States of Emergency and Government Powers in and After the Pandemic (view on YouTube)

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

As governments respond to the novel coronavirus, many are declaring states of emergency and giving themselves expansive powers. Some censor information, surveil populations, and detain critics. Are governments overreaching? Will new powers be rolled back when the crisis is over? The discussion features Fionnuala Ni Aolain (U.N. Special Rapporteur on Counterterrorism), Isabel Linzer (Freedom House), and Yaqiu Wang (Human Rights Watch); moderated by Ryan Goodman (NYU/Just Security).

Impacts of COVID-19 on Marginalized Groups: Implications for Policy and Advocacy (view on YouTube)

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Pandemics affect individuals differently, with policy responses potentially worsening existing inequalities and discrimination for marginalized groups, such as women, children, older persons, those unhoused, people with disabilities, detainees, refugees, and migrants. This discussion focuses on the risks of deepened inequality within the COVID-19 pandemic, and how governments can use a human rights-based and intersectional approach to ensure the rights of all persons are protected. The panel features Amanda Klasing (Human Rights Watch), Charanya Krishnaswami (Amnesty), and Vince Warren (Center for Constitutional Rights); moderated by Professor Jayne Huckerby (Duke).

COVID-19’s Impact on Health, Housing, Water, and Sanitation: Socioeconomic Rights in Crisis (view on YouTube)

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The pandemic spotlights and exacerbates socioeconomic inequalities caused by decades of neoliberal policies and failures to invest in social infrastructure. The basic rights to health, housing, and water and sanitation are at risk for millions of people around the world. How can human rights-based approaches ground an effective response to the pandemic now, and build a better world afterwards? The discussion features U.N. Special Rapporteur on Housing Leilani Farha, community advocate Catherine Flowers (Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice), and activist and epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves (Yale); moderated by Aya Fujimura-Fanselow (Duke).

Flattening the Pandemic Curve While Upholding Digital and Information Rights (view on YouTube)

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The novel coronavirus has led to millions of people working virtually, and more dependence than ever on access to reliable information and the internet. Some governments have responded to the pandemic by dramatically increasing surveillance on populations, and companies gather and retain huge amounts of our personal data. This discussion on the risks and opportunities for digital and information rights during the pandemic features experts Adebayo Okeowo (WITNESS), Diego Naranjo (European Digital Rights), Maria Luisa Stasi (Article 19); and Michael Pisa (Center for Global Development); moderated by Janlori Goldman (Columbia/NYU).

Video recordings of the latest conversations will be posted as soon as they are available, usually within a few days of the live event.

IMAGE: A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. Protests resumed despite the fact that Piñera declared a ‘state of catastrophe’ due to the coronavirus (COVID-Q9) emergency. This decision gives the government extraordinary powers to restrict freedom of movement and assure food supply and basic services for 90 days to confront the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)