Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

April 20, 2020

After 37 years practicing medicine in San Francisco, Dr. Donald Abrams is hanging up the stethoscope on June 29, 2020. A pioneer in the fight against AIDS, his extraordinary career is now, as he put it to me, “bookended by epidemics.” Because of the fear around AIDS in the early years, with an unknown mode of transmission and a 100 percent mortality rate at the time, some providers understandably did not want to care for that population. But Donald bravely and tirelessly treated these mostly gay young men who were withering with the disease. Now, still energetic at 70, Donald was eagerly anticipating his last-ever two weeks leading a hospital’s inpatient medical team starting on April 4. With the onset of COVID 19, however, he began to have second thoughts. He sheepishly asked a colleague about the risk, given his age and asthma. The colleague replied, “Grow up and wash your hands…You know how to handle an infectious disease.”

Over the next two weeks, his family and friends increasingly expressed concern.  “I did not want to make [their] life difficult,“ he wrote of his employer, “but I was getting cold feet.” An inpatient medical team, led by a faculty internal medicine doctor, is composed of interns, residents, and medical students . Large hospitals usually have multiple teams caring for hospitalized patients.  Also known as the medicine teaching service, they admit patients from the emergency department, take care of them on the wards, and, depending on the hospital, may follow them into the intensive care unit (ICU), if necessary. Finally, he mustered the courage to say, “I cannot bring myself to, and no one who cares for me would let me attend on the medicine service.”

“I felt guilty, forcing them to scramble and look for a replacement with such short notice,” Donald, a friend of two decades, told me. “And the irony of me being on the front lines in the HIV [start] of my career but declining to participate during the COVID portion was not lost.”

In the end, his colleagues reassured him “that I had paid my dues and now was the time to keep me safe,” he said. Bowing out is not how he wanted to end his career, but he had to accept that it was the sensible and ethical thing to do.

As a physician with a disability, I faced a fairly similar dilemma. I have a spinal cord injury, and although I am an associate professor of radiology at a top teaching hospital, I too became anxious about working after reading about the mounting cases of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 illness in the United States. Was I at higher risk for a severe infection or a bad outcome? In early March, the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed only a few chronic conditions as risk factors. Yet I knew the list was incomplete, leaving out obvious conditions such as immune suppression and neurological conditions.

I consider myself strong and resilient, having lived through the experience of rehabilitating and rebuilding my life after my accident. I am also generally “healthy” — I do not have a chronic illness. But my injury weakened my diaphragm and respiratory muscles in addition to my arms and legs, so I have diminished lung function and a persistent, feeble cough. That means I would have difficulty fighting coronavirus, and more difficulty weaning off a ventilator– should I need one.

Before social distancing and “shelter in place” orders, I felt acutely self-conscious about my concerns of working amid the virus. Was I blowing the risk out of proportion? After some intense reflection, I emailed my division chief and department leadership requesting permission to work from home. My department has always been supportive, and this was no exception. As a purely diagnostic radiologist, who doesn’t do invasive procedures or have a clinic, most of my patient “interaction” is through their radiologic images. For this reason, the accommodation request was not unreasonable. Indeed, I could do the same volume of work from my home workstation as I could in the hospital.

Call to Heroism – or Coercion?

Unfortunately, not everyone’s employer is so supportive. Around the same time, an immune-suppressed radiology resident at another institution emailed me for advice. The resident’s request to read CT scans and the like “remotely” was met with skepticism and delays. Despite an email from a director asking about pre-existing conditions, there was no reassurance that steps would be taken to protect them. A faculty member to whom the resident reached out for advice confided that not coming into the hospital might make other faculty less confident in the resident’s abilities. Ultimately the faculty member told him to “be careful,” emphasizing that all healthcare providers are taking a risk and that the physicians who have lost their lives to coronavirus are heroic, which added to the resident’s guilt.

The volunteerism of healthcare providers during this COVID crisis is commendable, and very different from the fearful response to AIDS. Many are risking their lives in the service of others, especially where there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). But is it ethical to put health care providers with high-risk medical conditions on the front lines? Some of our colleagues are on immunosuppressive drugs for organ transplants, have autoimmune diseases, or are on chemotherapy. Data are limited for SARS-CoV-2, as this coronavirus is named, but similar viruses can more easily infect them, taking advantage of their inability to mount an immune response, even leading to pneumonia and multi-organ failure. Not only would this take them out of the workforce, but they are more likely to utilize valuable resources, such as ICU beds and ventilators, should they fall ill.

So how could the physician workforce engage its “docs with disabilities” while not endangering them?

I believe that supervisors should work with providers who have disabilities and chronic illness to move them away from the front lines and into other roles where they can still participate, but at a safer distance. They could do virtual rounds with inpatient hospital teams, or perform telemedicine visits to help keep vulnerable outpatients away from the hospital. They could help their colleagues with unmet research obligations. Although some work up front would be required to rethink workflows, not much imagination is required to generate these and other options.

There are, in short, many cost-effective and humane accommodations that would be worthwhile. These measures make so much sense that hospital leadership should be inspired to act, and public health officials focused on the pandemic at the local, state, and federal level should consider ways to encourage such measures. In fact, now that we have seen that telemedicine works well, we should not abandon it after this pandemic. It not only is more convenient for patients, but it also could make medicine as a career more accessible, and to help marginalized physicians stay in the workforce.

A Culture of Ableism

Within the medical world itself, there is a powerful culture of ableism. Social norms emphasize “superhuman” efforts of those who toil around the clock, endure without food or breaks, and above all, don’t complain. Nowhere is this culture more prevalent than in medical schools and residency programs, where students and residents are even less empowered to self-disclose an illness or disability and ask for accommodations. One can imagine how these discussions sometimes play out on the backdrop of a professional culture that debated for years the wisdom of limiting residents to 80 hours per week.

Our more junior colleagues with disabilities are both more impacted by the ableism, and more likely to internalize it. They may be reluctant to admit limitations, and eager to prove their strength. Consequently, it falls to leadership to initiate the conversation broadly, to normalize sensible self-protective behavior for all, but especially for those at higher risk.

As cases and deaths mount, we should not be lulled into complacency by the possible successful flattening of the curve in some locations. We need to be aggressively proactive about protecting our high-risk staff. We may not even know the medical history of providers in our departments and may be surprised at who is vulnerable during this pandemic.

So, official policies must communicate support for high-risk providers, encourage requests for accommodation, and help reduce the guilt and shame that may serve as a disincentive to disclosure. Under these conditions, providers can request accommodations that minimize exposure, save lives, and still serve patients.

Editor’s note: Stay tuned for analysis of how the Americans with Disabilities Act applies to these kinds of cases, from top disability law expert Professor Samuel Bagenstos.

The author wishes to thank Drs. Lisa Meeks and Arghavan Salles for their suggestions and edits.

IMAGE: Radiologists prepare to take an x-ray image in a COVID-19 patient’s room in the intensive care unit of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on April 14, 2020 in Leonardtown, Maryland. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is located near the greater Washington, DC area in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The state of Maryland at the time had more than 8,200 reported coronavirus cases and over 225 deaths. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Peter Poullos, MD

Clinical Associate Professor of Radiology and Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Stanford University; Founder and Director of the Stanford Medicine Abilities Coalition. Follow him on Twitter (@PetePoullos).

Read these related stories next:

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

April 19, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 19, 2020 by and

Asylum seekers in face masks wait to enter a US port of entry.

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

April 17, 2020 by

Fitsum Abade (R), managing director of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics services, Boureima H.Sambo (2nd R), World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Ethiopia, Steven Were Omamo (3rd L), WFP's country director in Ethiopia, and Ahmed Ogwell ouma, deputy director of African CDC, attend the launch of the United Nations Airport Hub for Humanitarian shipments to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus at Ethiopian Airlines' cargo facility at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on April 14, 2020.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 11-17)

April 17, 2020 by

Tech. Sgt. Jonisha Gibson, 82nd Medical Group clinical laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, inspects a FilmArray pouch.

Is the Roberts Court Going to Let Coronavirus Kill Us?

April 17, 2020 by and

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

April 16, 2020 by and

South African LGBTIQ community holds banner reading "Stop HIV & TB Discrimination #RespectDiversity"

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

April 16, 2020 by and

Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Rose Garden at the White House April 14, 2020.

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

April 15, 2020 by

When International Dysfunctionality Really Matters

April 15, 2020 by

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo hosts a conference call and makes an announcement with Governor Phil Murphy, Governor Ned Lamont, Governor Tom Wolf, Governor John Carney and Governor Gina Raimondo.

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

April 15, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 14, 2020 by

The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail with an invitation to fill out census information online.

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

April 14, 2020 by and