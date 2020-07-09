Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

July 9, 2020

Editor’s Note: This piece is part of Just Security’s Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19 series, which aims to highlight legal and civil society voices from across the globe, assessing the specific legal consequences of declared and de facto emergencies. Previous contributions have covered Italy, Hungary, BrazilPoland, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria.

Latin America is now the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being a tough test for the pallid health systems in the region, the COVID-19 vortex puts in check two regional projects that seemed to be moving in a slow yet stable fashion over the last three decades: the fight against poverty and the strengthening of democratic institutions. The virus also interrupted a simmering period of discontent, in which citizens turned to the streets in mass protests to demand better and faster results from their governments in these two respects, as well as to denounce recent setbacks.

In the case of Colombia, this context overlaps with the critical initial phase of implementation of the historic peace agreement with one of the last surviving guerrilla organizations in the hemisphere. Comparative studies have shown that the first years of these agreements are pivotal for the consolidation of peace. Prior to the novel coronavirus, the unwillingness of the government to implement its commitments enshrined in the peace agreement had put the agenda for peace in a state of convalescence.

Just as the course of the virus within the human body depends heavily on the underlying health conditions of each patient, so too do the implications of government-imposed COVID-19 states of emergency depend on the underlying conditions in a country or region.

On that account, Latin American democracies are high-risk patients that suffer from at least four underlying conditions: authoritarian trends, high levels of state capture, widespread local corruption, and low levels of government accountability and transparency.

In Colombia, these underlying conditions have played an important role in the government’s pandemic response process. While much of the economic productivity of the country came to a halt, the production of new legal regulations has kicked into overdrive. From March 10 until today, the Colombian government has promulgated over 210 new regulations – inter alia decrees, circulars, and directives – to confront COVID-19. The list grows daily, which makes it very difficult for the legislative and judicial branches of the government, as well as civil society, to monitor or control such initiatives.

To make matters more complicated, the executive has adopted these measures through a strategic combination of measures grounded in state of emergency powers and those enacted in accordance with ordinary administrative powers. The powers from which these norms are derived generate unique challenges for their monitoring. On the one hand, exceptional norms that expand executive powers during times of emergency are susceptible to serious abuse. At the same time, the Constitutional Court has automatic judicial review over such norms, and they are meant to be temporary. On the other hand, ordinary regulations that are not drawn from emergency powers, in theory, should represent a lower risk of abuse, but paradoxically, the government has used these ordinary norms as an unauthorized de facto emergency for the most restrictive measures (such as quarantines and other restrictions on movement). These norms lack direct judicial review and tend to be permanent.

This confusing legal landscape is a breeding ground for the exacerbation of Colombia’s underlying conditions. Although the Colombian government has not resorted to extreme authoritarian measures – like those currently embraced by the government of El Salvador – it has exploited the pandemic to win political battles that slipped its grasp prior to the health crisis. For example, the government has attempted to unilaterally reform the 2016 peace agreement, and for the time being, it is effectively weakening the agreement’s implementation even further.

Other measures have sought to favor powerful political and economic interest groups while undermining human rights and environmental protections. An example of this trend was the Ministry of the Interior’s recommendation to carry out “consultations” with indigenous peoples in accordance with the principle of free, prior, and informed consent through virtual channels. Another norm similarly permitted the government to virtually conduct hearings related to granting environmental permits. These changes are not necessary to protect communities or government officials during the pandemic – consultations and hearings can be conducted, for example, using social distancing and mask wearing. If these changes were to materialize, the effects would be devastating for vulnerable rural communities. For now, these attempts to replace more robust safeguards with superficial measures have been thwarted, the former through citizen pressure and the latter through a judicially ordered temporary suspension on environmental licenses.

With regard to corruption, the crippling effect it has on the financial health and social services of Colombia can be equated to a patient already in need of a ventilator. As part of an extraordinary measure, President Duque made it easier for local leaders to make use of budget allocations to concentrate resources to deal with the pandemic, granting powers to governors and mayors to select vendors and contractors and agree to prices without any prior control or preliminary supervision. Accusations of misappropriation of emergency coronavirus funds as a result of this extraordinary measure range from state ministers and senior military commanders, to mayors and other local bureaucrats.

Added to this is the innate talent of the Colombian establishment to hide one scandal with another, in order to sweep the original problem under the rug and avoid accountability. The COVID-19 crisis has successfully diverted attention from severe human rights problems. For example, attention has shifted away from the systematic murder of social leaders, of which the government speaks very little (despite the president’s daily news briefs in the wake of the virus) but which has worsened during the pandemic. Similarly, the Colombian Army’s misuse of cooperation funds from the U.S. government –illegally funding the interception of communications of opposition political leaders, journalists, and human rights defenders – has evaded attention.

But the prognosis is not completely negative. Colombia is characterized by an active and resourceful civil society that, along with other sectors committed to democratic values, diligently works to prevent the abuse of this cocktail of declared and de facto emergency powers. Moreover, Colombia has courageous and committed public officials who have developed novel schemes for protecting women facing domestic violence and delivering social benefits and food rations to vulnerable families. And the country retains brilliant activists and academics who have come up with concrete and viable proposals to face the challenges of the pandemic in a more humane and democratic way.

Two proposals that could produce true changes to benefit society, and the most vulnerable in particular, are reforms to the unequal tax system and the implementation of an emergency basic income system. The goals of such proposals are threefold. First, if adopted, they would alleviate the dire economic conditions brought by COVID-19 to millions of Colombians. Second, their transformative nature would concretely address the demands by protestors and social movements that were taken to the streets right before the pandemic started. Finally, they would materialize some of the social commitments set forth in the peace agreement. It won’t be easy, but measures like these could lay the groundwork to nurse Colombia back to health.

Image: View of a southern area of Bogota, Colombia, at the bottom of a cross made of sticks installed in the Parque Serafin cemetery on July 04, 2020. The Parque Serafin Cemetery is one of the largest in Bogotá, the most affected city by contagion in the country, where most confirmed or suspected COVID-19 victims were cremated following strict health protocols. The cemetery has cremated up to 18 remains per day. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Supreme Court on Trump’s Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

by and

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nelson Camilo Sánchez

Nelson Camilo Sanchez is the Director of the International Human Rights Law Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law. Follow him on Twitter (@NCamiloSanchezL).

Read these related stories next:

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

July 9, 2020 by

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Forced Family Separation During COVID-19: Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis

July 8, 2020 by and

Two waving flags of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Odd Couple at the Center of the U.N.’s Counterterrorism Growth

July 8, 2020 by and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

July 7, 2020 by and

The Demise of Government: The Grim Task of Undoing Trump’s Damage

July 1, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 19-26)

June 26, 2020 by

COVID-19 en México: ¿Está en Riesgo la Democracia

June 22, 2020 by

COVID-19 in Mexico: Democracy is Not at Risk?

June 22, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

June 19, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed: COVID-19 and Freedom of Belief

June 18, 2020 by

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

June 12, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 5-12)

June 12, 2020 by