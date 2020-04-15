Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

April 15, 2020

Although strict social distancing measures have been in effect for only a relatively short time, lawsuits challenging them are springing up around the country. Typical is a case filed by the Blueberry Hill Public Golf Course & Lounge in Pennsylvania, claiming that Governor Tom Wolf violated the owner’s constitutional rights by issuing an emergency decree shutting down all businesses not qualifying as “life-sustaining.”

No doubt most governors (and mayors) view these suits as annoying distractions from the urgent need to steer their states through the unprecedented public health crisis confronting them, but nothing more. Unfortunately, they may be underestimating the magnitude of the threat, just as many underestimated the enormity of the threat posed by the virus itself.

The latest development—the Bill Barr Justice Department’s intervention on behalf of a small Mississippi church against a city of Greenville public health order—should make that perfectly clear. How these cases play out will depend in significant part on how ideologically driven judges “interpret” the Constitution and laws in an area where there is little precedent to guide their judgments, and on public sentiment in different parts of the country.

History’s lessons

Our nation has faced similar challenges before. Although we have mostly been able to avoid the need for the sustained exercise of emergency powers, that was decidedly not the case during the Civil War. President Lincoln reluctantly concluded that the ordinary processes of law were simply not up to the task of suppressing the Rebellion. When he suspended habeas corpus and decreed martial law throughout the Union, however, he ran headlong into judicial resistance, much of it from judges and juries who opposed the war or were even Confederate sympathizers.

Literally thousands of cases dogged Lincoln’s efforts to save the Union. The first and most famous was the Merryman case, decided by Lincoln’s great constitutional antagonist Chief Justice Taney, author of the infamous Dred Scott decision. Notwithstanding the fact that the nation’s undefended capital was surrounded by Lee’s army and that Confederate sympathizers were sabotaging the rail lines in Maryland to keep the Union army from coming to Washington’s defense, Taney declared the president’s suspension of habeas corpus unconstitutional.

Lincoln was not deterred. Refusing to accept this potentially crippling blow to his effort to save the Union, Lincoln responded by ignoring Taney and continuing to enforce his emergency measures. Nor was Taney the last judge to resist. Throughout the country – and in the face of Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus – judges continued to issue habeas writs and interfere with military decisions. Some went so far as literally to arrest the movements of the Union army as they mulled over claims that soldiers were inducted unlawfully into the armed forces. Lincoln’s response was the same as it had been to Taney: He persisted in doing what he thought was both necessary and right.

Under emergency rule, individual rights were frequently overridden. Citizens of loyal states – mostly Confederate agents and sympathizers – were held in military custody and sometimes tried before military commissions. Others suffered loss of property, such as horses and railroad cars requisitioned by Union officers.

These measures spawned thousands of additional lawsuits against Union soldiers, officers, and even Cabinet officials, including the Secretaries of State and War. In many cases, local prosecutors joined in the resistance and instituted criminal proceedings.

To be sure, most of those cases were filed in states where public opinion about the war was sharply divided. But had they not been checked, the Union effort could not have survived the judicial onslaught. At Lincoln’s behest, Congress responded by passing legislation immunizing all Union officials acting under orders of the president from liability, and transferring all such cases from the state to the federal courts, where they were dismissed. Nonetheless, some state courts persisted, declaring the new law unconstitutional and continuing their persecution of Union officers.

Lawsuits in the Time of the Novel Coronavirus

There are enormous differences between the Civil War and the current COVID-19 crisis. When it comes to lawsuits seeking to interfere with their exercise of discretion, however, governors and mayors today should take care to avoid a similar dynamic to the one faced by Lincoln, which could equally threaten their efforts to deal with the emergency they face.

In Lincoln’s case, the problem stemmed from divided opinion about the War. Then, as now, even judges could not resist the influence of their own political views and those of their communities. This, along with genuine concerns about the dangers of emergency rule, fueled judicial resistance to Lincoln’s war effort.

Unfortunately, opinion today is also sharply divided about how to deal with the coronavirus threat, and these divisions promise to sharpen over time. As a result, the situation is as ripe for judicial resistance as it was in Lincoln’s time. History suggests that it would be a mistake to underestimate the potential damage these suits might inflict on the effort to suppress the virus.

Worse, the problem may prove even more difficult to manage than it was during the Civil War. Whereas our greatest President, Abraham Lincoln, took charge of the war to suppress the Rebellion, President Trump has ceded leadership in the campaign to suppress the virus to the state governors, who have been forced to exercise emergency powers while he criticizes from the sidelines, periodically expressing his impatience with the closing of the economy.

Trump’s increasingly confrontational mode with the governors already sends an ominous signal that may influence the attitude of judges in the burgeoning litigations. Even before the Mississippi litigation, Attorney General Barr piled on, expressing doubts about the governors’ use of emergency powers and forcefully stating his concern about the impact on the rights of Americans. In a Fox News interview, Barr said his department will “be keeping a careful eye” on whether states violate Americans’ constitutional rights through public health measures.

Barr’s Fox interview was clearly a shot across the bow and a signal of the Trump administration’s plan to use the courts to bring the governors and mayors to heel.  While the president’s dictatorial claims to “total” power over the states are clearly frivolous, the Justice Department has activated a more realistic strategy for bending the will of the states—litigation.  Barr’s determination to bring the power of the federal government to back this kind of litigation is sure to provide ballast to courts inclined to intervene, especially the many judges who recently joined the federal bench as Trump appointments.

The initial signs of how the courts will decide these cases is not promising. Consider the recent Supreme Court decision in the Wisconsin election disaster. Facing a dangerous threat to public health, Governor Evers, in line with other governors, sought to delay the election. By the time the case reached the Supreme Court, however, the state Supreme Court had already been rejected the governor’s approach, and the issue had narrowed to the validity of a minor change in the rules for absentee ballots, which was necessary to enable many Wisconsin voters to avoid the risky prospect of going to the polls. Even that was too much for the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is difficult to avoid seeing partisan motivations behind these judicial decisions. The most striking feature of the Supreme Court’s decision, however, is the extent to which it ignores the existence of the coronavirus crisis. The majority’s silence appears to suggest that the threat to public health posed by the virus is simply not, in its view, a sufficient basis for extraordinary measures.

Even more concerning, however, is the approach of a federal judge in Kentucky, Judge Walker, whom President Trump has nominated to a seat on the powerful federal D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Evidently taking his cue from the president and the attorney-general, Judge Walker just unleashed a rhetorical fusillade against a local mayor for allegedly prohibiting drive-in church Easter celebrations. Although, remarkably, the mayor had not actually issued any such prohibition, the judge, who refused even to permit the mayor to participate in the case, took the opportunity to excoriate him while also delivering a lecture on the constitutional freedom of religion and its application to what was in fact a hypothetical public health measure to curb the coronavirus.

To be sure, we should all be concerned about the exercise of emergency powers. Governors, however, do not have unlimited emergency powers, but act under authorizing statutes passed by their legislatures. In times of crisis, our best bet is to look to the legislatures to police their governors, not to the courts, especially courts invoking the “Bill of Rights” to ensure that they have the last word.

Hopefully, courts will mostly reject the many lawsuits now being filed, and the many more frivolous ones to come. Judges are usually inclined to defer to executive discretion in dangerous emergencies. However, if the Civil War experience is any indication – and  there are clear signs that it is – a secondary crisis may well be on the horizon, for which our governors and mayors should be better prepared than they were for the pandemic itself.

 

Photo credit: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo hosts a conference call and makes an announcement with Governor Phil Murphy, Governor Ned Lamont, Governor Tom Wolf, Governor John Carney and Governor Gina Raimondo. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

 

Featured Articles

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

David Golove

Hiller Family Foundation Professor of Law at the New York University School of Law

Read these related stories next:

When International Dysfunctionality Really Matters

April 15, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 14, 2020 by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 14, 2020 by

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

April 14, 2020 by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

April 13, 2020 by

9/11 All Over Again

April 10, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 4-10)

April 10, 2020 by

Bilboard of Fox News Cast

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

April 10, 2020 by

Rohingya refugees, without wearing any mask or any other safty gear as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, wait in a relief distribution point at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia March 24, 2020.

COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access for Refugees and IDPs: Part 2 – Syria and Bangladesh

April 9, 2020 by and

Emergency Medical Technicians bring a patient into Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 6, 2020 in New York.

The Human Rights Lessons from COVID-19: Equality Requires Economic and Social Rights Protections

April 9, 2020 by

Counter Terrorism-Conference summit in the UN General Assembly Hall

UN Counter-Terrorism Negotiations During COVID: Time for a Rethink

April 9, 2020 by and

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

April 8, 2020 by