Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

March 19, 2020

The Trump administration has taken communication practices to new lows and communication malpractice to new highs. Now, the coronavirus crisis is exposing just how costly it can be when an administration knowingly misleads the public or refuses to provide a basic level of transparency.

From the mundane (exaggerating Inauguration crowd sizes) to the ridiculous (for example, the president saying he has “one of the greatest memories of all time” or claiming that a speech he gave in Poland “was the greatest speech ever made on foreign soil by a president”), the president, his White House staff, department leaders, and their spokespeople have all engaged in questionable practices as they communicate information to the public.

Like with many things about the Trump administration, these communication failures and missteps didn’t begin with President Donald Trump’s election, but they have clearly worsened during his tenure. For example, the Washington Post’s Fact Checker column, assigning Pinocchios to politicians for factual errors in their written and oral statements, didn’t start with Trump. But the number of instances cited and Pinocchios awarded has only increased over the past three years. Likewise, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests have seen backlogs under previous administrations, but that backlog, as well as the litigation around FOIA requests, has jumped dramatically under the Trump administration. Despite his claims to the contrary, President Trump’s administration is the least transparent in history.

All administrations make mistakes, commit gaffes, and engage in spin. However, the Trump administration has taken miscommunication to new levels — and with damaging effects on the public and U.S. allies. Worse still, it has given our adversaries opportunities to exploit and even some wins. From repeated errors in written and oral statements to knowingly misleading the public, openly attacking the free press, and its lack of transparency, the administration has weaponized information in unprecedented ways.

Now let’s talk about the practices across the administration that have contributed to this lack of transparency, trust, and, importantly, credibility.

Not for attribution

As a professional communicator, serving multiple administrations both in and out of uniform (I retired from the Marines in 2015), I was taught that trust and credibility are paramount for effective communication. In addition to my own personal credibility, I knew my job as a spokesman put my organization’s credibility on the line as well,— whether I was speaking for the Marine Corps, the Departments of Defense, or Homeland Security, and especially when I was serving overseas, as a representative of the United States and its government.

The job of the spokesperson, as the name suggests, is to present information on behalf of the organization he/she represents. I was not the defense secretary or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but it was my job to represent them, and the agencies they led, through written or oral communications. Spokespersons are often described as the “faces” of the organization, since engagement with the press and public is a key part of the job. In that role, it’s the spokesperson’s name, title and, yes, face that becomes associated with the organization’s positions, everywhere from radio and television appearances and traditional press to social media.

The Trump administration has turned some of these longtime practices on its head. For example, administration spokespersons now often refuse to be identified by name while representing an agency’s position on given topics.

The most egregious examples are when spokespersons provide a “no comment” to reporters, but insist it be on background. This is unprecedented and appalling. There are times when it is appropriate for spokespersons to provide information “on background” to provide context, or to not detract from the on-the-record quotes their boss provided, but anonymity has become the rule rather than the exception with this administration.

Meanwhile, the president rails against unnamed sources — even going so far as to call them “fake” —while administration officials continue to talk to reporters and conduct briefings with the condition they be done without attribution. Given this administration’s hostile stance toward the press and its track record for telling the truth, news organizations should refuse to print or air official comments or statements from administration officials unless they are on the record.

Why is it important for spokespersons — or government officials at all levels — to “put their names” behind their statements and comments? For credibility and accountability. Without named sources, how are news consumers to judge the credibility of the remarks they are reading or hearing? There are circumstances under which people who speak with reporters want their names withheld for safety or security reasons, but that should not be the case with government spokespersons. Attaching their names to a story lends a credibility that is absent without it.

Any government official, but particularly a spokesperson, should be held accountable if the information they provide is found to be inaccurate or purposefully misleading. A quote containing false information without a name attached to it makes it harder to hold that person accountable for their statement down the road, and the public isn’t able to assess that person’s credibility in future comments or statements. Government is accountable to the people it serves, and if anonymity is granted, the government officials who hide behind it can’t be held accountable.

Credibility and accountability

It has also become all too common under the Trump administration for organizations like the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State (partially because they are more “visible” than other Cabinet agencies) to pull back from longstanding media engagement practices. Having served in both DoD and DHS, I speak from personal experience.

While DoD under Defense Secretary Mark Esper has started to hold more press briefings, the department no longer conducts daily “gaggles” with the Pentagon press corps, a group of the most experienced reporters in the world. Daily gaggles were standard practice at the Pentagon for many years before I conducted them in 2010-11 and for several years after I left. These daily engagements were off-camera but on-the-record, Monday through Friday. Were they a tough part of the job? Absolutely. But they were an important way to provide updated, factual information to the press corps in between the on-camera briefings. Those on-camera briefings, which had been conducted by secretaries of Defense, Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs, DoD spokespersons and other senior DoD or Joint Staff officials for more than two decades, nearly disappeared under Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. Esper has resumed them, but they are still more sporadic than they were under previous administrations.

No, on-camera press briefings aren’t the only means to disseminate information to the press, public, and DoD workforce, but they serve a valuable purpose and the administration still hasn’t explained why they have been curtailed. Again, it’s about credibility and accountability, particularly at times of crisis. DoD recently held two on-the-record press briefings on coronavirus response but did so off-camera. Why?

Trust gap

Finally, the importance of clear, credible communication during times of crisis cannot be overstated. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently refused to provide the numbers of ventilators available for coronavirus patients, citing national security, yet one of the government’s lead physicians, Dr. Anthony Fauci, provided the number in a CNN interview. Unfortunately, three years of Trump administration communication practices has created a trust gap at a time when trust and confidence is needed most. From the standoffs with North Korea and Iran, and now with a pandemic sweeping the country, the administration’s growing reputation for inaccurate, confusing, and adversarial interactions with the press is deepening the trust deficit and damaging relations with the American people as well as our allies.

News organizations must insist that the administration return to common media engagement practices. The administration must halt its attacks on individual journalists and the free press. If it does not make the necessary changes for the good of the public, news organizations should stop participating in interviews and briefings by government officials who hide behind anonymity. They also should refuse to quote spokespersons who decline to be named. Given the excesses and abuses of this administration, “background” should only be allowed in rare instances.

If there was ever a time for the administration to abandon its current practices and engage openly and honestly with the press and public, it is now.

The mixed messages coming from the Trump administration on the COVID-19 outbreak may have already cost lives. More attacks, both cyber and kinetic, are likely, especially as we are (rightfully) focused on the pandemic. We must stay vigilant to all potential threats. These are dangerous times, and while the trust and credibility gap with the public remains, the Trump administration cannot allow it to fester, and widen. American lives are at stake.

Image: President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 18, 2020, in Washington, DC. Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

by

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I

by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

David Lapan

Vice president of communications for the Bipartisan Policy Center; previously served as press secretary and deputy secretary for media relations at the Department of Homeland Security; retired colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps with more than 20 years of communication/public affairs experience at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Defense. Follow him on Twitter (@DaveLapanDC).

Read these related stories next:

Moral Courage in the Coronavirus: A Guide for Medical Providers and Institutions

March 18, 2020 by and

A “Twitter Chat” About COVID-19: Ethical Dilemmas in a Pandemic

March 17, 2020 by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

March 17, 2020 by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

March 16, 2020 by

The Coronavirus, Emergency Powers, and the Military: What You Need to Know

March 16, 2020 by

Hospitals Need to Cancel Elective Procedures: This is a pandemic – No time for business as usual.

March 15, 2020 by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

March 15, 2020 by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

March 13, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Mar. 7 to Mar. 13)

March 13, 2020 by

Pandemics and Human Rights

March 12, 2020 by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

March 12, 2020 by and

Afghanistan Papers, the Miniseries, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bombshell

February 5, 2020 by