Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

July 10, 2020

(Editor’s Note: In case you missed it, for more on the U.N.’s Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week, Yasmine Ahmed discusses the failure to involve civil society, and Eric Rosand and Alistair Millar explore the outsized role of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.)

This week’s first-ever ”Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week” (CT Week) at the United Nations is framed as revolving around the pandemic. Issues include “multilateral collaboration” between U.N. counterterrorism structures and those responding to the coronavirus, leveraging “existing multilateral (counterterrorism) platforms” to address the crisis, “human security and the threat of bioterrorism in the COVID-19 environment,” and assessing “where … public health and security systems meet.” Yet nowhere on the agenda is there discussion of the misuse and appropriation of the coronavirus to suppress rights, to leverage greater executive power, to limit democratic and independent oversight, and to engage the coercive power of the police and security sector.

Certainly the threat of terrorism persists, notwithstanding the existence of the global pandemic. Global institutions with a responsibility for supporting States in managing genuine terrorist threats have designated obligations to assess, brief, and offer advice on how best to leverage the multilateral system to protect and advance national and human security. For example, the U.N. Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UNCTED) and the Security Council’s 1267 committee that oversees sanctions related to ISIS and al-Qaeda have issued preliminary assessments of such threats, and they have acknowledged the methodological challenges in gauging security and measuring the differential impacts of terrorism across States and regions.

But in all such assessments, U.N. counterterrorism entities assume that member States view the concept of terrorism similarly and address it equally, based on the rule of law. In reality, as the mandate I hold and other U.N. human rights entities have persistently articulated, national-level regulation of terrorism is often broad and vague.  The result is long-term — and now entrenched — proliferation of excessive counterterrorism laws and sanctions frameworks that have strangled the capacity of civil society — and increasingly humanitarian organization — to operate.

In multiple States, terrorism functions as a convenient fig leaf for the legal and political management of dissenters, political opposition, civil society actors, humanitarians, inconvenient minorities, and human rights defenders.  Allowing States to define terrorism exclusively on their own terms encourages the proliferation of national legislation that, for example, includes acts protected by international law such as speech and assembly as terrorism or security threats. That is now exacerbated and accelerated by the use of the pandemic as a basis for new security legislation in multiple states. In essence, we face an epidemic of exceptional law and practice under the cover of the coronavirus.

Yet, during the U.N.’s CT Week, the single session on human rights focuses on the value of human rights in promoting ‘resilience against terrorism,’ without mentioning the elephant in the room: the now-routine abuse of human rights in the name of countering terrorism and extremism.

The Viral Spread of Emergency Legislation

The COVID-19 Freedom Tracker, developed by the International Center for Not-For-Profit Law (ICNL) and European Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ECNL) and supported by my mandate, monitors the deployment of emergency powers across the globe. The tracker shows us that 88 countries have formally issued emergency declarations since the beginning of the pandemic, 41 countries have adopted measures that affect freedom of expression, 118 countries have measures impacting assembly, and 41 countries have measures affecting privacy.

This is only one measurement of the legal exceptionality through the widespread use of emergency powers emerging under cover of the coronavirus, as it does not measure informal or de facto states of emergency, pre-existing counterterrorism legislation being de facto reworked and adapted for security responses to the pandemic, nor the widespread use of executive powers and administrative law, including at multiple levels in federal systems of government. As the Just Security series on emergency laws during the pandemic has illustrated at the national level (e.g. Hungary, Brazil, Poland, UK, and Nigeria)  many of the formal measures taken are, in practice, overbroad and reach beyond the health emergency at hand.

It appears that the specter of COVID-19 is functioning as a means for speeding up the passage of pending counterterrorism legislation, including in countries as diverse as the Philippines, France, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, and China. In this context, simply adding one designed session on human rights to the mixture of counterterrorism week is a rather limited response to a more profound structural problem. I have already issued an early warning on the misuse of counterterrorism, security, and emergency measures in the context of the coronavirus around the globe. Given the scale, pace, and quantity of exceptional  security, counterterrorism, and emergency law being produced by States, the lack of any critical reflection within the U.N. counterterrorism system, including but not limited to the agenda of virtual CT week, seems remarkably short-sighted or an indication of a profoundly problematic direction of travel.

Fundamentally, offering the global counterterrorism architecture as a solution and/or key partner in responding to the pandemic is highly problematic. I caution unreservedly about the flirtation with that connection. Counterterrorism practice around the world is grossly deficient on human rights, lacks oversight and independent monitoring in most states, and may contribute to the very conditions producing violence by systemically violating the most fundamental rights in the guise of countering terrorism and extremism.

Compounding Distrust and Abuse

Moreover, the policing of adherence to pandemic-related regulations has exacerbated discriminatory patterns of abuse in the use of force. Epidemiological evidence across a number of States reveals that COVID-19 is causing disproportionate deaths among minorities or other historically vulnerable groups. Consider then the prospect that the tools of the surveillance state and the use-of-force capacity of government would be further mobilized against those communities, who already distrust law enforcement and other security forces and have long histories of harm at their hands.

The positive human rights outcomes from the coronavirus pandemic might include an emerging consensus on the right to health and the right to adequate housing as fundamental. It might also include a recognition that the right to information could prevent the spread of disease across the planet. The security sector certainly is in no position to play that role of safeguarding global health or managing complex health needs and challenges of diverse populations, given the limited oversight and even less transparency compared with other institutions.

There are a range of other actors better placed to safeguard the right to health, the right to a home, the right to water, and the right to challenge government information about health risks. Considering the demonstrated human rights and civil society failings of the U.N. counterterrorism structures, not to mention those of other groupings aiming to counter terrorism, they have significant issues to be corrected and trust to be built in the work they already do.

IMAGE: Protesters wearing masks hold up placards as they protest an anti-terror bill outside the Philippine Congress, despite a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, on June 3, 2020 in Quezon city, Metro Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was trying to expedite the passage of a new anti-terrorism law, which rights groups warn contain draconian provisions that could be used to target his critics. Among the most contentious provisions include the warrantless arrest and 14-day detentions of suspected “terrorists”, and the creation of an anti-terror council that would determine what is terrorism and order arrests without a warrant – a function usually reserved for the courts. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

 

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

Supreme Court on Trump's Finances: Glass Three Quarters Full for Rule of Law

Colombian Peace Efforts on Life Support Amid the COVID-19 Response

UN's "Counter-Terrorism Week" Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

Mexico's Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council's Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

The CIA's Long and Winding Road to Diversity

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security's Board of Editors

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int'l Criminal Court

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

A Rejoinder to China's Response to UN Human Rights Experts

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility's Opinion

Trump's Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama's War on Terrorism

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

Just Security's New Co-Editor-in-Chief

The Supreme Court's Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int'l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

The Strength of America's Apolitical Military

The Supreme Court's Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of "Civil Unrest"

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

The United States' Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

Invoking "Terrorism" Against Police Protestors

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the 'Parallel Pandemic' of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O'Brien

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

Trump's Empty "Withdrawal" from the World Health Organization

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

Eli Lake's Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

The Significance of the Supreme Court's Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up "Obamagate"

The Trump Administration's Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

Oversight and "Undermining": Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump's Financial Information

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

The Republic of Facebook

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

Trump's COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It's Still an Abuse of Power

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

Seek and Speak the Truth

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

Pompeo's "Rights Commission" Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of "Truth Decay"

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC's Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

Don't Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

A Chance to Fix FISA

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo's Threats to the International Criminal Court

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

The Defense Department's Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

The President's War on Intelligence: Yes, It's Worse Than You Think

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

The CIA in the Age of Trump

Confronting Russia's Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

Sudan's Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine's Statehood: Part II

Compilation of States' Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

Iran's Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

Iran's Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

Top Experts' Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

The Crossfire Hurricane Report's Inconvenient Findings

New Leaked Documents Reveal China's Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It's Legally Possible, Whether or Not

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

About the Author(s)

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms While Countering Terrorism. This article is written in the author's personal and academic capacity. Robina Chair in Law, Public Policy, and Society at the University of Minnesota Law School; Professor of Law at the Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@NiAolainF).

