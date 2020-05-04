“Corona Ceasefires”: An Opportunity for Negotiated Agreements?

by

May 4, 2020

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres last month urged conflict parties across the world to establish “an immediate global ceasefire” and “focus together on the true fight of our lives” against the spread of the coronavirus. This unprecedented call has received support from many States, including some of the permanent members of the Security Council. To date, temporary or partial ceasefires, as well as humanitarian agreements and declarations, have been adopted in at least 14 conflict situations (see here and here) in response to the pandemic.

A common feature of these is that the majority are unilateral ceasefires or humanitarian declarations, rather than negotiated arrangements between warring parties. Although reduction of violence and humanitarian cooperation in any form and nature are welcome developments, ensuring that ceasefire and humanitarian agreements are effective in the context of COVID-19 requires cooperation between parties, particularly on measures to curb the spread of the virus and secure the delivery of health services.

The historical record shows that transforming unilateral declarations into effective and durable ceasefire and humanitarian agreements is possible, and today’s “corona ceasefires” may offer an opening for negotiated agreements between warring parties in certain instances.

From Unilateral Declarations to Negotiated Agreements

During a global health emergency, a unilateral ceasefire may be the best possible outcome and certainly the required immediate response, and calling for negotiated agreements may seem over-optimistic. However, such unilateral responses, along with other actions, such as letters of commitment and humanitarian access agreements, may act as confidence-building measures toward negotiated ceasefires and even lasting peace agreements in certain situations. A commonly highlighted example in this respect is how a humanitarian ceasefire between the Indonesian government and the Free Aceh Movement, adopted in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, paved the way for a final peace agreement the following year.

Local peacebuilders, humanitarian actors, and conflict-resolution organizations are taking steps to engage with governments and non-state armed groups to, among other things, facilitate negotiated agreements at local and national levels. In Cameroon, in addition to declaring a unilateral ceasefire, the Southern Cameroons Defence Forces (SOCADEF) expressed their willingness “to meet with representatives designated by the Republic of Cameroon to work out the appropriate implementation of the ceasefire.” The private Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD Centre), which has acted as a facilitator between the Republic of Cameroon and the pro-independence groups of southern Cameroon to end the conflict in the north-western and south-western regions of Cameroon since before the pandemic, has also been engaged in efforts to expand the reach of the unilateral ceasefire.

The HD Centre also has facilitated an inter-community agreement in Nigeria that aims to halt clashes between farmers and herders in 10 Benue State communities to allow for collective action against the pandemic and a resolution of the conflict. A recent consultation with 450 local peacebuilders in more than 60 countries by the organizations Peace Direct, Conducive Space for Peace, and Humanity United indicates local peacebuilders have shown agility and responsiveness through ceasefire campaigns, local mutual aid, and community-building initiatives, despite shrinking opportunities and funds for peacebuilding activities.

Many other conflict resolution and peacebuilding organizations, such as the United States Institute of Peace and the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict, are supporting a “humanitarian pause” in conflicts that can open opportunities for further negotiations. In Yemen, the Crisis Management Initiative, founded by Nobel Peace laureate and former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari, who negotiated the Indonesia-Free Aceh agreement, has engaged with political parties and movements and tribal leaders to advocate for a general ceasefire and the political conflict resolution process to be restarted. Although fighting has continued in Yemen despite the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire by the Saudi-led coalition, the extension of an initial two-week ceasefire for another month on April 24 offers a glimmer of hope for diplomatic efforts toward a nationwide negotiated ceasefire.

Although efforts to develop negotiated agreements may not be fruitful in some contexts and working on the basis of unilateral humanitarian commitments may be the only way forward, other situations, such as that in Cameroon, may be more conducive, given the willingness of some conflict parties to engage in further negotiations. In Colombia and the Philippines, for example, unilateral ceasefires declared by the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) respectively, can be viewed strategically as creating possible avenues toward negotiated agreements. These two ceasefires were declared against backdrops of stalled peace negotiations, and the one-sided declarations nevertheless build on experiences in both countries of recent successful transitions out of other internal conflicts.

Adopting negotiated ceasefire or humanitarian agreements is particularly important in the context of conflicts where non-state armed groups exercise control over territory and deliver public services. Such groups may not have the capacity to deliver adequate health services, and the health infrastructure in conflict-ridden regions usually has been weakened to varying degrees. Furthermore, fragmented authority in such contexts, as well as in contested territories under the control of de facto regimes, complicates the delivery of health services and makes it subject to manipulation by the warring parties as part of conflict dynamics.

Negotiated ceasefire and humanitarian agreements in such contexts may therefore lead to greater cooperation and coordination than unilateral ceasefires in delivering health services and in promoting and applying precautionary measures. Even if such efforts do not yield negotiated outcomes in the short-term, the diplomatic back channels established may nonetheless help to avoid further escalation of conflicts and lead to a greater understanding of local needs and dynamics.

Crafting Effective Negotiated Ceasefires

“Corona ceasefires” that have been declared during the pandemic to date lack detailed provisions on humanitarian access, cooperation with the government, or health provisions. A relatively more advanced (partial) ceasefire is the “Statement of Solidarity of the Mouvement des Forces Démocratiques de la Casamance (MFDC) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic” in Senegal, whereby the MFDC commits to a reduction of hostilities, respect for international humanitarian law, cooperation with health authorities, and taking and promoting preventive measures. However, the statement lacks clarity on how health cooperation will be implemented, which preventive measures will be taken, or what “reduction of hostilities” entails, particularly as to which types of combat action are suspended and the kinds of exceptions envisaged. Such detailed and reciprocal arrangements are essential for effective responses to the pandemic and to build durable ceasefires. If the momentum generated by these unilateral declarations can be seized, such arrangements can be embedded in negotiated ceasefire agreements.

Although there is no precedent for a ceasefire adopted in response to a pandemic of the scale and impact of this coronavirus, past ceasefire agreements provide examples of cooperation between warring parties amid epidemics and contagious diseases. For instance, Article VIII(2) of the 1996 Agreement Between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Confidence-Building Measures in the Military Field Along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas provides that:

The two sides shall provide each other, at the earliest possible, with information pertaining to natural disasters and epidemic diseases in contiguous border areas which might affect the other side. The exchange of information shall take place either through diplomatic channels or at border personnel meetings.

Another example is Article 17(6) of Annex III Concerning Civil Affairs of the 1995 Israeli­-Palestinian Interim Agreement on The West Bank and the Gaza Strip:

Israel and the Palestinian side shall exchange information regarding epidemics and contagious diseases, shall cooperate in combating them and shall develop methods for exchange of medical files and documents.

Finally, Article 11(1.4) of the 1996 Agreement between Russian Federation, Republic of Kazakstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan and People’s Republic of China on Confidence Building in the Military Field in the Border Area requires:

Timely notification and provision of mutual assistance in cases of natural disasters, epidemics, epizootic diseases and so forth which may cause damage to the other Party[.]

From a legal perspective, establishing negotiated ceasefires and taking cooperative measures would allow warring parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law regarding medical care (e.g. Common Article 3 of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, Articles 7-8 of Additional Protocol II, and Article 56 of the Fourth 1949 Geneva Convention) (see also Heffes and Kotlik, 2020; Longobardo, 2020). Furthermore, such steps would facilitate the fulfillment of states’ due diligence obligations under international human rights law. The residual positive obligations of states under the European Convention of Human Rights in territories under the control of de facto regimes, such as Transdniestria or Eastern Ukraine, also need to be taken into consideration (see the Ilaşcu and others v. Moldova and Russia Judgment of the European Court of Human Rights). The joint humanitarian measures agreed between the Moldovan government and the self-proclaimed government of Transdniestria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are notable in this respect (reported here).

In addition to improved health cooperation and pandemic coping measures, well-designed and better-implemented ceasefires may build trust between warring parties and open up durable channels of dialogue. Experts suggest that well-crafted ceasefires with clear and comprehensive confidence-building, implementation, and verification arrangements are more effective (Chounet-Cambarm, 2016; Clayton et al., 2019; Sagård, 2019).

Ceasefire agreements commonly include provisions relating to various key issues such as: setting out prohibited acts, establishing any exceptions to the cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and confidence-building measures such as separation of forces or detainee exchanges, DDR (disarmament, demobilization and reintegration) arrangements, implementation, monitoring and enforcement processes and mechanisms, and humanitarian aid and access in conflict zones. In this respect, it is crucial to ensure that any negotiated agreement incorporates a clear implementation and verification structure beyond pandemic-related arrangements in order to create pathways toward more durable de-escalation processes.

It goes without saying that ceasefires are often seen by warring parties as tactical or strategic tools to consolidate power and further their conflict agendas. Although interest-based negotiations are not categorically ruled out by the humanitarian or peacebuilding communities and may serve as opportunities to initiate dialogue, the failures and shortcomings of past ceasefires (see e.g. Syria (here and here), and Afghanistan (here)) should be taken into account by warring parties and local, national and international facilitators as part of any attempt to craft negotiated agreements in response to the pandemic.

The Role of the Security Council in the Way Ahead

The initial optimism generated by the unilateral ceasefire declarations from around the globe is gradually fading as the pandemic turns into a “human rights crisis.” The continuation of hostilities in Libya and Yemen despite ceasefire initiatives is worrying.

Furthermore, some peacemaking efforts are being sidelined due to the pandemic. In Ukraine, debates on the creation of an advisory board, which would comprise representatives of Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, in an effort to break the impasse in the Minsk process, have been on hold in part due to the pandemic (in addition to pre-existing concerns in Ukraine about legitimizing separatist authorities through direct engagement with their representatives). Many other important peacemaking dialogues have been cancelled or postponed.

Waning local and global momentum can nevertheless be revived and reinforced by the Security Council. Although reports on the reservations of Russia and the United States suggest that a Security Council resolution calling for a universal and general ceasefire is unlikely to be adopted, even a more limited call for the cessation of hostilities could be helpful. Beyond the immediate concerns relating to public health in conflict zones, the looming consequences of the pandemic on various aspects of life in conflict-affected societies, ranging from food insecurity to the decay of democratic and civic rights, point to the urgency of action by the Security Council to apply conflict-sensitive and sustainable approaches to the pandemic, for humanitarian needs and for peacemaking.

Image: A fighter with Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) mans a checkpoint in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on April 30, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. Yemen had recorded its first two coronavirus deaths, the health minister said the previous night, after the war-torn country confirmed five new cases, stoking fears of a major outbreak. The deaths come after aid organisations warned any coronavirus outbreak could have dire consequences after six years of civil war. (Photo by SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Asli Ozcelik Olcay

Postdoctoral Researcher in International Law at the University of Glasgow, where she is also the Academic Coordinator of the Glasgow Centre for International Law and Security. Follow her on Twitter (@AsliOzcelik_).

Read these related stories next:

The Looming Crisis of Emergency Powers and Holding the 2020 Presidential Election

May 4, 2020 by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

May 4, 2020 by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

May 3, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

May 3, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

May 2, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 25-May 1)

May 1, 2020 by

Coughing into the Crowd: Bolsonaro’s Botched COVID-19 Response

May 1, 2020 by

Pandemics and the Need for Global Governance

May 1, 2020 by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

April 30, 2020 by and

The EU Should Quarantine its Autocrats

April 30, 2020 by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

April 29, 2020 by and

As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus

April 29, 2020 by