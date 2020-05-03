From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

May 3, 2020

(Editor’s Note: Today marks World Press Freedom Day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 and commemorated each year by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom worldwide. Georgetown Law Professor Erin Carroll suggests a way the U.S. news media and its supporters can build on the crisis-driven recognition of its essential role.)

Alongside workers in healthcare, agriculture, and energy, employees in another industry earned the label “essential” in the pandemic-driven stay-at-home orders of dozens of states: the press. Almost poetically, Kentucky deems the media among the industries that are “life-sustaining.” And, according to federal guidance, news reporting efforts are “critical infrastructure.”

For press advocates, these declarations feel a bit strange in an already disorienting time. It is rare that government recognizes its unofficial fourth branch. It is even more infrequent that it affirms the press’s vital role.

But these orders present a strangely fortuitous opportunity: they can help to shift the narrative about the news media and journalism.

For more than three years, that prevailing narrative has been spun by President Donald Trump, and it has been vicious. The press is the “enemy of the people,” “fake,” and “failing,” and journalists are “human scum.” Others have taken up his narrative and embroidered on it: a senator dismissed a journalist as a “liberal hack;” a congressman’s campaign called a local newspaper a “propaganda machine.”

By telling a different story — one in which the press is essential — the stay-at-home orders are a call to action. Advocates of independent journalism can amplify this pro-media narrative and demonstrate why — in this moment, perhaps more than ever — the press truly is critical infrastructure. This effort may mean the difference between emerging from the pandemic with a functioning Fourth Estate or facing what one news-industry analyst has called an “extinction event” for many media outlets.

“Extinction” may seem extreme, especially when we feel awash in (dreadful) news. But it is not. Even pre-COVID-19, the American press was anemic. Since the 2008 recession, nearly half of American newspaper jobs have disappeared. Large areas of the United States are now “news deserts,” defined as communities “with limited access to the sort of credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at the grassroots level.” This year alone, the stock of the nation’s largest newspaper chain, Gannett Co., dropped 85 percent. The pandemic has hastened a gutting that was well underway.

When Local Media Disappears

The dire language of “extinction” is also warranted because the stay-at-home orders are right — the press is essential. It is essential to our democracy as an educator of the public and a watchdog over government. As studies show, when local media disappears, voter turnouts are lower, and voters are less informed. The news media is also essential, through the stories it tells, to our understanding of our ourselves and our communities. The disappearance of local news has, in fact, been shown to be correlated with our increased polarization. Plus, and importantly for present purposes, the press is also essential to our well-being. Public health officials have historically relied on local news to track the spread of disease.

In the weeks since the stay-at-home orders were issued, the press has again earned its label as “essential.” The Atlantic launched The COVID Tracking Project, which is compiling information about testing and reported cases of the virus, because “no governmental or institutional source is publishing complete testing data.” Numerous outlets have shed light on outbreaks in nursing homes, prisons, Amazon warehouses, and meatpacking plants. The press has called attention to racial disparities in the impact of the pandemic. It is devoting resources to obituaries of COVID-19 victims which, as a recent story in The Kansas City Star put it, are “reminders of just how interconnected we truly are.” And many outlets have removed any paywall on their COVID-19 reporting because they understand the information is vital.

A shift in the narrative about the press to focus on its essential nature and the critical information it provides may seem a meager effort against the eradication of the industry. But the power of story is not to be underestimated, especially when it comes to stories about the news media. Although conventional wisdom is that the First Amendment is the font of the press’s power, its strength also springs from cultural norms and the public’s trust. These norms and this trust are wrapped up in the stories we tell about the press.

A public that subscribes to anti-press rhetoric — that believes the news media is the enemy of the people (as nearly a third of Americans do) and that has lost trust in it (as the majority of Americans have) — is not a public inclined to support the emergency financial injection that journalism advocates are seeking. These include a stimulus that would double federal funding for public media and create a “First Amendment Fund” to support journalism innovation, legislation that would pressure Google and Facebook to better compensate the media for news, and a push for the government to funnel public-health ads through local media. A public that believes the news media peddles in “fake” information is also unlikely to support the kinds of long-term, structural shifts in law and policy that are necessary — and overdue — for a more robust press.

Any effort to build on the positive press rhetoric emerging from the pandemic can be viewed as having short-term imperatives and longer-term goals.

Right now, the press could reinforce any short-term positive change in the narrative about its work by using its own megaphone. Journalists are averse to being the story, but the effort need not be undertaken by reporters. Editorial boards could trumpet the benefits that their newsroom colleagues bring to local communities. The Boston Globe organized such an effort in 2018 in response to Trump’s repeated attacks. Approximately 350 news organizations published editorials defending freedom of the press. The collaboration should be revived, and nightly newscasts on ABC, CBS, and NBC could also be brought into the fold. Their viewership is vast and has grown during the pandemic.

A Conversation About the Future

But the effort to shift the narrative cannot all be on the shoulders of the news media. Building on the stay-at-home orders, state and local officials also need to use their platforms to tout the importance of a free press. In the same way as local officials have shown leadership during the pandemic in the face of the federal government’s inaction, they can be an antidote here as well. Local leaders — elected, appointed, or simply community icons — can highlight examples of impactful reporting. For example, last week, Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted about The Seattle Times’ “stories of Washingtonians who have succumbed to the virus” and noted the importance of remembering the “lives lost” and the “struggle to protect others.” The State of New Jersey’s official Twitter account was even more direct in its support of the media when it tweeted: “SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS.”

Longer term, we need an in-depth and sustained national conversation about how the press is essential to democracy, what we want our 21st century press to look like, and how we foster its existence. One model for this conversation and effort is the Hutchins Commission and its 1947 report, “A Free and Responsible Press.” The commission, sponsored by the publisher of Time and Life magazines and headed by the president of the University of Chicago, addressed the question of whether a free press was in danger (it concluded that it was). In answering this question, the Commission envisioned what a better-functioning free press could look like and how it could be achieved. That vision might be different today, and the mechanisms for its realization would certainly be, but these are precisely the reasons why the conversation is needed anew.

If we do not seize this moment, and we fail to encourage pro-press narratives, we leave a vacuum. That vacuum will inevitably be filled by those who intend to undermine independent journalism. (Trump, for one, reliably continues to attack the news media and journalists.)

We also risk letting the void be filled by others who might not intentionally harm the press, but do so with some regularity. For example, members of the news media and their supporters were baffled last fall when the newly-launched Facebook News tab, which Mark Zuckerberg promised would contain “high quality” information from “trustworthy” sources, showcased Breitbart. Platforms like Facebook have routinely failed both to treat news as a public good and to compensate fairly the producers of news. We cannot trust technology platforms to dictate the story of what the press should do and be.

Advocates of a free press were a tired bunch even before COVID-19 turned the world upside down. But even amidst the wretchedness and overwhelming nature of this moment, we should not pass up the opportunity it has granted to shift the story about the press. Novelist and activist Arundhati Roy has compared the pandemic to “a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.” She has said that we can pass through it “dragging the carcasses of our prejudice,” or we can walk through “ready to reimagine another world.”

We need to ensure that we emerge from this pandemic not as a nation that distrusts the press, but as one that truly understands its press is “essential,” “life-sustaining,” and “critical infrastructure.” We need to emerge ready to reimagine how to support such a press. To do anything else risks its widespread extinction.

IMAGE: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the media during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 21, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Erin Carroll

Professor of Law, Legal Practice at Georgetown Law, where she teaches courses on technology and the free press, narrative, and legal writing and analysis. Follow her on Twitter (@erinccarroll13).

Read these related stories next:

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

May 2, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 25-May 1)

May 1, 2020 by

Coughing into the Crowd: Bolsonaro’s Botched COVID-19 Response

May 1, 2020 by

Pandemics and the Need for Global Governance

May 1, 2020 by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

April 30, 2020 by and

The EU Should Quarantine its Autocrats

April 30, 2020 by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

April 29, 2020 by and

As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus

April 29, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 28, 2020 by

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

April 28, 2020 by

Broadcasters and Trump’s False Information on Coronavirus: What Role for the FCC?

April 27, 2020 by

Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

April 27, 2020 by