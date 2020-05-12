Italy and COVID-19: A Call for an “Italian Emergency Constitution”?

by

May 12, 2020

Editor’s Note: This piece is part of Just Security‘s Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19 series, which aims to highlight and give voice to legal and civil society voices from across the globe, assessing the specific legal consequences of declared and de facto emergencies. Previous contributions have covered Hungary, Brazil, and Poland

Not only was Italy the first European country hardest hit by COVID-19, but it was also one of the most affected in the world. On Jan. 31, just one day after the World Health Organization’s declaration of an international public health emergency, the Council of Ministers (CM, i.e. the Italian government) declared a national health emergency, according to Legislative Decree 1/2018, until July 31.

The Italian reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic brings out several tricky issues. On the one side, the role of the executive and its head – especially in the limitation of personal freedoms – deserves analysis. On the other side, the relationship between different levels of government and their acts is a further matter of concern. More generally, the ongoing health crisis triggers some thoughts on the lack of an articulated emergency framework in the Italian Constitution, and whether existing tools are suitable to face contemporary threats.

Background: The Lack of an Emergency Constitution

Differently from other Western European countries, Italy does not have a clearly articulated constitutional framework governing emergencies. Following the liberal tradition and mindful of the tragic experience of fascism, the 1948 Italian Constitution does not contain any explicit provisions regarding neutral (epidemics), technical (financial crisis), or political emergencies different from war in its traditional meaning (e.g. so-called hybrid war, law enforcement operations, terrorist attacks).

Alongside Art. 78 of the Constitution, which regulates war very concisely (“Parliament has the authority to declare a state of war and vest the necessary powers into the Government”), Art. 77 of the Constitution allows the government to adopt – under its own responsibility – decrees, which have the force of law, in order to address other emergency circumstances. Pursuant to Arts. 77 and 87 of the Constitution, decree laws are adopted by the CM and issued by the President of the Republic, who orders their publication in the Official Journal of the Italian Republic.

However, these decrees – in force from the day of their publication – have to be immediately submitted to Parliament (Chamber of Deputies and Senate of the Republic) to be converted into a law called “conversion law,” within 60 days of their publication in the Official Journal of the Italian Republic. When this does not happen, i.e. Parliament does not pass a law converting the decree within 60 days, the decree law loses its effects from the time of its adoption, as if it had never existed. Otherwise, if Parliament converts the decree into law, and the “conversion law” replaces the decree as if the latter had never existed.

Looking at this procedure, one can highlight at least two forms of oversight over the CM’s decision to adopt a decree law – i.e. a source with the same legal force as ordinary law passed by Parliament – to deal with an emergency.

Firstly, the President of the Republic ensures (lato sensu) constitutional scrutiny on factual circumstances which ground the decree law. Secondly, and above all, through the conversion procedure, Art. 77 of the Constitution prompts parliamentary check over the Government’s action. Specifically, when the Parliament is called to convert the decree into law, it assesses whether the pre-conditions to resort to decree law (i.e. the existence of “exceptional cases of necessity and urgency”, e.g. floods, earthquakes, epidemics or other health emergencies) are met and whether subsequent measures adopted to face these crises are appropriate.

Actually, to emphasize the exceptional seriousness of the situation, the Constitution provides that, during dissolution of Parliament, both Houses shall be convened within five days of the adoption of a decree law by the CM.

Last but not least, decrees laws are potentially subject to the Constitutional Court’s review.

The Italian Response to COVID-19 Emergency 

Turning to the current emergency, to deal with COVID-19, the Italian government has resorted to a number of decree laws. Nevertheless, and this is a tricky issue, these acts defer the adoption of measures strongly limiting personal freedoms to decrees of the (sole) President of Council of Ministers (DPCMs). Differently from decree laws, DPCMs are not issued by the President of the Republic nor converted into law by Parliament. Neither can they be challenged before the Constitutional Court. However, anti COVID-19 DPCMs restrict basic freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, including personal liberty and freedom of movement (lockdown measures), freedom to profess one’s religious belief (as masses and other religious ceremonies were forbidden), economic enterprise (due to the closure of all non-essential activities until May 3). Yet, to restrict some of these freedoms (e.g. personal liberty and freedom of movement), the Italian Constitution requires a law or an act having the same legal force, as a decree law. Anti COVID-19 DPCMs limiting such freedoms find their legal basis in decree laws, but the link between them is often vague. Decree laws adopted during the current emergency seem to give carte blanche to the head of the executive, who decides such anti COVID-19 measures; therefore, the resulting limitations of rights and freedoms are controversial.

Against this background, the executive plays a key role, with consequent marginalization of the legislature, a situation that is made worse by the fact that convening the Houses means gathering many people together, with a high risk of spreading the virus. Differently from other jurisdictions (e.g. Spain, the United Kingdom) that are resorting to remote voting systems, in Italy these solutions are regarded cautiously, as some scholars argue that they would violate the Constitution and the standing orders of the Houses.

On March 11, when the Houses had to vote on the increase of budget deficit to tackle the emergency, the heads of parliamentary groups agreed that only half of the members of each House would sit in Parliament. According to recent reports, parliamentary groups are using all spaces available (including those usually reserved for journalists) to allow as many members of the Houses as possible to be present without breaching social distancing rules. In this way, they hope to safeguard debate, which is a crucial feature of parliamentary activity.

Whilst the marginalization of Parliament and the pivotal role of the executive (rather, of the head of government) in this emergency impact on the form of government, the COVID-19 crisis has also highlighted some issues related to the relationship between different levels of government.

The Constitution (Art. 117.3) allows both the state and the regions to legislate on “health protection,” with the state determining general principles and the regions adopting detailed rules. Moreover, regions and local levels of government (municipalities, provinces and metropolitan cities) can issue regulatory and other administrative acts on the same topic (Arts. 117.6 and 118.1 of the Constitution). Law 833/1978 and Legislative Decree 112/1998 reiterate that the presidents of regional executives can issue orders on health matters.

This complex framework resulted in fragmentation of political and legal reactions against COVID-19. In many cases, regional orders introduced further (and sometimes stricter) measures than those imposed by the central government and even some mayors’ orders derogated to national measures. According to Art. 54 of Legislative Decree 267/2000, to tackle urgent situations, mayors can adopt extra ordinem orders, if they comply with “general principles,” but these tools are under intense debate.

In order to unravel such tangle of legal sources of different levels of government (especially municipalities), Art. 35 of Decree Law 9/2020 (then replaced by Art. 3.2 of Decree Law 19/2020, whose intent is to coordinate sources and avoid conflicts) deprived mayors’ orders of any effect if inconsistent with state measures. In other words, the government tried to recentralize the management of the health crisis, without prejudice to necessary coordination with the regional and local levels. Actually, Decree Law 19/2020 provides that DPCMs can be adopted on the proposal of the presidents of regional executives. Additionally, meetings among the latter and the PCM are being held over the last few days, in order to plan the so-called phase 2, when lockdown measures will be gradually eased.

Italy and the COVID-19 Emergency: What Have We Learned?

The Italian response to COVID-19 crisis allows some considerations regarding the handling of emergencies.

First, different local situations (e.g. remarkable divergences in the number of infected people in different regions or even municipalities) can explain different political and legal reactions at different levels of government. Nevertheless, a coherent coordinating action of the central government – in conjunction with other levels of government, as required by the loyal cooperation principle – is essential. This point was remarked by the President of the Republic, when he addressed Italian citizens, on March 5. Recently, it has been recalled and linked to the solidarity principle by the President of the Constitutional Court. Coordinated response is crucial to avoid dangerous fragmentation that undermines certainty of law, which should instead be always guaranteed, especially in times of stress. Not to mention potential violations of the principle of equality when different rules govern equal situations.

Second, albeit a key role of the executive is a typical feature of any emergency, the representative assembly should be able to oversee government’s activity, above all when the head of government acts (alone) as the “master” of the crisis.

Third, limiting rights and freedoms may prove necessary during an emergency, but the following caveats should be always borne in mind. Restrictions need to be provided by appropriate tools, guaranteeing parliamentary oversight; they need to be proportionate to the goal pursued; they need to be temporary, as they should be promptly loosened when normalcy is restored.

Ultimately, is this scenario telling us that Italy should consider a constitutional amendment aimed at introducing an “emergency constitution”? This very moment might not be the most appropriate time to give a definitive answer, but, for sure, this matter should be addressed once the emergency is over.

Image: People ride on bicycles past the Altare della Patria monument in central Rome on May 10, 2020 during the country’s partial lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Photo by Tiziana FABI/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Arianna Vedaschi

Full Professor of Comparative Public Law at Bocconi University, Milan (Italy); Coordinator of the Research Group on Constitutional Responses to Terrorism within the International Association of Constitutional Law

Read these related stories next:

Could the Coronavirus Put an End to the War in Yemen?

May 11, 2020 by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

May 8, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 1-8)

May 8, 2020 by

Emergency Powers in the Time of Coronavirus…and Beyond

May 8, 2020 by

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 8, 2020 by and

Accommodating Medical Professionals with Pre-Existing Health Conditions in the Coronavirus Pandemic

May 7, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

May 7, 2020 by and

Coronavirus Adds Urgency to Ending Egypt’s Detention and Torture of Children

May 5, 2020 by and

“Corona Ceasefires”: An Opportunity for Negotiated Agreements?

May 4, 2020 by

The Looming Crisis of Emergency Powers and Holding the 2020 Presidential Election

May 4, 2020 by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

May 4, 2020 by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

May 3, 2020 by