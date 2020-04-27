Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by

April 27, 2020

Despite millions of active infections and tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths, multiple state governors, led by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, are actively reopening businesses and withdrawing stay-home orders. President Trump should be elated. The White House has aggressively pushed state efforts to reboot the economy. Yet, the president publicly criticized Kemp for proceeding “too soon” in a rush to reopen. Underlying the political theatrics, the novel coronavirus is exposing a deep rift in American federalism as federal and state governments vie for primacy in remedying the nation’s ills. What powers could the president use to influence state actions  whether to impose or lift mitigation measures? What zone of decisions are designated for the states alone?

The COVID-19 Threat

In less than three months COVID-19 has obliterated the U.S. economy, laid bare the inadequacies of our public health capabilities and health care systems, and revealed gross inequities in real-time allocations of limited resources. In the twenty-first century, federal, state, and local governments are battling the pandemic with social distancing methods the constitutional framers would have recognized in the 1700s. Separating ill persons, limiting gatherings, closing businesses, and shuttering religious institutions are all essential in the battle to stop this kind of “silent enemy.”

While these measures came too late in many states to effectively tamp down the COVID curve, they have carried heavy tolls across the country. In excess of 26 million American workers have filed for unemployment, their debts are piling up, and massive numbers of businesses are failing. Federal infusions of hundreds of billions in relief funds are insufficient. The pandemic is destroying many Americans’ livelihoods as hints of long-term economic depression abound.

Everyone wants a quick fix to this crisis – one that would allow them to get back to work and return to some sort of normalcy. Of course, no one is exactly lining up to acquire COVID-19 infection either. And for good reason – it’s an efficient killing menace that can take Americans at any age within days of infection, although its greatest impacts fall on seniors and persons with chronic conditions. Still, the economic harms at societal and individual levels are palpable.

Seeking Solutions: Back to Business

The quest for governmental solutions is shifting as Americans’ collective patience with widespread social distancing seemingly wears thin. The goal has shifted from preventing all possible infections to safely balancing infectious disease controls and economic activities.

Wherever that balance lies, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has assuredly not found it. His plans to reopen salons, barber shops, restaurants, theaters, and bowling alleys, among other things, defy the minimal White House parameters for gradual phase outs of social distancing measures. In a state hard hit by coronavirus infections and lacking sufficient testing, Kemp’s orders have drawn criticisms from public health authorities and politicians including Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Georgia is not alone. Dozens of states are considering vigorous re-opening measures fueled by mild protests despite broader public concerns and support for continued mitigation. Tennessee is preparing to reopen businesses across multiple sectors in its rural districts. Texas Governor Greg Abbott anticipates opening “massive amounts of business” later this month. Along with Arizona and multiple other states, he has already rescinded orders limiting non-essential health services. Montana Governor Steve Bullock will let local school districts decide to open as early as May 7. Crowds are returning lawfully to beaches and lakes in Mississippi in prelude to greater allowances under shelter in place on April 27. Multiple state governors plan to let their “stay home” orders to lapse at the month’s end.

The cumulative public health consequences of these “back to business” strategies are largely unknown. Many public health experts and health care workers fear the worst – namely a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases lending to a second wave over the summer and into the early fall. Strains on health care systems may be insurmountable given there is no cure, treatments are resource intensive (and often futile), access to tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) is highly inadequate, and safe and effective vaccines are still months away.

The Federalism Quandary

Even less defined are the legal ramifications behind the political grandstanding about reopening or maintaining stay home and other mitigation orders. National and state responses to COVID-19 are severely testing constitutional structural principles of federalism at the heart of public health responses.

Following multiple federal missteps early in the pandemic around testing, coordination, and messaging, substantial constitutional challenges have surfaced. On April 13, the president claimed all-inclusive federal power to require state action, specifically to open up the economy and override New York and other states’ mitigation efforts. Two days later he pushed responsibilities back to the states to follow forthcoming White House reopening guidelines. When some states balked, Attorney General William Barr threatened to sue states and localities whose infection control measures counter federal objectives. After Georgia laid out aggressive reopening measures, Trump criticized a political ally, Kemp, for proceeding too quickly (after initially supporting the governor).

Americans are left wondering, “which level of government is actually in charge here?” In the face of a pandemic like COVID-19, the answer under principles of federalism is increasingly clear: neither. Constitutional federalism is designed to assure political accountability at each level of government not so much through clear demarcations of power, but rather through incentives to engage in collaborative responses.

Assessing State and Federal Powers

The 10th Amendment reserves police powers, including inherent sovereign powers to protect the health, safety, and general welfare, to the states. This suggests states are primarily responsible to quell substantial threats like COVID-19. States like California, Illinois, New York, and Washington are calling their own shots, invoking strong emergency public health powers coupled with local government support. They and more than a dozen other states have banded together in regional alliances to generate their own roadmap to reopening. Their successes are winning political points for their governors among many, but not all, residents.

Trump has his own constitutional levers to pull. By declaring or endorsing multiple national states of emergency authorized by Congress, the president unleashed a bevy of emergency options, many of which have been used. Federal agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued influential guidance. Specific federal statutes or regulations have been temporarily waived. Liability protections for health care workers and others have been extended to insulate them from negligence claims related to their pandemic response efforts. Manufacturers have been cajoled into ventilator and PPE production via the invocation of the Defense Production Act.

None of these efforts require states to follow federal leads, but additional powers are even stronger. Exclusive federal authority to regulate interstate commerce is expansive. The attorney general’s threat of litigation against states is purportedly staked on grounds that social distancing has gone too far, inhibiting national commerce powers statutorily entrusted to federal agencies.

Under 42 U.S.C. 246, for example, the U.S. Surgeon General and Health and Human Services are authorized to take actions “necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases … from one State or possession into any other State or possession.” State actions deemed in conflict with federal regulatory authorities may be preempted given the supremacy of federal laws. The Department of Justice  may also raise additional arguments pertaining to blatant infringements of constitutional rights, including rights to travel, privacy, and due process, from overly-aggressive state actions. The Department has  already intervened  on behalf of a Mississippi church in a suit raising First Amendment objections to a municipal  restriction on public gatherings.

In addition, federal spending powers allow Congress and the president to tie infusions of state assistance or relief funds to specific conditions, such as rescission of state business closures. While the federal government has not been so brazen yet to set such conditions, few states can afford to give up access to deep pools of resources.

In his invocation of the Defense Production Act, Trump has already intimated that COVID-19 implicates national security. Taken a step further, he could more formally classify the pandemic as a national security threat, providing even greater impetus for the exercise of existing federal powers to the possible exclusion of states. If tested in court, exclusive federal interests in protecting national security may prevail.

Federalism’s Bottom Line

The driving premise of federalism is that the division of powers across the federal-state divide enhances political accountability and assures American freedoms. Many see profound weaknesses in this constitutional infrastructure. Divergent responses among neighboring states and feckless federal interventions are sure to lead to disarray and litigation.

However, federalism also carries strengths. How many Americans would willingly hand over the reins of pandemic response solely to the federal government? Conversely, who would favor a complete federal withdrawal of efforts? The president has literally, and wrongly, attempted to appease all Americans with countervailing statements along both these lines. What the Constitution actually calls for, especially as states consider reopening strategies, is what the framers proposed long ago: cooperative, collaborative federalism.

Image: Dan Settle sits outside Chris’ Barber Shop as he waits his turn for a haircut in Lilburn, Georgia on April 24, 2020. (Photo by Tami Chappell / AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 20-24)

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

by

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

James G. Hodge, Jr.

Peter Kiewit Foundation Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, Arizona State University. Follow him on Twitter (@jghodgejr).

Read these related stories next:

Broadcasters and Trump’s False Information on Coronavirus: What Role for the FCC?

April 27, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 26, 2020 by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 24, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 18-24)

April 24, 2020 by and

Trump Faces Off With the WHO: Sorting Through the Allegations

April 24, 2020 by

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

April 24, 2020 by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

April 23, 2020 by , and

Missouri’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Abrogate China’s Sovereign Immunity

April 22, 2020 by

Hungary Should Not Become Patient Zero

April 22, 2020 by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

April 22, 2020 by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

April 21, 2020 by

Can Governors Close Their Borders to Pandemic Risks?

April 20, 2020 by