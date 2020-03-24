What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

March 24, 2020

Leaders around the world, including President Donald Trump, are increasingly referring to their response to the novel coronavirus in terms of “war” against an unseen enemy. It is a truism that in times of conflict it’s good to have allies, and better to have established means by which to coordinate decision-making. Such insight motivated Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and (later) Joseph Stalin, through a series of political declarations, wartime summits, and high-level meetings during and after World War II, to establish what became the United Nations.

Within the UN system, maintenance of international peace and security falls to the Security Council, a 15-member body dominated by its five permanent, veto-wielding members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Given COVID-19’s obvious risk to global security, one would think the so-called P-5 members would have immediately taken up much-needed action to address the outbreak. Instead, nothing of the sort happened.

There’s plenty of blame to go around. The Council’s lack of action in the face of the outbreak speaks volumes about the impact of the Trump Administration’s “America First” foreign policy and widespread mistrust among the world’s geopolitical heavyweights. The inaction is also reflective of the fact that China happens to occupy the rotating presidency of the Council this month. More on that in a moment.

Regardless of the reason for the inaction though, it’s a massive mistake, and one that Council members can rectify, if (and it’s a big “if”) they can summon the political will.

Declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a threat to international peace and security and using the Security Council as a means to rally and coordinate a global response is not without precedent. In 2014, the United States led efforts to achieve a groundbreaking resolution that accomplished just that (an effort I was proud to have played a small role in as a staffer to then-U.S. Permanent Representative Samantha Power). Though we’ll never know for sure, the ensuing global response kickstarted by the United States likely saved hundreds of thousands of lives, if not more.

The COVID-19 pandemic is vastly different and in many respects more challenging than the 2014 Ebola outbreak, to be sure. But the drastically different response of governments to coordinated action driven by the Security Council speaks as much to changes in global leadership as it does to epidemiological factors.

The Chinese government has shamelessly shown little interest in using the procedural advantage that comes with holding the Council presidency to put the issue before the body. When asked earlier this month whether his government intended to have the Council discuss COVID-10, China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun deflected, suggesting the issue was better addressed through UN bodies focused on public health.

China, like Russia, has historically sought to limit any expansion of the Security Council’s remit, seeing such growth as a threat to its sovereignty. In this instance, the Chinese government is likely also wary of how a Security Council session will impact its carefully crafted narrative of a superpower aiding the global response, rather than an authoritarian state whose need to control free expression likely exacerbated the outbreak. To their credit, Chinese officials have dispatched medical expertise and much-needed aid to countries around the world. But they have also sought to misdirect blame via disinformation, with, among other things, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently alleging via Twitter (one of many media outlets and platforms banned in China) that the U.S. Army “brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

For its part, the U.S. government, reflecting Trump’s disdain for multilateral cooperation and embrace of disease denialism, has shown no appetite to assume its historical leadership role. Trump’s consistently false and confusing statements regarding the pandemic have undercut both public health experts and the general public’s understanding of how to appropriately respond. His administration has struggled to anticipate and coordinate America’s domestic response, likely at the cost of lives and economic well-being, and doesn’t seem either prepared or inclined to organize and lead a rational international response.

Mirroring and feeding Chinese propaganda, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appear focused on using the crisis to push their own anti-China narrative. Pompeo’s consistent use of the phrase “Wuhan virus”—alongside Trump’s slightly less geographically sophisticated sobriquet “Chinese virus”—appears intended to place blame on Beijing in the least diplomatic, least effective, and among the most bigoted ways possible.

However unlikely given this diplomatic trajectory, both the United States and China would benefit from taking a deep breath and resetting public health cooperation through the UN. The Security Council is the place to start. Many millions of lives depend on it.

What would a Security Council resolution on COVID-19 accomplish?

From a public messaging standpoint, such a document would constitute a political commitment from several of the world’s most important governments to fight the outbreak in a coordinated, mutually effective manner.

More tangibly, the world desperately needs a senior-level, international mechanism staffed by diplomats and public health experts empowered to maintain a framework for the sourcing and equitable distribution of global goods.

These goods—trained health care workers, masks and other personal protective equipment, ventilators and other medical supplies, and eventually, we hope, therapeutic treatments and vaccines—are in short supply and staggeringly high demand. While many preexisting bodies and fora—the G-7, G-20, World Health Organization (WHO), and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) among them—each have a role to play in the world’s reaction to the pandemic, none is particularly well equipped to handle the many logistically-complex and politically-charged decisions required to minimize human suffering and maximize effective response.

That’s where the Security Council should come in.

Alone among multilateral institutions, the Council’s resolutions carry the force of international law. A Council resolution could thus create such a coordinating mechanism, establish its mandate and basic structure, and signal seriousness of purpose to governments and other stakeholders. It could task the mechanism with coordinating global goods production, growing and coordinating supply chains, facilitating sharing of vaccine-related and other medical research, and routing supplies to where they are most needed. It could direct that mechanism participants from each country have “special envoy” status or other access to the highest-level decision-makers and scientific experts in their respective governments. And it could likewise delineate a shared commitment to protecting vulnerable communities like the homeless and refugees, mitigating impact in conflict and crisis settings, and protecting freedom of expression and other civil liberties vital to an effective response.

All of this would take political will. That’s a commodity as seemingly lacking in today’s world as ventilators, and perhaps even more precious. The fact that world leaders have yet to establish a standing international coordination function to share information and best practices, help route goods to areas of most need, and organize mitigation efforts in areas as of yet minimally exposed to the disease should rightly be seen as an international scandal. There will be plenty of time to assign blame. Now is the time to act.

[Editor’s note: Readers may also be interested in Christine Bell, “COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability,” March 24, 2020] 

Featured Articles

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 16-20)

by

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

by

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I

by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Rob Berschinski

Senior Vice President for Policy at Human Rights First, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Follow him on Twitter (@RobBerschinski).

Read these related stories next:

Turkey’s Humanitarian Rationale for its Idlib Offensive in Syria

March 24, 2020 by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

March 24, 2020 by

One Doctor’s Place in China’s Battle for the COVID-19 Narrative

March 23, 2020 by

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

March 23, 2020 by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

March 21, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Mar. 14 to Mar. 20)

March 20, 2020 by

COVID-19 Surveillance Must Not Be Used as an Excuse to Entrench Surveillance

March 20, 2020 by and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 2)

March 20, 2020 by

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

March 20, 2020 by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

March 19, 2020 by

Moral Courage in the Coronavirus: A Guide for Medical Providers and Institutions

March 18, 2020 by and

A “Twitter Chat” About COVID-19: Ethical Dilemmas in a Pandemic

March 17, 2020 by