Missouri’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Abrogate China’s Sovereign Immunity

by

April 22, 2020

Earlier this month, I wrote a piece for Just Security titled “Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus.” I explained why U.S. courts do not have jurisdiction over private class action lawsuits brought against Chinese government defendants for their alleged misconduct in allowing the coronavirus to spread. On Tuesday, Missouri’s attorney general filed a suit seeking damages for harm to Missouri and its inhabitants. The suit was praised by Donald Trump Jr. as “a very appropriate move.” Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien incautiously remarked that “the Chinese have a lot of assets around the world” and “we’ll see what happens” with these lawsuits. Although the analysis in my prior post also applies to this complaint, there are a few nuances worth addressing.

To the Missouri AG staff’s credit, this complaint is much better written than the others filed to date. In addition to blaming China for allowing the virus to spread by concealing the extent of its transmission (including from the World Health Organization), Missouri’s complaint includes allegations of personal protective equipment (PPE) “hoarding,” as well as social media censorship (which opens up a whole other can of worms). It remains unclear that China owes any legal duty to the state of Missouri that could form the basis of a tort claim, let alone (as alleged) a duty under Missouri law. Even if there was a breach of such a duty, however, Missouri’s claims cannot be adjudicated in a U.S. court for the same reasons that equivalent tort claims against the United States could not be adjudicated in foreign courts. Missouri was one of the last U.S. states to issue a stay-at-home order, which would also be taken into account in any calculation of damages. In one observer’s assessment, however, “anything less than a total victory is an epochal loss for China.” Missouri has certainly raised the stakes by jumping on the “sue China” bandwagon.

Circumventing the FSIA by Naming Different Defendants

The Missouri AG attempts to avoid the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) by arguing that the Communist Party of China (CCP) is not covered by the FSIA, and that the CCP “exercised direction and control” over all the other named defendants. Courts generally do not view attempts to “plead around” the FSIA favorably. The complaint cites an unpublished opinion by a federal district court in Michigan finding that the CCP does not fall under the FSIA, but that determination was inconsequential, because the plaintiff’s claims had other fatal defects. However, in a different unpublished opinion, a federal district court in New York found in a decision, upheld on appeal, that China Central Television is an instrumentality of China because it is the “mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.” Similarly, a federal district court in Florida found that the Communist Party of Cuba is an agency or instrumentality of Cuba, a designated state sponsor of terrorism under the FSIA.

At least two of the private class action complaints name the CCP as a defendant, but only Missouri makes the argument that the CCP does not fall within the FSIA’s scope. Yet, political parties in China are not the same as political parties in other countries. As a practical matter, there are no other political parties, leading China to be dubbed a “Party-State.” The bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission recommended in its 2019 report that the United States stop referring to Xi Jinping by the “unearned title of President” and instead refer to him as “General Secretary” of the CCP, since that is the position that provides him with governmental authority. As a decision issued shortly after the FSIA was enacted noted, the FSIA’s definition of agency or instrumentality “seems designed to establish the degree of the foreign state’s identification with the entity under consideration [and] is ill-suited to concepts which exist in socialist states.” In China, the CCP is the state.

The Missouri complaint also names the government-run Chinese Academy of Sciences, which allegedly administers the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Even if these entities end up falling outside the FSIA’s definition of a foreign State or an agency or instrumentality of a foreign State (which is unlikely), the Supreme Court indicated in Samantar v. Yousuf (2010) that the FSIA would apply when the State is the “real party in interest.” This observation provides a basis for treating the suit as if it were filed against China, if the plaintiffs seek assets from China. In addition, the Republic of Philippines v. Pimentel (2008) holds that a suit may not go forward if a sovereign foreign State is an indispensable party, which China would very likely be here. Finally, if a defendant falls outside the scope of the FSIA, that defendant must be properly served with process, and there must be a basis for asserting personal jurisdiction over that defendant (in addition to subject-matter jurisdiction over the claim). The Supreme Court has virtually eliminated general personal jurisdiction over entities unless they are either headquartered or incorporated in the forum State, and it has also limited the exercise of specific personal jurisdiction over non-resident defendants. Any of these defects would be grounds for dismissing the claims at the pleading stage.

Misconstruing the Commercial Activity and Territorial Tort Exceptions

Perhaps anticipating these obstacles, Missouri attempts to fit the entire complaint within the commercial activity exception to sovereign immunity, as well as the exception for territorial torts. However, just because one or more of the named defendants engages in commercial activity, does not mean that this exception applies. The crux of Missouri’s complaint is summarized in its opening paragraph:

During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment—thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.

All of the defendants’ alleged acts occurred outside of the United States. The relevant commercial activity exception provides jurisdiction over a civil action “based upon an act outside the territory of the United States in connection with a commercial activity of the foreign state elsewhere and that act causes a direct effect in the United States.” As the Restatement (Fourth) of Foreign Relations indicates, this exception “requires a substantive connection or a causal link between the act and commercial activity” (§ 454, rep. note 7). In addition, the “direct effect” requirement does not include effects that are “remote or attenuated” consequences of the act, or effects that are caused by an intervening act (§ 454, rep. note 8). The complaint recites these statutory requirements, but it does not appear to satisfy them. Similarly, although the complaint further alleges that “each of the counts” are “torts occurring in the United States” for purposes of the non-commercial tort exception, the Restatement (Fourth) makes clear that this exception applies to injuries in the United States “caused by the tortious act or omission of the foreign state in the United States” (§ 457(1), emphasis added). It also excludes claims “based upon an exercise of or failure to exercise a discretionary function,” as well as claims for misrepresentation or deceit. As Comment (a) to this section indicates:

In the United States and other jurisdictions, limitations on sovereign immunity were initially developed in the context of commercial activities of foreign states, but today a foreign state may also be held responsible for damages on a basis comparable to a private person or corporation when that state’s tortious conduct in the forum state causes death or injury to private persons or damage to property in the forum state. For instance, the driver of an official vehicle on official business may be engaged in a governmental function, but if the driver injures a pedestrian, the state may be subject to suit for damages based on the injury.

In sum, although it is possible that the intricacies of the commercial activity exception might tempt a district court to allow very limited jurisdictional discovery, the “gravamen” of the complaint is that the Chinese government, acting outside the United States, breached its international obligations, with disastrous consequences for the rest of the world. The FSIA does not provide jurisdiction over these claims.

Another JASTA?

Another Missouri official, Republican Senator Josh Hawley, appears to have recognized that suits against China for damages caused by coronavirus cannot be brought in U.S. courts. He has proposed changing U.S. law to allow these claims (a move that would have disastrous foreign relations consequences). Another proposal by Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Martha McSally (the ‘‘Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases Act of 2020’’ or the ‘‘Stop COVID Act of 2020”), would create an exception to sovereign immunity where a foreign State is alleged “whether intentionally or unintentionally, to have discharged a biological weapon.” The text of a third proposed amendment to the FSIA introduced by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) targets foreign States, but it unironically condemns those

responsible for, or complicit in ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing acts intended to deliberately conceal or distort the existence or nature of COVID-19, if such acts are found to have likely contributed to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress cannot create an exception to foreign sovereign immunity every time the United States is adversely affected—even catastrophically—by another country’s actions. Not only would this violate international law, but it would virtually guarantee reciprocal lawsuits in other countries’ courts. Instead of crafting legislation that will ultimately harm U.S. interests, Congress should prioritize finding out what the U.S. government knew or should have known about the virus, and why it failed to act sooner.

It is entirely appropriate–indeed, essential–for the international community to find out what caused the outbreak of this virus and where China’s response fell short, and to take effective measures to prevent a similar outbreak from happening again. Hawley’s proposal that the State Department “lead an international effort to secure compensation from the Chinese government” does not require a new statute to move forward, although it seems in tension with the Trump administration’s hostility toward compulsory international adjudication. Meanwhile, lawsuits against China in U.S. courts should not detract from the continued responsibility of U.S. federal and state governments to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Image: Protesters hold signs encouraging people to demand that businesses be allowed to open up, and people allowed to go back to work, at the Country Club Plaza on April 20, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

by

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Chimène Keitner

Alfred & Hanna Fromm Professor of International Law at UC Hastings College of the Law. She served as Counselor on International Law at the U.S. Department of State 2016-2017. Follow her on Twitter (@KeitnerLaw).

Read these related stories next:

Hungary Should Not Become Patient Zero

April 22, 2020 by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

April 22, 2020 by , and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 21, 2020 by

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

April 21, 2020 by

Can Governors Close Their Borders to Pandemic Risks?

April 20, 2020 by

Radiologists prepare to take an x-ray image in a COVID-19 patient's room in the intensive care unit of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

April 20, 2020 by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

April 19, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 19, 2020 by and

Asylum seekers in face masks wait to enter a US port of entry.

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

April 17, 2020 by

Fitsum Abade (R), managing director of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics services, Boureima H.Sambo (2nd R), World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Ethiopia, Steven Were Omamo (3rd L), WFP's country director in Ethiopia, and Ahmed Ogwell ouma, deputy director of African CDC, attend the launch of the United Nations Airport Hub for Humanitarian shipments to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus at Ethiopian Airlines' cargo facility at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on April 14, 2020.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 11-17)

April 17, 2020 by

Tech. Sgt. Jonisha Gibson, 82nd Medical Group clinical laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, inspects a FilmArray pouch.

Is the Roberts Court Going to Let Coronavirus Kill Us?

April 17, 2020 by and

Michael Atkinson leaves the U.S. Capitol south door.

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

April 17, 2020 by