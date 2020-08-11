The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

August 11, 2020

The alarming spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic—now infecting nearly 19 million and claiming more than 700,000 lives worldwide—has made it increasingly urgent to define international law protections for the health care sector against malicious cyber operations.

In May 2020, malicious cyberattacks on organizations at the frontline of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic—including the World Health Organizationmedical providersresearch institutespharmaceutical manufacturershospitals and hospital networks—triggered a two-day virtual workshop at the University of Oxford. That workshop—co-sponsored by the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict (ELAC) at the Blavatnik School of Government, Microsoft, and the Government of Japan—yielded the first Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health-Care Sector.  More than 130 international lawyers from across the globe (including some of the field’s most experienced and accomplished figures) have become signatories to this Statement. It articulated a short list of consensus protections that apply under existing international law to cyber operations targeting the healthcare sector. Its announcement sparked discussion at a May 2020 Arria-Formula meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Cyber Stability, Conflict Prevention and Capacity Building.

As the pandemic continues to unfold, vaccine research has emerged as a new, critical vulnerability. Last month, the United Kingdom, the United States (US) and Canada issued a joint advisory accusing Russian intelligence services of targeting COVID-19 vaccine development “with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property.” A few days after, the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment accusing individuals linked to China’s Ministry of State Security of hacking entities working on COVID-19 treatments, tests, and vaccines. International law must protect this research from external interference to ensure that a safe, effective and universally available vaccine can reach afflicted, needy populations in the near future.

This urgency led Oxford’s ELAC to host a second virtual workshop on July 31, 2020, again co-sponsored with Microsoft and the Government of Japan, to hear from vaccine researchers and information security experts about the special challenges of protecting vaccine research from cyber-intrusion. Those experts explained that cyberattacks or intrusions into ongoing Phase III clinical trial research, for example, could corrupt or tamper with the relevant data needed to establish a vaccine candidate’s efficacy, leading to the trial’s failure, and the loss of time and lives in the fight against COVID-19.

The workshop clarified both the cyber protections needed by vaccine research, and how international law applies to the protection of the development, testing, manufacture, and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. That discussion has now led to The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research, reproduced below.

Once again, the aim of the Second Oxford Statement is not to cover all applicable principles of international law but, rather, to articulate a short list of consensus protections that apply under existing international law to malicious cyber operations targeting vital vaccines. The Oxford Statement was opened, and remains open, for signature by international law scholars, with hopes that it will spur discussion and clarification of the international legal framework in this area. It is part of an ongoing “Oxford Process”, which aims to articulate points of consensus on international legal rules with respect to urgent global problems, ranging from cyberattacks on the healthcare sector to election security.

Global crises create unique opportunities for international lawmaking. There is no better moment to make explicit and unambiguous—in real and virtual space, in times of war and peace—that when a global pandemic rages, international law must protect the means to ending it. Why does international law exist, if not to save innocent people from needless death?

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

 

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect millions of individuals around the world, the development of a vaccine becomes an essential component of States’ responses to the pandemic. A vaccine may not only save lives but also mitigate the socio-economic impact of the disease by allowing individuals to interact and work more safely.

Noting that, whilst the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences unfold, medical and research facilities in several countries have been targeted by malicious cyber operations, and that seemingly minor intrusions can disrupt or harm the availability or integrity of the data which could, among other things, compromise the ability to conclude clinical trials, obtain approval for them or manufacture or distribute an eventual vaccine,

Further noting that, because scientific development is now highly dependent on information and communications technologies spread across the globe, such harmful cyber activity may undermine States’ and global efforts to contain and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its side-effects,

Bearing in mind that COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that respects no national borders, making international solidarity essential to restoring global health security,

Considering that the discovery and widespread provision of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine could save not just lives, but also economic livelihoods around the world,

Noting the Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector conclusion that ‘[a]ny interference with the provision of health-care, including by cyber means, risks further loss of life as thousands continue to die every day,’

And emphasizing that — even if the specific application and interpretation of international law to the technologies, knowledge and data used in the process of vaccine development require fleshing out — COVID-19 vaccine, research, manufacture, and distribution are both essential medical services and part of States’ critical infrastructure that must be protected by international law,

Guided by these considerations, we agree that, currently, the following rules and principles of international law protect the research, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine candidates against harmful cyber operations. We encourage all States to consider these rules and principles when developing national positions as well as in the relevant multilateral processes and deliberations:

1.  As affirmed in the first Oxford Statement, international law applies in its entirety to cyber operations by States including those that target the healthcare sector and essential medical facilities. These facilities include vaccine research, trial, manufacture and distribution facilities, other research paths to therapies and preventative measures, together with their technologies, networks and data, particularly clinical trial results, and other research.

2.  International law prohibits cyber operations by States that have significant adverse or harmful consequences for the research, trial, manufacture, and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, including by means that damage the content or impair the use of sensitive research data, particularly trial results, or which impose significant costs on targeted facilities in the form of repair, shutdown, or related preventive activities.

3.  International humanitarian law requires that at all times parties to an armed conflict: (a) respect and protect medical facilities, transport and personnel, including those involved in COVID-19 vaccine research, trial, manufacture and distribution; (b) refrain from disrupting the functioning of COVID-19 vaccine research, trial, manufacture and distribution facilities in any way, including through cyber operations; and (c) take all feasible precautions to prevent and avoid, or at least minimize, incidental harm caused by cyber operations to those facilities, and (d) take all feasible measures to facilitate their functioning and prevent their being harmed, including by cyber operations.

4.  Outside of armed conflict, international law imposes negative and positive obligations on States vis-à-vis other States and individuals that afford comprehensive protection to the research, trial, manufacture, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

5.  States must take all feasible measures to prevent, stop and mitigate malicious cyber operations against the data or technologies used for COVID-19 vaccine research, trial, manufacture or distribution which they know or should have known emanate from their territory or jurisdiction.

6.  States’ positive duties to ensure civil and political rights under international law require them to protect COVID-19 vaccine research, trial, manufacture and distribution to individuals subject to their jurisdiction.

7.  The fulfilment of social, cultural and economic rights under international law requires States during a pandemic: (a) to ensure the manufacture and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in a lawful, fair, equitable, affordable and non-discriminatory manner; and (b) to cooperate to facilitate access to the vaccine by other countries.

The current list of signatories and their affiliations (for identification purposes only) is below. International lawyers who wish to append their name to the Statement should send an email to oxfordcyberstatement@gmail.com

  1. Mark D. Agrast, Executive Director, American Society of International Law
  2. Dapo Akande, Professor of Public International Law, Co-Director, Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law & Armed Conflict (ELAC), University of Oxford
  3. Mariana Salazar Albornoz, Member of the Inter-American Juridical Committee
  4. Katya Alkhateeb, Senior Research Officer, School of Law & Human Rights Centre, University of Essex
  5. Daniel Álvarez-Valenzuela, Professor of Law, University of Chile School of Law; Academic Coordinator Centre for Information Technology Law Studies (CEDI)
  6. Catherine Amirfar, Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, former Counselor on International Law, U.S. State Department (2014-2016)
  7. Mahnoush Arsanjani, Former Director, Codification Division, Office of Legal Affairs, United Nations
  8. Eyal Benvenisti, Whewell Professor of International Law, University of Cambridge, C C Ng Fellow, Jesus College, Director of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law
  9. Russell Buchan, Senior Lecturer in International Law, University of Sheffield
  10. Başak Çalı, Professor of International Law at the Hertie School, Berlin and its Director of the Centre for Fundamental Rights
  11. Nicolás Carrillo-Santarelli, Associate researcher of International Law, University of Monterrey (UDEM)
  12. Koldo Casla, Lecturer, School of Law, University of Essex
  13. Anthony E Cassimatis, Professor of Law, University of Queensland
  14. Kalliopi Chainoglou, Assistant Professor of International Law and International Institutions, University of Macedonia
  15. Alejandro Chehtman, Professor of International Law at Di Tella University, Argentina
  16. Roger S. Clark, Board of Governors Professor, Rutgers Law School
  17. Sarah H. Cleveland, Louis Henkin Professor of Human and Constitutional Rights, Columbia University Law School, Former Vice Chair, UN Human Rights Committee
  18. Antonio Coco, Lecturer in Public International Law, University of Essex and Visiting Fellow at ELAC, University of Oxford
  19. Rebecca Crootof, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
  20. Federica D’Alessandra, Executive Director of the Oxford Programme on International Peace and Security, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford
  21. Lori Fisler Damrosch, Hamilton Fish Professor of International Law and Diplomacy, Columbia University Law School
  22. Tom Dannenbaum, Assistant Professor of International Law, The Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University
  23. Talita de Souza Dias, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, ELAC, University of Oxford
  24. François Delerue, Research Fellow in Cyberdefense and International Law at the Institut de Recherche stratégique de l’École militaire (IRSEM) and Adjunct Lecturer at Sciences Po, Paris, France
  25. Diane Desierto, Associate Professor of Human Rights Law and Global Affairs, Keough School of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame
  26. William S Dodge, Martin Luther King Jr Professor of Law, University of California, Davis, School of Law
  27. Jessica Dorsey, Assistant Professor of International and European Law, Utrecht University School of Law, The Netherlands
  28. Jeffrey L. Dunoff, Laura H. Carnell Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
  29. Kristen E. Eichensehr, Martha Lubin Karsh and Bruce A. Karsh Bicentennial Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
  30. Chiara Giorgetti, Professor of Law, Richmond Law School
  31. Guy S. Goodwin-Gill, Professor of Law, University of New South Wales (UNSW), Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW, Emeritus Fellow, All Souls College, Oxford
  32. Oleg Gushchyn, Professor, Military Law Department, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine
  33. Adil Haque, Professor of Law and Judge Jon O. Newman Scholar, Rutgers Law School
  34. Jakub Harasta, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Masaryk University, Czech Republic
  35. Kevin Jon Heller, Professor of International Law and Security, University of Copenhagen, Professor of Law, Australian National University, Academic Member, Doughty Street Chambers
  36. Tamás Hoffmann, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social Sciences Institute for Legal Studies; Associate Professor, Corvinus University of Budapest
  37. Duncan B. Hollis, Laura H. Carnell Professor of Law, Temple University School of Law; Member of the Inter-American Juridical Committee
  38. Rebecca Ingber, Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
  39. Valentin Jeutner, Associate Professor of Law, Faculty of Law, Lund University
  40. Derek Jinks, A.W. Walker Centennial Chair in Law, University of Texas School of Law
  41. Kate Jones, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
  42. Harold Hongju Koh, Sterling Professor of International Law, Yale Law School,  Legal Adviser (2009-13) and Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (1998-2001), US Department of State
  43. Claus Kreß, Professor and Director, Institute of International Peace and Security Law, University of Cologne
  44. Masahiro Kurosaki, Associate Professor of International Law and Director of the Study of Law, Security and Military Operations, National Defense Academy of Japan
  45. O-Gon Kwon, President, Assembly of States Parties, International Criminal Court, former Judge and Vice President, International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (Seoul, Republic of Korea)
  46. Henning Lahmann, Digital Society Institute, ESMT Berlin, Germany
  47. Eliav Lieblich, Senior Lecturer, Buchmann Faculty of Law, Tel Aviv University
  48. Rain Liivoja, Associate Professor, University of Queensland Law School
  49. Marco Longobardo, Lecturer in International Law, University of Westminster
  50. Asaf Lubin, Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law; Faculty Associate, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, Harvard University
  51. Fabrizio Marrella, Full Professor of International Law, University “Ca’ Foscari” Venice, Italy; Professeur invité at the Sorbonne Law School, University Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne
  52. Tomohiro Mikanagi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan
  53. Marko Milanovic, Professor of Public International Law, University of Nottingham School of Law
  54. José A. Moreno, Faculty Member, National University of Asunción, Paraguay; Member, Inter-American Juridical Committee
  55. Samuel Moyn, Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence, Yale University
  56. James C. O’Brien, Vice Chair, Albright Stonebridge Group
  57. Mónica Pinto, Professor Emerita, Universidad de Buenos Aires, Facultad de Derecho
  58. Paul S. Reichler, Partner, Chair of the International Litigation and Arbitration Department, Foley Hoag LLP, Washington, DC
  59. Michael Reisman, Yale Law School
  60. Alix Richard, Public International Lawyer, Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Member of the Inter-American Juridical Committee
  61. Przemysław Roguski, Lecturer in Law, Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland
  62. Barrie Sander, Assistant Professor of International Justice, Leiden University
  63. Andrew Sanger, University Lecturer in International Law, University of Cambridge
  64. Michael Schmitt, Professor of International Law at the University of Reading and Francis Lieber Distinguished Scholar at the United States Military Academy (West Point)
  65. Alfred H.A. Soons, Professor emeritus of public international law, Utrecht University School of Law, The Netherlands
  66. David P. Stewart, Professor from Practice, Georgetown University Law Center, Washington DC
  67. Elizabeth Stubbins Bates, Junior Research Fellow in Law, Merton College, Oxford; Early Career Fellow, Bonavero Institute of Human Rights, University of Oxford; Research Fellow, ELAC
  68. Liis Vihul, Founder and CEO, Cyber Law International
  69. Michael Waibel, Professor of International Law, University of Vienna, Austria
  70. Alex Whiting, Professor of Practice, Harvard Law School

 

Image: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Dapo Akande

Dapo Akande is Professor of Public International Law at the University of Oxford and Fellow of Exeter College, Oxford. He is Co-Director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law & Armed Conflict. Dapo is a member of the Editorial Board of the American Journal of International Law, an Emeritus Editor of the European Journal of International Law, an editor of EJIL:Talk! and a member of the advisory board of several other journals. He is a Counsellor of the American Society of International Law, a Trustee of the British Institute of International and Comparative Law and a member of the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability.

Antonio Coco

Antonio Coco is a Lecturer in Law at the University of Essex and a Visiting Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict (ELAC) at the Blavatnik School of Government. Follow him on Twitter @ACoco_IntLaw.

Talita de Souza Dias

Dr. Talita Dias is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow with the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict (ELAC) at the Blavatnik School of Government. Follow her on Twitter @tdesouzadias.

Duncan B. Hollis

Duncan B. Hollis is Laura H. Carnell Professor of Law at Temple University Law School in Philadelphia. He is the editor of the award-winning Oxford Guide to Treaties (2012, 2nd edition forthcoming 2020) and, together with Allen Weiner, the 7th edition of International Law, one of the leading U.S. textbooks. Professor Hollis is currently a non-resident Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and an elected member of both the American Law Institute and the OAS Inter-American Juridical Committee. You can follow him on Twitter @DuncanHollis.

Harold Hongju Koh

Sterling Professor of International Law, Yale Law School; Legal Adviser, U.S. Department of State (2009-13), Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (1998-2001). Member of the editorial board of Just Security.

James C. O’Brien

James O’Brien is Vice Chair of Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) and heads the firm’s Europe practice. Mr. O’Brien has served two U.S. administrations as special presidential envoy, securing the release of Americans held hostage abroad and overseeing U.S. policy towards the Balkans. He has been senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of State and served as the principal deputy director of policy planning at the State Department.

Tsvetelina van Benthem

Tsvetelina van Benthem is a DPhil candidate in public international law at Merton College, Oxford.

Read these related stories next:

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

August 7, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (August 1-7)

August 7, 2020 by

COVID-19 Is a Threat to National Security. Let’s Start Treating It as Such.

August 6, 2020 by and

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020.

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

August 5, 2020 by

Bashar al-Assad is Criminally Responsible for Syria’s COVID-19 Crisis

August 5, 2020 by and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

August 4, 2020 by , and

An official waves the Cambodian national flag over a helicopter landing marker for Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen to visit passengers on board the Westerdam cruise ship, in Sihanoukville on February 14, 2020, where the liner on February 13 docked after being refused entry at other Asian ports due to fears of the novel coronavirus.

Opportunism, COVID-19, and Cambodia’s State of Emergency Law

August 3, 2020 by

A passenger in a face mask off a Melbourne to Sydney flight speaks to media at Sydney domestic airport on July 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

False Information in the Time of Coronavirus: Law and Regulation in the U.S. and Australia

August 3, 2020 by and

Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on a screen for a virtual Security Council meeting.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 25-31)

July 31, 2020 by

Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War

July 28, 2020 by

Secretary General Antonio Guterres virtually delivers his Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 17-24)

July 24, 2020 by

People sit and work at large metal desks at U.S. Army Cyber Command headquarters

Cyberattack Attribution and International Law

July 24, 2020 by