Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

April 14, 2020

The sixth sentence of the Constitution imposes one of the few affirmative duties on the federal government: to conduct an “actual Enumeration” of the population once every 10 years. The latest iteration began in earnest in early March, when households across the United States began receiving mailers encouraging them to respond to the 2020 Census on paper, by phone, or, for the first time, online. If all had gone according to plan, census-takers would have started going door to door this month to follow up with nonresponsive households. But the arrival of COVID-19 has made door-knocking unrealistic for the time being, jeopardizing the government’s ability to “actually enumerate” all Americans and imperiling the accuracy of data that will be used to determine political representation in Congress and the distribution of more than $1.5 trillion in federal funds.

Conducting the census is a monumental endeavor even in the best of times, requiring hundreds of thousands of census-takers to fan out across the country, talk to neighbors, and coordinate with local organizations to get out the count. With much of the country in lockdown, this job is all but impossible. But a failed census will not affect everyone equally: As with the spread of COVID-19 itself, vulnerable populations have the most to lose. By the Census Bureau’s own estimates, only 60.5 percent of the population will respond to the census questionnaire on their own. This makes in-person outreach critical to reaching hard-to-count communities, those who respond on their own at lower rates than the general population, and who are likely to respond at even lower rates in the midst of a global pandemic that has hit black and Hispanic Americans the hardest.

As the Census Bureau’s Associate Director Al Fontenot recently admitted, “Of all of our worst nightmares of things that could have gone wrong with the census, we did not anticipate this set of actions.”

In responding to the virus, the Census Bureau is racing against a ticking clock: Under current law, the Bureau must count people where they were living on April 1 and report the count to the president by the end of December. To get an accurate count under the circumstances, the Bureau will have to delay operations as much as possible within that timeframe—or ask Congress to amend the law to postpone the census in its entirety. Until yesterday, the Bureau had extended the counting period only two weeks, from the end of July to mid-August. On Monday, following urging from Democratic lawmakers, the Trump administration—perhaps finally reckoning with the difficulty of conducting a census during a public-health crisis—indicated that it would further extend counting until the end of October if Congress agreed to delay the deadlines for the delivery of apportionment and redistricting data. Further delays may still be necessary. No matter the ultimate timeline, the Bureau will need to devote more resources both now, and when field operations resume, to reach minority communities, the poor, the homeless, and other hard-to-count populations.

A Nightmare Scenario

In addition to delaying the end of counting and cancelling an in-person kickoff event in mid-March, the Census Bureau will be postponing the start of its door-knocking operation for most of the country until August. After a census employee contracted COVID-19, the Bureau announced that it would be reducing the number of staff at the paper-processing facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana, where the employee worked. The Bureau also temporarily stopped hiring door-knockers and delayed its mobile questionnaire assistance program, through which Census Bureau employees armed with tablets would have stationed themselves in low-response areas to help people complete the questionnaire online. Given uncertainties surrounding the trajectory of the outbreak, additional delays are possible.

The Bureau is right to limit face-to-face interaction at the height of social distancing. But limiting in-person enumeration will not be without costs: It will become much more difficult to count immigrants, communities of color, the poor, and the homeless—the very people the Census Bureau should be making extra efforts to reach. No census has counted these communities fully, starting from the first census, in 1790, when enslaved persons were counted as three-fifths of a person. In the most recent census, according to the Bureau’s own figures, African Americans were undercounted by 2.1 percent and Hispanics by 1.5 percent—an omission the size of two congressional districts.

Advocates fear an even larger undercount this time around. Although the Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form just last term, the specter of that question may still depress response rates, especially given high levels of fear among immigrants and historically low levels of trust in government. In a survey released by the Census Bureau just last year, a staggering 47 percent of Hispanics and 41 percent of Asian Americans said they could trust the federal government “some” or “none” of the time.

What’s more, even before the arrival of COVID-19, the Bureau, under the Trump administration, had been paring back many of the programs geared toward counting hard-to-count populations, including door-to-door visits and partnerships with community organizations. The Bureau opened up half as many local census offices as it did in 2010 and hired half as many partnership staff to oversee its collaborations with local organizations. Most worrisome, the Bureau initially planned to deploy 320,000 census-takers, far fewer than the 516,000 census-takers it dispatched in 2010—despite a growing population, higher levels of distrust in government, and the Bureau’s own studies suggesting that households would self-respond to the 2020 Census at a rate that is 20 percentage points lower than that predicted for the last census.

As at least two federal lawsuits have maintained, such cuts disproportionately harm hard-to-count communities, who are most likely to benefit from sustained outreach. (Disclaimer: we participated as student attorneys on both of these cases.) And these cuts are all the more troubling in the face of a pandemic, which will make vulnerable communities even harder to count. Hard-to-count communities tend to have reduced internet access, which means that they will be less able to access and fill out the online questionnaire from their homes. Such communities are also at disproportionate risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as suffering from the virus’ economic fallout. Early data already indicates that black people in the United States are dying at higher rates from the disease: In Michigan, for example, where the population is 15 percent black, black residents made up 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths as of early April. Finally, health concerns may make it more difficult for the Census Bureau to hire census-takers to knock on doors in low-response areas. Even prior to the outbreak, recruiting for such roles had stalled.

Although the Bureau has rightly postponed its door-knocking operation in the name of public safety, it must be prepared—if and when normal operations resume—to spend extra effort reaching hard-to-count communities. As decades of census litigation have made plain, the Bureau’s actions must bear “a reasonable relationship” to the completion of an actual enumeration. As the Second Circuit held in the aftermath of the 1980 census, people “are entitled to the most accurate head count feasible as a basis for any subsequent statistical adjustment.” Even if some statistical adjustments are possible before the president submits census data to Congress, “there is no indication that changes in the conventional head count can or would be made once census figures are reported.” That’s why it’s so important to get the count right the first time around; judges are unlikely to mandate statistical updates to the census, even if an undercount harms some groups more than others.

In the midst of the current crisis, an accurate count will require the Census Bureau to scale up efforts to count vulnerable populations. As a result of the coronavirus, the Bureau may need to conduct its door-knocking operation in a more compressed time period than normal, even if counting extends into October, and especially if there’s a second wave of infections in the fall. This will require an intense, coordinated effort marshalling a larger army of field staff. The Bureau will have to be ready to hire and deploy even more census-takers than originally planned. It should also be prepared to further postpone efforts to count the homeless and people living in nursing homes and prisons until the worst of the pandemic passes. Even with an extended timeline for counting, the Bureau will still need to contend with changed attitudes toward social contact and varying local policies on social-distancing—not to mention the possibility of another lockdown in the fall.

There is a risk that the Census Bureau will exploit the crisis to increase its reliance on novel data sources, such as administrative records, at the expense of in-person enumeration. This would be misguided. Although the Bureau may be tempted to supplement the count with such sources, these records—which include federal tax returns, 2010 census data, Medicare enrollment information, and other such data—have never been used in the decennial census, and for good reason: They tend to under-represent communities of color, particularly immigrant communities, and to misidentify housing units as vacant in areas with a high concentration of minority households more than the decennial Census.

Plan B: Postpone the Census?

If the coronavirus pandemic does not abate in the next few months and lifting social distancing restrictions remains unsafe, more drastic action will be needed: As the Trump administration has just requested, Congress may have to use its constitutional authority to delay the census—and particularly the delivery of apportionment and redistricting data—in its entirety. This would be a dramatic step, given that census questionnaires have already been mailed and hiring has been underway. It would also be unprecedented. The census took place as planned even during the 1918-1920 flu pandemic, although the outbreak helped make it “impossible to bring [the work of enumerators] to completion.” A report on the 1920 Census later found that “Because of … the almost complete cessation of immigration in 1914, and to a less extent to the ravages of the influenza pandemics and the effects of the war, many cities and towns have been disappointed with the census figures, and have filed protests questioning their accuracy.”

Postponing the census would have considerable legal consequences. Under current statutory deadlines, the population count must be completed by December 31, 2020, and transmitted by the Secretary of Commerce to the president. In addition to producing the population count, the Bureau also processes the information it has collected and produces the statistics used for reapportionment. In the past, the Bureau has sent the population and apportionment counts to the president shortly before the required statutory deadline. Conceivably, the period for compiling and analyzing the data could be compressed, but it is not clear whether the Bureau could complete the relevant work in a shorter time frame.

Once the president receives the count, a delayed census might jeopardize an additional set of deadlines. By law, within the first week of the new Congress, the president must send lawmakers the population information for each state and the number of representatives each will receive. Within 15 calendar days of receiving this report, Congress must then transmit to the states the number of representatives to which they are entitled. Almost all states then use the data as the basis for redistricting, although a few states allow for alternate procedures if the results of the federal census are unavailable. The Ohio Constitution, for example, allows the state to base its determination of its population on “such other basis as the general assembly may direct.” In New York, the legislature “may provide in its discretion for an enumeration by state authorities of the inhabitants of the state” if “the return of a decennial federal census is delayed.” Any such state enumeration, however, would likely confront the same logistical challenges as those now facing the Census Bureau.

If the 2020 Census were so delayed that it became impossible to transmit the data to Congress and the states on the statutory timetable, Congress would need to pass legislation extending the deadlines for reporting the data at each stage.

Just a few weeks ago, that prospect seemed unlikely, with the head of the Bureau’s Public Information Office proclaiming that the agency was “laser-focused on the statute’s Dec. 31 deadline for apportionment counts and population counts.” But on Monday, the Trump administration appeared to change course, asking Congress to extend the deadline for the Bureau to report apportionment counts to the President from December 31, 2020, to April 30, 2021. (Bizarrely, no Census Bureau officials were present on the call where these requests were made.)

These requests, as well as the administration’s announcement that counting might extend into October, followed weeks of advocacy by Democratic lawmakers. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), for example, recently wrote that “Congress should strongly consider delaying the Census as much as the law allows,” noting that a staggering 85 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of Republicans support extending the census “to ensure an accurate count.” The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has also said it would support “providing emergency funding to the Census Bureau, both for the extended enumeration and expedited tabulation process.”

If Congress does extend the statutory deadlines, a slew of novel election law questions would arise. Reapportionment and redistricting are currently slated to finish in time for the 2022 elections. If census results are delayed until April, states might still be able to redistrict in time to meet that deadline. If an even longer delay becomes necessary, states may simply not be able to complete redistricting in time, which could invite legal challenges.

Regardless of what timetable Congress and the Census Bureau ultimately settle on, the Bureau can still act now to improve the likelihood of a successful count. Getting the count right is all the more important in the midst of a global pandemic, as states will depend on federal health care and emergency aid as they start to rebuild. Recognizing this, the Bureau should redouble its advertising and outreach efforts—which do not require in-person activity—to get as many people to respond to the census questionnaire now, before in-person enumeration is set to begin. And it should keep the public apprised of any substantial changes to its plans for outreach, staffing, and door knocking. As a first step, the Trump administration should allow the Census Bureau’s director to brief members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which it has so far refused to do. The Bureau should also answer questions the Hispanic Caucus has posed regarding how it intends to protect employee safety, how the Bureau is coordinating with local partners, and what steps the Bureau is taking to identify low-responding areas. The American people deserve an accurate count; a decade’s worth of political power and federal funding depend on it.

Image: The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail with an invitation to fill out census information online on March 19, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nikita Lalwani

Third-year student at Yale Law School, where she has served as Executive Articles Editor of the Yale Law Journal and as a team leader in the Peter Gruber Rule of Law Clinic, former Staff Editor at Foreign Affairs in New York, former Reporter for the Wall Street Journal in New Delhi

Rachel Brown

Third-year student at Yale Law School, Student Director of the Peter Gruber Rule of Law Clinic, and from 2015 to 2017 she worked as a research associate in Asia Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Read these related stories next:

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

April 13, 2020 by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

April 13, 2020 by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

April 13, 2020 by

9/11 All Over Again

April 10, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 4-10)

April 10, 2020 by

Bilboard of Fox News Cast

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

April 10, 2020 by

Rohingya refugees, without wearing any mask or any other safty gear as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, wait in a relief distribution point at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia March 24, 2020.

COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access for Refugees and IDPs: Part 2 – Syria and Bangladesh

April 9, 2020 by and

Emergency Medical Technicians bring a patient into Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 6, 2020 in New York.

The Human Rights Lessons from COVID-19: Equality Requires Economic and Social Rights Protections

April 9, 2020 by

Counter Terrorism-Conference summit in the UN General Assembly Hall

UN Counter-Terrorism Negotiations During COVID: Time for a Rethink

April 9, 2020 by and

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

April 8, 2020 by

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch (R-ID) (L) and ranking member Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

April 8, 2020 by and

Children in facemasks at a camp for displaced people in Atme town in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Putting People First: COVID-19 Reveals Shortcomings of US Approach to Security in the Middle East

April 8, 2020 by