by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Siven Watt, Francois Barrilleaux, Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
January 3, 2024
This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.
The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.
Colorado
U.S. Supreme Court, Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et al., Case No.: TBD
- Trump petition for writ of certiorari (Jan. 3, 2024)
U.S. Supreme Court, Colorado Republican State Central Committee v. Norma Anderson, et al., Case No.: 23-696
- Secretary of State of Colorado, respondent brief in support of a partial grant of certiorari (Jan. 2, 2024)
- Anderson respondents brief in response to Colorado Republican State Central Committee petition for writ of certiorari (and supplemental appendix) (Jan. 2, 2024)
- Response of the Anderson respondents to Colorado Republican State Central Committee Dec. 27 motion to expedite consideration of the petition for a writ of certiorari and to expedite merits briefing and oral argument in the event the petition is granted (Dec. 28, 2023)
- Motion of the Anderson respondents to expedite briefing on the petition for a writ of certiorari and for expedited merits briefing if the petition is granted (Dec. 27, 2023)
- Motion of Colorado Republican State Central Committee to expedite consideration of the petition for a writ of certiorari and to expedite merits briefing and oral argument in the event the petition is granted (Dec. 27, 2023)
- Colorado Republican State Central Committee petition for writ of certiorari (Dec. 27, 2023)
Colorado Supreme Court, Case No.: 2023SA300
Colorado District Court, Case No.: 2023CV32577
- District court opinion finding Trump engaged in insurrection but rejecting 14th Amendment challenge (Nov. 17, 2023)
- Initial complaint challenging the listing of Trump on the ballot (Sept. 6, 2023)
Maine
Maine Superior Court, Case No.: AP-24-01
- Parties jointly proposed briefing schedule (Jan. 2, 2024)
- Trump complaint for review of Maine Secretary of State Dec. 28 ruling disqualifying Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot (Jan. 2, 2024)
Maine Secretary of State
- Maine Secretary of State ruling disqualifying Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot (Dec. 28, 2023)
- Video of Dec. 15 hearing regarding challenges to Trump primary nomination petition (Dec. 15, 2023)
Oregon
Oregon Supreme Court, Nelson et. al., v. Secretary of State of Oregon, Case No.: SC S070658
- Trump memorandum in opposition to Dec. 6 petition for writ of mandamus directing the Secretary of State of Oregon to disqualify Trump from the ballot (Dec. 29, 2023)
- Trump and Trump for President 2024 Inc. motion to intervene (Dec. 13, 2023)
- Five Oregon voters and state electors petition for peremptory or alternative writ of mandamus directing the Secretary of State of Oregon to disqualify Trump from the ballot (Dec. 6, 2023)
Oregon Secretary of State
- Oregon Secretary of State official statement holding that she lacked authority to remove Trump from the state’s ballot (Nov. 30, 2023)
- Free Speech for People letter requesting Oregon Secretary Of State to declare Trump ineligible to appear on Oregon's ballot (Nov. 21, 2023)
- Oregon Department of Justice letter to Oregon Secretary of State advising that she lacks authority to remove Trump from the state's ballot (Nov. 14, 2023)
- Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, The Character to Lead: Republicans’ Fork in the Road Between Trump and the Constitution’s Eligibility Requirements for President, Just Security (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Ryan Goodman and Clara Apt, Tracker: Litigation and Legislation on the “Insurrection Bar” to Office – Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, Just Security (May 1, 2023)
- Liz Hempowicz, David Janovsky, Norman L. Eisen, Madison Gee and Taylor Redd, Do State Laws Block Insurrectionists from Office?, Just Security (Jan. 26, 2023)
- Liz Hempowicz, David Janovsky and Norman L. Eisen, Roadmap to Accountability: How the Jan. 6 Committee Can Help Enforce the 14th Amendment, Just Security (Nov. 15, 2022)
- Ryan Goodman, Civil Society Orgs’ Letter to Schumer: Disqualify Trump via 14th Amendment, Just Security (Feb. 18, 2021)
- Mark A. Graber, Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours, Just Security (Feb. 16, 2021)
- James Wagstaffe, Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection, Just Security (Feb. 11, 2021)
- Trump Disqualification Tracker, Lawfare (regularly updated)
- Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman, Sweeping and Forcing the President into Section 3, 28 TEX. REV. L. & POL. 350 (forthcoming 2024)
- Laura Gamio and Mitch Smith, Tracking Efforts to Remove Trump From the 2024 Ballot, New York Times (Jan. 2, 2024)
- Keegan Hamilton, Trump Challenges Move To Keep Him Off The 2024 Ballot In Oregon Supreme Court, Constitutional Accountability Center (Dec. 30, 2023)
- Steven Portnoy, What the framers said about the 14th Amendment's disqualification clause: Analysis, ABC News (Dec. 29, 2023)
- Kurt Lash, Trump Should Not Be Disqualified by an Ambiguous Clause, New York Times (Dec. 29, 2023)
- Cameron Joseph and agencies, Why did Maine and Colorado disqualify Trump from their ballots?, The Guardian (Dec. 29, 2023)
- Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’, MSNBC (Dec. 23, 2023)
- Adam Liptak, An About-Face on Whether the 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office, New York Times (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Noah Feldman, Alas, Trump Is Still Eligible to Run for Office, Bloomberg (Aug. 20, 2023)
- Baude, William and Paulsen, Michael Stokes, The Sweep and Force of Section Three (August 9, 2023). University of Pennsylvania Law Review, Vol. 172, Forthcoming.
- Free Speech for People, States Can Enforce Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment without Any New Federal Legislation (Mar. 2023)
- Liz Hempowicz, David Janovsky, Norman L. Eisen, Quo Warranto Processes: States and Territories Survey, Project On Government Oversight (Jan. 26, 2023)
- Liz Hempowicz, David Janovsky, Norman L. Eisen, The Constitution’s Disqualification Clause Can Be Enforced Today, Project On Government Oversight (Nov. 15, 2022)
- Congressional Research Service, The Insurrection Bar to Office: Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment (September 7, 2022)
- Congressional Research Service, The Insurrection Bar to Holding Office: Appeals Court Issues Decision on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment (June 1, 2022)
- Myles S. Lynch, Disloyalty & Disqualification: Reconstructing Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, 30 Wm. & Mary Bill Rts. J. 153 (2021)