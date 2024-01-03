This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.

The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.