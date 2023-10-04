by , , , , and

Former President Donald Trump is a defendant in a sizable number of criminal and civil cases. To help readers parse through these complex legal developments, we have centralized information on Trump’s major cases in the most comprehensive clearinghouse of its kind. Below you will find links to relevant court proceedings, key statutes, government documents, and defense documents – as well as Just Security resources and analysis, media and other guides.

We will continue updating this page with new information as the trials develop. We hope this repository of information will be useful for analysts, researchers, investigators, journalists, educators, and the public at large. 

If you think the Trump Trials Clearinghouse is missing something important, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.

Master Calendar of Trump Court Dates and the 2024 Campaign

 

Department of Justice: 2020 Election Interference

 

Department of Justice: Classified Documents

 

Georgia: 2020 Election Interference

 

New York: Hush Money 2016 Election
New York: Hush Money 2016 Election 

 

New York Attorney General: Corporate Fraud

