On February 29, 2024, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines gave keynote remarks for an event commemorating Just Security’s 10th anniversary. Her remarks were followed by a fireside chat with New York University School of Law Dean Troy McKenzie. The full video of the event is below and at Just Security‘s YouTube channel.

Editor’s Note: Readers may be interested in Just Security articles following Director Haines’ remarks, including Brianna Rosen, “Disclosing Secrets: Deterrence, Diplomacy, and Debate — Reflections on Remarks by DNI Avril Haines,” and Justin Hendrix, “Is the Biden Administration Reaching a New Understanding on What Constitutes Private Information?” (forthcoming).

IMAGE: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines delivers remarks at Just Security’s 10 year anniversary event on February 29, 2024 (Photo: Melissa Bender)