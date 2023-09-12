In his acceptance speech, incoming General Assembly President Dennis Francis, Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago, said his theme for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is “peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability in the new world of the twenty-first century, characterized by equality of opportunity for all.”

With 2023 on track to be the hottest year on record, tackling the climate emergency has never been more urgent. At the same time, the world today faces a proliferation of crises, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impact, democratic backsliding and the erosion of human rights, and emerging food and water insecurity. These global challenges are occuring at a time when multilateralism has never been more strained.

To address these and other critical issues, world leaders and civil society representatives will convene in New York City from September 5-29, with the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit taking place from September 18-19 during High-Level Week. During the Assembly, President-Elect Francis has said member states should “contemplate how we can undertake coordinated purposive action to rebuild international peace and security.”

Over the next couple of weeks, Just Security will highlight key developments at UNGA 78 and the SDG Summit. We invite readers to check this page regularly for the latest commentary as it is updated to reflect the assembly’s meetings, speeches, notable quotes, expert analysis, and more.

I. Relevant Expert Analysis

1. Collections

Just Security categorizes its coverage of the most pressing issues facing international law, security, and human rights into collections, organized for readers to find specific subjects of interest with ease. The collections below cover issues that will likely be addressed during this year’s meeting of the General Assembly.

United Nations General Assembly Archive

Just Security’s coverage of United Nations General Assembly affairs, from policy critiques and enforcement of accountability to safeguarding international justice.

Russia-Ukraine War Archive

A catalog of more than 300 articles from Just Security’s coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, with topics ranging from the war’s international law and economic consequences to questions of genocide and civilian harm.

U.N. General Assembly and International Criminal Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine

A series outlining the importance of prosecuting the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine, organizing an international criminal tribunal established through the United Nations General Assembly, and addressing issues of jurisdiction and composition.

Climate Archive

A catalog of articles organizing Just Security’s coverage of the climate crisis, from its human rights and justice implications to issues of migration, national security, and geopolitics.

2. Articles

Just Security also publishes commentary and analysis on the issues discussed during high-level events. The articles below cover issues that will likely be addressed during this year’s meeting of the General Assembly. This section will be updated as new expert analysis is published.

United Nations

The UN’s Summit of the Future: Advancing Multilateralism in an Age of Hypercompetitive Geopolitics

Richard Ponzio (@RichardPonzio) and Joris Larik (@JorisLarik) argue that institutional and normative changes are needed before the Summit of the Future for the international system to effectively tackle global challenges

Going on the Offense Against Authoritarians at the UN Human Rights Council and Beyond

Rana Siu Inboden lays out steps for how democratic states can proactively strengthen their cooperation to match that of authoritarian opponents.

Human Rights

Violations Against Children in Sudan

Alisson Bisset highlights grave human rights violations being committed against children in Sudan.

Why Say Who Did Wat? The Ethiopia Case and the Power of US Atrocity Determinations

Nicole Widdersheim (@NWiddersheim) writes on the importance of the U.S. making atrocity determinations for signaling to perpetrators that the world is watching.

Gender and Women’s Empowerment

Progress, Resistance, and Silence on Gender Justice in the Draft Crimes Against Humanity Treaty

Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham) argues that the U.N. General Assembly must advance gender justice in its proposed crimes against humanity treaty.

The Taliban’s Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan Is Part Of – Not Separate From – Its Terrorist Links

Nazifa Haqpal (@NazifaHaqpal) writes on how the international community must prioritize the protection of women and girls in Afghanistan as a moral obligation and security imperative.

Counterterrorism

The Cost of Consensus in the Eight Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Eelco Kessels (@EelcoKessels) and Melissa Lefas argue that states must find ways to demand an approach to UN counterterrorism efforts that is more inclusive, rights-compliant, and gender-responsive.

New UN Security Council Resolution on “Human Fraternity” Raises Human Rights Concerns

Saskia Brechenmacher (@SaskiaBrech) analyzes the human rights concerns raised by Resolution 2686 on “Tolerance and International Peace and Security” and its use of language on “extremism.”

Nuclear Non-Proliferation

The United Nations in Hindsight: The Security Council and Weapons of Mass Destruction

Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin) recommends that the U.N. Security Council could revive its engagement on weapons of mass destruction through the General Assembly.

The Tenth NPT Revcon: What’s at Stake for the Global Nuclear Order

Sang-Min Kim (@SangMinKim0) reviews key experts’ views on the goals of the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Climate and Sustainability

New High Seas Treaty Prepares International Community for Sustainable and Equitable “Blue Economy”

Sarah Reiter, Angelique Pouponneau (@angiepops11) and Kristina M. Gjerde (@4kgjerde) discuss the need to advance law and policy frameworks needed to sustainably use and protect ocean resources.

In Addressing Climate Change, Business as Usual Is Climate Injustice

Nikhil Deb (@nikhil_deb) and Nadia Genshaft-Volz argue that effective environmental action must center around social justice and empower the voices of the most vulnerable to climate change.

IMAGE: State flags outside of the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York City (via Getty Images)

