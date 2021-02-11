Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection

by

February 11, 2021

As the House impeachment managers consider their approach to the Trump impeachment trial, they should take a lesson from any good baseball ace: you get strike outs by using different pitches. However, so far the Democrats are approaching the Trump Senate trial as a zero-sum ballgame, in which victory depends solely on precluding the ex-president from holding future office by obtaining a supermajority Senate conviction for the high crime of inciting an insurrection.

But let’s be frank: the Senate is not going to convict Trump by the required two-thirds majority no matter how powerful the evidence of his calculated incitement and vicious interference with the election and its congressional confirmation.  Inevitably there will be some 45 or more Republicans who will vote to acquit and thereby declare victory (likely on the “jurisdictional” ground that Congress lacks authority over ex-presidents). And predictably, Trump will falsely but defiantly claim the other “v” – vindication.  Yikes.

In baseball parlance, there is no such thing here as a “moral victory” no matter how much those who vote for Trump’s conviction will say they “scored some runs” in their losing effort by putting Trump’s picture on a twice-impeached presidential trading card.  Now don’t get me wrong, holding Trump accountable, this time for his calculated campaign to incite violence and disrupt our democratic institutions, is an inherently laudable goal. But such a pyrrhic pursuit ignores a better strategy  in this constitutional game: call for a Senate resolution – on a majority vote – that Trump’s misconduct violates the broader terms in section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The History and Use of Section 3   

Before the January insurrection, only constitutional law professors regularly ruminated about this little-known constitutional provision. The full14th Amendment is more widely known for conferring citizenship and equal protection under the law for all citizens.  However, section 3 provides a lesser-known tool for the House, which could accomplish their dual purposes of holding Trump accountable and precluding him from ever holding office again.

The oft-forgotten section 3 of the 14th Amendment provides in pertinent part:

No person shall [hold any United States or state office] who, having previously taken an oath, . . .as an officer of the United States, . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (United States), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.

This provision has a weighty history. Its genesis can be traced to the immediate post-Civil War period, aimed at barring supporters of the Confederacy from holding public office for acts in defiance of their prior oaths to the United States. After some initial and vigorous enforcement against former Confederate officials during Reconstruction, by 1872, Congress and President Ulysses S. Grant ceased enforcing  the provision.  In fact, in 1872 Congress passed an Amnesty Act for all but the most senior leaders in the South.

The 1872 amnesty, however, applied only to former Confederates. It did not negate the broad terms of section 3, which could still be applied to anyone in the future who violated his or her oath by engaging in insurrection or rebellion, or giving aid or comfort thereto.  In fact, in 1919, Congress utilized this constitutional provision to bar Victor L. Berger, a socialist from Wisconsin who had taken the oath as a prior member of Congress, from taking office in the House of Representatives following his speeches in opposition to the nation’s entry into World War I.

Impeachment vs. the 14th Amendment     

The rules of the game for the impeachment trial present political and (arguable) constitutional obstacles to the home run result: conviction in the Senate.  For example, an overwhelming number of Republican senators have already committed themselves to the dubious “jurisdictional” evasion that the process cannot be applied to a former office holder.  Moreover, those acquittal-committed senators who do reach the merits have made it clear that they will seize upon supposed First Amendment principles – which preclude criminal liability for speech unless it expressly calls for specific and immediate acts of violence – to excuse the president’s actions from the constitutional, non-criminal remedy of impeachment and conviction.

The base path to victory in the form of a 14th Amendment, section 3 congressional resolution faces no such obstructions for two simple reasons.  First, no matter how dubious the arguments against the constitutionality of convicting a former president in an impeachment trial, there is absolutely no such argument for a jurisdictional barrier to a section 3 bar. The office holding bar in section 3 is expressly intended to be prospective and apply to former officeholders.

Second, the section 3 standard of “engaging” in an insurrection or rebellion and giving “aid or comfort” to those who are enemies of the country are easily satisfied by Trump’s conduct. Former President Trump plainly was “engaged” in (meaning “involved with”) the process leading to the violent invasion of Congress. Furthermore, whatever the challenges of showing that a speech constitutes an actual criminal incitement of violent rioters, Trump’s statements during and immediately after the attack on the Capitol – including telling the rioters “We love you. You’re very special,” and “I know how you feel” – clearly reach the threshold of giving “aid or comfort” to the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol.

Perhaps most importantly, in the critical quest to hold Trump accountable, a resolution finding that the elements of section 3 have been satisfied requires only a majority vote. This requirement should be  immediately achievable in both houses of Congress, both because Democrats hold these majorities and because the purported constitutional objections to impeachment conviction which have been advanced in the Senate are “swings and whiffs” for a section 3 resolution.

Objections to the Use of Section 3  

Those who resist this use of section 3 have asserted that any preemptive Congressional action would be an unconstitutional bill of attainder (Art. I, sec. 9, cl. 3) prohibiting advanced criminal punishment of an individual by statute rather than judicial trial.  However, such concern ignores the explicit constitutional power of Congress to exercise its separate authority under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and that those Republicans in the late 1860’s voting for the provision unanimously considered and rejected this precise argument of unconstitutionality.

Congressional resolutions (like censure and “sense of the Senate” votes) do not impose any criminal punishment or liability.  Rather, as described brilliantly by Mark Graber in his recent post “Section Three and (Not) Bills of Attainder,” those who voted for this amendment expressly rejected the bill of attainder objection because congressional legislation under section 3 would simply declare qualifications for office – not find anyone guilty of a criminal offense.  Senators Thaddeus Stevens and Samuel Shellabarger, the persons most responsible for the 14th Amendment’s third section, highlighted that it simply described – as Congress may do by constitutional amendment – who is or is not an eligible officeholder in the future.

For example, Republican then-senators Lot M. Morrill and John Henderson highlighted this distinction between a penalty which is affixed to a crime and the act fixing the qualifications of future public office holders.  As Graber succinctly reports: “Section Three, these Republicans agreed, amended the qualification clauses of Articles I and II. The provision did not amend the treason clause, introduce a new crime, or provide additional criminal penalties for an existing crime” – as a prohibited bill of attainder would do.

Simply put, whether Trump is ineligible for future office because he aided or comforted insurrectionists is a matter for Congress to decide. In contrast, whether he is criminally liable for inciting such an insurrection is for a future criminal court to decide.

Thus, the objective to hold Trump accountable  could be accomplished by section 3 resolutions passed by a majority of either or both chambers – regardless of the outcome of his impeachment trial in the Senate. By concluding that Trump’s actions came within the ambit of that provision’s disqualification elements, Congress would be sending a powerful message to him, the American public and any future judicial officer considering his effort to avoid its consequence.

Conclusion

In the end, the use of a congressional resolution declaring a section 3 disqualification should obtain bipartisan support.  What better final score could there be than that a Civil War amendment’s punishment for those who supported rebellion and slavery should be applied to a former president who aided and comforted insurrectionists carrying a Confederate flag into the nation’s Capitol while spewing the hateful rhetoric of white supremacists?

Clark Giffith, the owner of the now-defunct Washington Senators baseball team, said of his hapless team in the 1950’s: “Our fans like home runs, so we’ve assembled a pitching staff to please our fans.”  Well, so too the current Washington senators: they should pitch the home run of section 3 of the 14th Amendment and thereby preclude Donald Trump from ever holding office again.

Image: A batter tosses his bat after striking out as an umpire makes the call, 13 October 2000, during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

James Wagstaffe

Attorney and Law Professor from San Francisco; Adjunct Professor teaching Civil Procedure at U.C. California, Hastings College of the Law; his publications include the best-selling Lexis Nexis Practice Guide: Federal Civil Procedure Before Trial. Follow him on Twitter (@JWagstaffeLxNx).

Read these related stories next:

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

February 10, 2021 by

A bus passes a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest with an ad from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two people walk past in face masks.

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Roger Stone speaks with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio during a demonstration the night before the December 12th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington DC.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

February 6, 2021 by and

Trump whispers to a White House staffer as he makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on September 26, 2020.

Is Jeffrey Clark’s Secret Conversation With Trump “Privileged”?

February 5, 2021 by and

Trump supporters infiltrate the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks, and one man appears to take a selfie or video on a phone. The insurgents placed a sign against a statue. The sign reads, “America First Never Give up Never Surrender.” A police officer, who wears a surgical mask, appears to stand nearby watching them but not stopping them.

Social Media Video Evidence in Impeachment Trial: Lessons from International Tribunals

February 5, 2021 by

Trump supporters at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse. The Trump propaganda film is playing and three large screens show the top half of Trump’s face under an ominous red light. People in the crowd wave American flags and Trump 2020 flags.

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

February 4, 2021 by

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photographers crowd in front of the bench she sits at and take photos. The chairs behind her appear crowded and full.

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

February 2, 2021 by and

An insurrectionist gets very close to police officers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The member of the Proud Boys wears a shirt reading “Anti-ANTIFA,” a helmet, face covering, and googles on top of the helmet. One police officer wears a face mask, but the other does not. Other insurrectionists stand behind the Proud Boys member.

The Capitol Assault and the Continuing Threat: A Podcast Conversation with Elizabeth Neumann

January 30, 2021 by

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and deputy prosecutor James Stewart attend the initial appearance before judges of member of the board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

January 28, 2021 by

A phone shows a download/open button for Parler.

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

January 27, 2021 by

January 6th insurgents watch Trump on a billboard projection or television. This is a screenshot from the Parler video and shows the backs of peoples’ heads as they watch Trump.

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

January 25, 2021 by and

Side by side photos of Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and Paul Manafort.

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

January 24, 2021 by