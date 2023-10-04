by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Siven Watt, Francois Barrilleaux, Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
October 4, 2023
This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.
The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.
Charging Instrument
Indictment of Donald Trump (Aug. 1, 2023)
Scheduling and Speedy Trial
- Trump motion for extension of Oct. 9 deadline to file pretrial motions (Sept. 28, 2023)
- Trump motion for briefing schedule (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Pretrial order setting trial date to March 4, 2024, and scheduling (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Government reply to Trump response in opposition to the government proposed trial calendar (Aug. 21, 2023)
- Government opposed motion for leave to file reply to Trump opposition to government trial calendar (Aug. 21, 2023)
- Trump response in opposition to government proposed trial calendar, instead requesting an April 2026 trial date (Aug. 17, 2023)
- Government response in opposition to Trump motion for exclusion of time under the Speedy Trial Act (Aug. 10, 2023)
- Government response to the Aug. 3 minute order asking for proposed trial date, suggesting Jan. 2, 2024 (Aug. 10, 2023)
- Trump motion for exclusion of time (the 25 days between Aug. 3 and Aug. 28, 2023) from the Speedy Trial Act calculation (Aug. 8, 2023)
Discovery Protective Orders
- Protective order governing discovery and authorizing disclosure of grand jury testimony (Aug. 11, 2023)
- Joint notice in response to Aug. 7 court minute order directing parties to inform the court of availability to attend hearing on government motion for a protective order (Aug. 8, 2023)
- Government reply in support of its motion for a protective order (Aug. 7, 2023)
- Trump response in opposition to government motion for a protective order (Aug. 7, 2023)
- Government response in opposition to Trump motion for extension of time (Aug. 5, 2023)
- Trump motion to revise briefing schedule and set oral argument regarding government motion for a protective order, and proposed order (Aug. 5, 2023)
- Government motion for a protective order, and proposed order (Aug. 4, 2023)
Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA)
- Trump motion for access to government Sept. 25 CIPA Section 4 notice of filing and adjournment of his CIPA Section 5 deadline (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Government notice of filing of motion for CIPA Section 4 protective order (Sept. 25, 2023)
- Order granting government unopposed motion for a protective order pursuant to the CIPA (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Government unopposed motion for a protective order pursuant to CIPA (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Government consent motion to appoint a classified information security officer (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Government motion for a pretrial conference pursuant to CIPA (Aug. 10, 2023)
Extrajudicial Statements
- Government reply in support of opposed motion to limit prejudicial extrajudicial statements (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Trump response in opposition to government motion to limit prejudicial extrajudicial statements (Sept. 25, 2023)
- Government motion to limit prejudicial extrajudicial statements) (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Opinion and order granting the government’s motion for leave to file unredacted motion (to limit prejudicial extrajudicial statements) under seal, and to file redacted motion on public docket, and granting in part and denying in part Trump motion for Briefing Schedule (Sept. 15, 2023)
Recusal
- Order and opinion denying Trump motion for recusal of Judge Tanya Chutkan (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Trump reply in support of motion for recusal of Judge Tanya Chutkan (Sept. 17, 2023)
- Government response in opposition to Trump motion for recusal of Judge Tanya Chutkan (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Trump motion for recusal of Judge Tanya Chutkan (Sept. 11, 2023)
Other Matters:
- Order setting Trump conditions of release (Aug. 3, 2023)
- Court summons of Trump (Aug. 3, 2023)
- Order granting government motion to seal (Aug. 1, 2023)
- Government motion to seal the case (Aug. 1, 2023)
- Electoral Count Act of 1887
- Counting Electoral Votes in Congress 3 U.S.C § 15
- Conspiracy Against Rights 18 U.S.C. § 241 (DOJ Explainer)
- Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud United States 18 U.S.C § 371
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding 18 U.S.C. § 1512(k)
- Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding 18 U.S.C. §§ 1512(c)(2), 2
Public Resources and Expert Backgrounders and Guidance
- Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, How Jack Smith May Charge Trump PAC with Fraudulent Fundraising Within the Bounds of First Amendment, Just Security (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Tom Joscelyn, Comparing the Trump Indictment and the January 6th Select Committee’s Final Report, Just Security (Aug. 3, 2023)
- Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann, An Overlooked January 6 Charge: The “Stop the Count” Scheme, Just Security (July 30, 2023)
- Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Joshua Kolb and Jacob Gaba, Unpacking the “Surprise” Crime in DOJ’s Target Letter to Trump, Just Security (July 20, 2023)
- Norman L. Eisen, Noah Bookbinder, Donald Ayer, Joshua Stanton, E. Danya Perry, Debra Perlin, Kayvan Farchadi and Jason Powell, Trump on Trial: A Model Prosecution Memo for Federal Election Interference Crimes, Just Security (July 13, 2023)
Analysis
- Laurence H. Tribe, Anatomy of a Fraud: Kenneth Chesebro’s Misrepresentation of My Scholarship in His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Presidential Election, Just Security (Aug 8, 2023)
- Albert W. Alschuler, Will Mark Meadows Be A Principal Witness Against Donald Trump?, Just Security (Aug 8, 2023)
- Tom Joscelyn, Norman L. Eisen and Fred Wertheimer, How Trump’s CNN Town Hall Remarks Put Him in Greater Legal Peril for Jan. 6 Investigations, Just Security (May 12, 2023)
- Albert W. Alschuler, Seditious Conspiracy vs. Insurrection: Assessing the Evidence Against Trump, Just Security (Aug. 19, 2022)
- Albert W. Alschuler, Trump and the Insurrection Act: The Legal Framework, Just Security (Aug. 16, 2022)
- Michelle Cottle, Taylor Maggiacomo, and Norman Eisen, The Key Players in Trump’s Plot to Upend the Election, Mapped, The New York Times (Aug. 31, 2023)
- Katherine Faulders, Alexander Mallin, and Luke Barr, Timeline: Special Counsel's Probe into Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election, ABC News (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Katie S. Phang, Read Annotated Trump Indictment from Jack Smith's 2020 Election Probe, MSNBC (Aug 3, 2023)
- Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman, The Trump Jan. 6 Indictment, Annotated, The New York Times (Aug. 1, 2023)
- Norman Eisen, Donald B. Ayer, Joshua Perry, Noah Bookbinder and E. Danya Perry, Trump on Trial: A Guide to the January 6 Hearings and the Question of Criminality, The Brookings Institution (June 6, 2022)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Post saying Protective Order in Jan. 6 Case would Violate his Free Speech, NY1 (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Post calling Judge Tanya Chutkan "VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" Truth Social (Aug. 14, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Post including Screenshot of Anti-Judge Chutkan Post, Truth Social (Aug. 13, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Post calling Jack Smith "Deranged," Truth Social (Aug. 7, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Post stating "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" CBS News (Aug. 4, 2023)
