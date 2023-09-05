Following a series of recent court developments, former President Donald Trump‘s 2023-24 legal schedule is coming into focus, as is his political one. In the calendar below, we capture significant events in both domains—and how they interrelate.

The busy legal schedule includes cases in which Trump is a criminal or civil defendant. The first major date is in early October with New York Attorney General Tish James’ civil fraud lawsuit. The trials then cascade throughout 2024, starting with the second E. Jean Carroll case in January and reaching a crescendo with the federal election interference trial in DC in March, followed by the federal classified documents trial in Florida in May.

Perceptions of the former president and his conduct will also be shaped by other major cases in which his co-defendants are going to trial, likely without him. One example is the speedy trial set at attorney Ken Chesebro’s request in the Fulton County election interference case, which is now scheduled for late October 2023 and will be nationally televised if it remains in state court.

As if that active legal schedule were not enough, it will all transpire alongside the election calendar with the primary season beginning in early 2024. We are publishing this calendar to track both the legal and political milestones and to understand the interaction of the case schedules with each other and with the political dates.

The top 14 legal and political dates we have identified are:

September 18, 2023 – GA (Clark): Removal evidentiary hearing & GA (Still): Removal evidentiary hearing

September 20, 2023 – GA (Latham): Removal evidentiary hearing together with Shafer & GA (Shafer): Removal evidentiary hearing together with Latham

October 2, 2023 – NY Corporate Lawsuit: Trial begins

October 23, 2023 – GA (Chesebro): Trial begins

January 15, 2024 – Carroll: Trial begins & Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses

March 4, 2024 – DC Trump Case: Trial start date

March 5, 2024 – Super Tuesday Primaries

March 25, 2024 – NY: Trial begins (The Hill)

May 20, 2024 – MAL: Trial begins

July 15-18, 2024 – Republican National Convention

November 5, 2024 – Election Day

December 17, 2024 – Electors cast votes

January 6, 2025 – Joint Session of Congress certification of presidential election

January 20, 2025 – Presidential inauguration

Although the calendar is largely self-explanatory for readers who simply want to dive in, the following keys allow readers to make maximum use of the information it contains.

Color and Format Key:

Criminal Cases: Blue background

Civil Cases: Green background

Most important case dates: Their above background color and bold with red text

Political dates (including Republican debates, caucuses, primaries, and convention): Red background

Key of Cases:

DC Trump Case: United States v. Donald Trump (1:23-cr-00257) Georgia (GA): The State of Georgia v. Donald Trump, et al. (23SCI188947)* GA (Chesebro): The State of Georgia v. Donald Trump, et al. (23SC188947)*

The State of Georgia v. Donald Trump, et al. (23SC188947)* GA (Meadows): The State of Georgia v. Mark Meadows (1:23-cv-03621) (civil removal proceedings)

The State of Georgia v. Mark Meadows (1:23-cv-03621) (civil removal proceedings) GA (Clark): The State of Georgia v. Jeffrey Clark (1:23-cv-03721) (civil removal proceedings)

The State of Georgia v. Jeffrey Clark (1:23-cv-03721) (civil removal proceedings) GA (Latham): The State of Georgia v. Cathleen Latham (1:23-cv-03803) (civil removal proceedings)

The State of Georgia v. Cathleen Latham (1:23-cv-03803) (civil removal proceedings) GA (Shafer): The State of Georgia v. David Shafer (1:23-cv-03720) (civil removal proceedings)

The State of Georgia v. David Shafer (1:23-cv-03720) (civil removal proceedings) GA (Still): The State of Georgia v. Shawn Still (1:23-cv-03792) (civil removal proceedings) Mar-a-Lago (MAL): United States v. Donald Trump, et al. (23-CR-80101-AMC) New York (NY): The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump (IND-71543-23) New York Corporate Lawsuit (NY Corporate Lawsuit): The People of the State of New York, by Letitia James, Attorney General of the State of New York v. Donald Trump et al. (452564/2022) E. Jean Carroll Suit I (Carroll I): E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump (1:20-cv-07311) E. Jean Carroll Suit II (Carroll II): E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump (1:22-cv-10016)

We intend to periodically update the calendar as the legal schedules continue to evolve.

The Calendar is available in two formats: As a standalone PDF (click here) and as a Scribd document below.

* A free account must be made to access this docket. Find PDFs here from 9/1/2023 for Georgia (GA) and GA (Chesebro).

IMAGE: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)