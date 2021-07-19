Just Security is publishing a series of essays on the military coup in Myanmar. The series includes:
1. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future
by Emily Ray and Tyler Giannini, Apr 26th, 2021
2. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: “In Accordance with the Law” – How the Military Perverts Rule of Law to Oppress Civilians
by Pwint Htun, Apr 28th, 2021
3. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Inside Karen State
by Taylor Landis, Apr 30th, 2021
4. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Don’t Ignore the Religious Dimensions
by Susan Hayward, May 3rd, 2021
5. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Northern View
by Taylor Landis, May 6th, 2021
6. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Other De-Platforming We Should Have Been Talking About
by Jenny Domino, May 11th, 2021
7. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The ASEAN Way Must Change
by Vanessa Chong and Tanyalak Thongyoojaroen, May 14th, 2021
8. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Crisis Born from Impunity
by Grant Shubin and Akila Radhakrishnan, May 18th, 2021
9. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Need for an Inclusive Accountability
by Carmen Cheung, May 20th, 2021
10. Beyond the Coup: Can the United Nations Escape Its History in Myanmar?
by Ambassador Kelley Currie, May 27th, 2021
11. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Emerging New Politics of Gen Z
by Saw Kapi, Jun 3rd, 2021
12. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Views of Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh
by Jessica Olney and Shabbir Ahmad, Jun 10th, 2021
13. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Tatmadaw Must Be Hit Where it Hurts – Its Wallet
by Chris Sidoti, Jul 14th, 2021
14. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Don’t Let the Light of Education Be Extinguished
by Soe San, Jun 16th, 2021