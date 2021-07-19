by Just Security

Just Security is publishing a series of essays on the military coup in Myanmar. The series includes:

1. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

by Emily Ray and Tyler Giannini, Apr 26th, 2021

2. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: “In Accordance with the Law” – How the Military Perverts Rule of Law to Oppress Civilians

by Pwint Htun, Apr 28th, 2021

3. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Inside Karen State

by Taylor Landis, Apr 30th, 2021

4. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Don’t Ignore the Religious Dimensions

by Susan Hayward, May 3rd, 2021

5. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Northern View

by Taylor Landis, May 6th, 2021

6. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Other De-Platforming We Should Have Been Talking About

by Jenny Domino, May 11th, 2021

7. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The ASEAN Way Must Change

by Vanessa Chong and Tanyalak Thongyoojaroen, May 14th, 2021

8. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: A Crisis Born from Impunity

by Grant Shubin and Akila Radhakrishnan, May 18th, 2021

9. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Need for an Inclusive Accountability

by Carmen Cheung, May 20th, 2021

10. Beyond the Coup: Can the United Nations Escape Its History in Myanmar?

by Ambassador Kelley Currie, May 27th, 2021

11. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Emerging New Politics of Gen Z

by Saw Kapi, Jun 3rd, 2021

12. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Views of Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

by Jessica Olney and Shabbir Ahmad, Jun 10th, 2021

13. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Tatmadaw Must Be Hit Where it Hurts – Its Wallet

by Chris Sidoti, Jul 14th, 2021

14. Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Don’t Let the Light of Education Be Extinguished

by Soe San, Jun 16th, 2021