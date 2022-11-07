This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) occurs during a time of global conflict and severe environmental instability. The Russia–Ukraine war, natural disasters such as the devastating floods in Pakistan, and humanitarian crises have exacerbated concerns over energy security, emissions, and long-term sustainability. As the pernicious effects of climate change become more acute, the world is running out of time to take meaningful action to address the crisis.

Against this backdrop, heads of state and delegates will meet in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from Nov. 6–18 to discuss how to achieve the world’s collective climate goals as stated in the Paris Agreement. Building on the momentum from COP26, delegates are expected to implement the Glasgow Climate Pact and unveil a plan to curb methane emissions pursuant to a joint pledge made at the conference last year.

During the next two weeks, Just Security will highlight COP27’s key moments and trends to watch. We invite you to regularly check this page for the latest commentary from COP27 as it is updated to reflect meetings, speeches, expert analyses, and more.

Relevant Expert Analysis

Collections

Climate Change Archives

Just Security’s coverage of climate-related affairs, from natural disasters and environmental diplomacy to energy security and its connection to human rights.

Articles

Climate Change Diplomacy

The Mining Gap: Critical Minerals and Geopolitical Competition

Gregory Brew (@gbrew24) and Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) discuss how the world’s demand for critical minerals will undermine international security and decarbonization efforts.

Climate Change Diplomacy Has an Authoritarianism Problem

Kirk Herbertson (@KirkHerbertson) analyzes the links between civic participation and climate change and warns how authoritarian regimes may undermine the policy commitments that will be announced at COP27.

Good COP, Bad COP: After the Mixed Results of COP26, What’s Next?

Ben Abraham and Jocelyn Perry analyze the “mixed results” of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and suggest that implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement will depend on countries’ commitment to addressing the threat of climate change.

Climate Change and National Security

Climate Security, Energy Security, and the Russia-Ukraine War

Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) discusses how, amidst the war in Ukraine, Europe’s reliance on Russian oil underscores the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to energy policy that considers both climate change and geopolitical risk.

Declaring a Climate Emergency Won’t Save the Planet – Energy Security Could

Emily Holland (@EmilyJHolland) and Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) analyze how a formal declaration of a national climate emergency may hamper policy responses rather than win political and popular support.

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

Mark Nevitt (@marknevitt) argues how the declaration of a climate emergency can elevate an issue in the international and national consciousness and spark new environmental legislation.

Getting Climate Intelligence Right

Rod Schoonover (@RodSchoonover) and Erin Sikorsky (@ErinSikorsky) review whether the intelligence community has adequately conveyed the severity of the climate emergency – an issue that will dictate the national security landscape for years to come.

Climate and Human Rights

Climate Change is a Human Rights Issue – Particularly in US-China Relations

Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B) outlines how the future of US-China relations must focus on human rights to appropriately frame the debate between climate collaboration and climate competition whilst reducing emissions.

Climate and Conflict

Bringing Climate and Terrorism Together at the UN Security Council – Proceed with Caution

Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) evaluates the UN Security Council’s first open thematic debate to explore the links between climate change and terrorism and emphasizes how investing in climate solutions can help peacebuilding efforts.

Climate and Food Security

Framing the Problem of Hunger and Conflict at the UN Security Council

Michael Fakhri (@MichaelFakhri) analyzes the Security Council’s failure to adequately address the link between food security and conflict and calls for a global right to food plan.

International Aid

Long-Term International Climate Assistance to Pakistan is a Hard Sell, but Necessary. Here’s Why.

Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) examines Pakistan’s severe climate vulnerability and the need for international aid as the country endures devastating floods.

Amid Devastating Floods, Pakistan’s Leaders Must Learn from the Past to Avoid Future Mistakes

Jumaina Siddiqui (@jumainasiddiqui) analyzes the role of the international community amidst Pakistan’s devastating floods, recommending that they assist in the road to recovery and bolster mitigation efforts.

Climate Change and the Courts

Greenhouse Gaslighting: Deceptive Moderation and West Virginia v. EPA

Craig Green reviews the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority how its decisions hold consequences for the vision of environmental policy.

Key Meetings

Implementation Summit (November 7-8)

The Implementation Summit will include an official opening ceremony, round tables and high-level side events and delivery of national statements.

Roundtable Sessions (November 8, 12:00 PM UTC+2:00): Investing in the Future of Energy, Water Security, and Climate Change and the Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities

The Government of Egypt will convene three high-level round tables to be attended by Heads of State and Governments, Heads of observer organizations and specially invited guests. Discussions will pertain to climate adaptation and mitigation, transitioning to hydrogen energy sources, and water security.

Delivery of National Statements (November 8, 10:30 AM UTC+02:00)

62 Heads of State and Government will deliver their national statements.

Delivery of National Statements (November 7, 2:00 PM UTC+02:00)

48 Heads of State and Government will deliver their national statements.

Roundtable Sessions (November 7conf, 1:30 PM UTC+2:00): Just Transition, Food Security, and Innovative Finance for Climate and Development

The Government of Egypt will convene three high-level round tables to be attended by Heads of State and Governments, Heads of observer organizations and specially invited guests. Discussions will pertain to the integration of sustainable social and economic development with climate change responses, resilience in agricultural productivity, and bridging the climate finance gap.

IMAGE: Sameh Shoukry, President of the UNFCCC COP 27 climate conference, speaks on the conference’s first day on November 06, 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)