Recent issues of major public concern (the COVID pandemic; threats to the secure administration of federal elections) have engendered a wave of mis- and disinformation, often spread virally through social media platforms. This has highlighted a vital but unsettled question in U.S. law: When can the government act to persuade social media companies to alter their content moderation policies and/or take down certain speech, and when do those efforts cross into violations of the First Amendment? The debate over this practice, often called government “jawboning,” will come to a head in Murthy v. Missouri, set to be argued before the Supreme Court on March 18.

Murthy poses a number of questions that defy easy answer, driving at the heart of how we wish to construct and regulate what some consider to be the modern public square. At this forum, experts with experience in government lawyering, private platforms, and free speech advocacy examined major issues raised by the case and what’s at stake.

This Forum was held on March 6, 2024 and co-hosted by Just Security and the Reiss Center on Law and Security. The full video of the event is available below and at and at Just Security‘s YouTube channel.

Speakers:

Kathryn Ruemmler, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Goldman Sachs; former White House Counsel to President Barack Obama

Jameel Jaffer, Executive Director, Knight First Amendment Institute, Columbia University; Executive Editor, Just Security

Colin Stretch, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Etsy; former General Counsel, Facebook (now Meta)

Ryan Goodman (moderator), Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law, NYU School of Law; Faculty Co-Director, Reiss Center on Law and Security; Founding Co-Editor-in-Chief, Just Security

IMAGE: The expert panel featuring Jameel Jaffer, Kathryn Ruemmler, Colin Stretch and Ryan Goodman hosted by Just Security and the Reiss Center on Law and Security at the NYU School of Law on March 6, 2024. (Photo: Samuel Stuart Hollenshead/NYU Photo Bureau)

