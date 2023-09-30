Just Security’s Board of Editors
- Welcoming Rebecca Ingber and Scott Roehm to Just Security’s Board of Editors
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Megan Corrarino (@megancorrarino)
Russia – Ukraine
Senator Menendez Indictment
- The Ongoing National Security Threats Posed by Senator Bob Menendez
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) and Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
UN General Assembly
- Tracking UNGA 78: Notable Moments and Key Themes
by Gwendolyn Whidden (@Gwen_Whidden), Katherine Fang (@fang_kath) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
- UNGA 78 High-Level Week: Ups, Downs, and the Outlook Ahead
by Richard Ponzio (@RichardPonzio)
- True-Believers and Nay-Sayers: This Year’s UNGA Had Something for Everyone
by Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)
Climate Change
- Climate Mitigation: Moving Beyond National Action to International Action
by Robert S. Taylor
- This Summer Previewed the Security Threats of Climate Change: The U.S. Needs to Do More
by Elsa Barron (@elsa_barron_), Tom Ellison, Brigitte Hugh (@BrigitteHugh_), Alexandra Naegele and Christopher Schwalm
Artificial Intelligence
- U.S. Senate AI Hearings Highlight Increased Need for Regulation
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Melanie Geller
AUMF Reform
- Questions for Congress to Ask the Biden Administration at the AUMF Hearing
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
- Why “Associated Forces” Should be Kept Out of Any New AUMF
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
FISA Section 702 Surveillance
- Concealing Surveillance: The Government’s Disappearing Section 702 Notices
by Sarah Taitz (@SarahTaitz) and Patrick C. Toomey (@PatrickCToomey)
Biden Administration / Atrocity Prevention
- Pivoting to Prevention: How the Biden Administration Can Accelerate Implementation of the Atrocity Prevention Agenda
by Megan Corrado (@MeganECorrado)
International Criminal Court – Philippines
- The Elephant in the Courtroom: ICC Temporal Jurisdiction Over the Situation in the Philippines
by Raphael A. Pangalangan (@ApaPangalangan)
Authoritarianism – Zimbabwe
- In the Shadow of a Flawed Election, How Can Zimbabwe – and Its International Partners – Move Forward?
by Larry Garber
Migration – Turkey
- An Exodus of Professionals: The End of Politics in Turkey?
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci)
Podcast: UN General Assembly
- The Just Security Podcast: U.N. General Assembly Recap
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)