We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Ingber and Scott Roehm as new members of our outstanding Editorial Board. Their writing and work will already be familiar to many Just Security readers, and we are delighted that they are joining us in this new capacity.

Rebecca Ingber is a Professor of Law at Cardozo Law School, a Co-Director of the Floersheimer Center for Constitutional Democracy, and a senior fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at NYU School of Law. From 2021 to 2023, Ingber served as the Counselor on International Law in the Office of the Legal Adviser at the U.S. Department of State.

She also serves on the Advisory Committee on International Law to the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Legal Adviser, and as one of the U.S. representatives to the roster of experts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Moscow Mechanism. Ingber has testified before both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives on executive power and judicial deference, national security, and war powers. She has co-chaired the Annual Meeting of the American Society of International Law (ASIL), has held fellowships at the Council on Foreign Relations and Columbia Law School, and has served on the editorial board of the Journal of National Security Law and Policy and on ASIL’s Executive Council. Before entering academia, Ingber served as an attorney-adviser in the Office of the Legal Adviser at the U.S. Department of State.

She holds a BA from Yale University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and clerked for Judge Robert P. Patterson, Jr., of the Southern District of New York.

Scott Roehm is the Director of Global Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Victims of Torture, and an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown Law School. Prior to this, he was Vice President of Programs and Policy at The Constitution Project, where he oversaw the organization’s national security, immigration, and criminal justice portfolios. Before joining The Constitution Project, Roehm served as the special counsel for pro bono at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. He has also worked with Truth and Reconciliation Commissions in Monrovia, Liberia and Greensboro, North Carolina.

Roehm holds a J.D. from Fordham Law School and a master’s in International Affairs with a specialization in human rights from Columbia University.

* * *

We are delighted to welcome these thoughtful scholars and practitioners to our Editorial Board.