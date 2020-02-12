Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

February 12, 2020

Facebook’s recent release of the bylaws for its new Oversight Board, which will be charged with reviewing takedown decisions by Facebook and Instagram, came on the heels of reports that Instagram removed posts by Iranian journalists and activists on the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani, a general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These removals illustrate both the promise and the limitations of the forthcoming board, whose role was first described in its charter and is fleshed out in the bylaws.

Government control of the internet in Iran has made Instagram one of the few remaining social media platforms in the country, amplifying its role as a home for political speech. After a U.S. drone strike killed Soleimani, Iranians flocked to Instagram to share their reactions. This could have been a quintessential moment to showcase the value of social media platforms in empowering diverse voices. Instead, at least 15 Iranian journalists, as well as Iranian human rights advocates and activists, reported that Instagram suspended their accounts or removed some of their posts. While the full scope of these removals is not known, one Iran internet researcher claimed the actions were widespread: “Every person I saw that posted about Soleimani on Instagram — almost all of their posts have been removed.”

The removals captured four different posts from Emadeddin Baghi, a prominent Iranian human rights advocate and investigative journalist, who expressed mixed feelings about Soleimani’s death but denounced the U.S. drone strike as “contrary to the principles of international law.” Alireza Jahanbakhsh, a popular Iranian soccer player, reported that Instagram took down a picture of Soleimani he posted in the wake of the attack.

Law vs. Community Standards

Instagram’s response did not specify whether it was removing posts and accounts because it believed that it was required to do so by law or was doing so voluntarily under its Community Standards’ prohibition on terrorist content. The response stated: “We review content against our policies and our obligations to U.S. sanctions laws, and specifically those related to the U.S. government’s designation of the IGRC and its leadership as a terrorist organization.”

The use of the term sanctions has created some confusion, but it is likely that the spokesperson was referring to the prohibition on providing material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations. The Revolutionary Guard has been subject to economic sanctions since 2017, when the Trump administration labeled it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. But Instagram and Facebook did not begin removing accounts associated with the IRGC until 2019, when the group was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Knowingly providing material support or resources (e.g., money, facilities, and personnel) to an FTO is a crime. But any argument that the FTO designation requires shutting down the social media accounts of members of the Revolutionary Guard does not extend to removals of unaffiliated users. Under the Supreme Court’s decision in Holder v. Humanitarian Law Project, “only material support coordinated with or under the direction of a designated foreign terrorist organization” is prohibited. It is quite a stretch to argue that posts of users weighing in on a major public event would fall under this definition. Indeed, the court specifically held that “[i]ndependent advocacy that might be viewed as promoting the group’s legitimacy is not covered.”

Instagram’s Community Standards, which for these purposes are the same as those of its parent company, Facebook, prohibit speech that praises or supports “terrorist organizations.” However, the groups Facebook considers to be “terrorist” has long been opaque and contentious. In the wake of the Soleimani takedowns, Facebook for the first time told the Washington Post that it removes “posts commending or supporting groups labeled foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. State Department.” It is unclear if this reliance on U.S. FTO designations is followed by other platforms. For example, the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), an effort launched by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube, relies on U.N. terrorist sanctions lists to facilitate removals. The Revolutionary Guard, however, is not on U.N. sanctions lists, and it does not appear that other platforms have followed Instagram’s lead in removing posts supporting Soleimani.

By relying on the U.S. designation of Soleimani as the basis for removing posts published by Iranians that could be construed as supportive of him, Facebook raises questions about its stated commitment to the values of free expression and ensuring that its users have a “voice.” The prohibition on “support or praise” – which is far broader than a ban on incitement or threats of violence – is both difficult to define objectively and almost certainly sweeps in speech that is ambiguous, such as Baghi’s posts.

Based on the experience of GIFCT, which reported that 85.5 percent of the posts it identified for removal were for “glorification” of terrorism and only 0.4 percent were for imminent and credible threats, it is likely that the vast majority of the posts removed by Facebook and other companies fall into the more nebulous category of speech supportive of Soleimani. As U.N. Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (full disclosure: she serves as an executive editor of Just Security), wrote to Mark Zuckerberg in July 2018, Facebook’s “overly broad and imprecise definitions” of terrorism “may lead to indiscriminate implementation, over-censoring and arbitrary denial of access to and use of Facebook’s services.”

Potential Role of Oversight Board

The Oversight Board was established so Facebook would not have to “make so many important decisions about free expression and safety” on its own, Zuckerberg wrote in November 2018.  While the board, which will eventually be made up of 11 to 40 members from around the world, is not yet up and running, its charter and bylaws provide a basis for considering whether the board would be able to protect Facebook users’ speech in Soleimani-type situations in the future.

There are some obvious limitations on the board’s authorities, but also the potential for it to impact Facebook’s approach to these issues in positive ways. For one thing, the board, for now at least, it deals only with decisions to remove posts and does not address determinations about account suspensions.

As for posts, if Instagram did actually remove the posts of Iranians based on the material support statute, the Oversight Board likely will not be able to impact the company’s decisions. According to its charter, in cases “where the board’s decision on a case could result in criminal liability or regulatory sanctions, the board will not take the case for review.” The bylaws specify further that the board has no jurisdiction in cases where “the underlying content is criminally unlawful in a jurisdiction with a connection to the content (such as the jurisdiction of the posting party and/or the reporting party)” and where a board decision to allow the content to remain on the platform “could” lead to “criminal liability” or “adverse governmental action” against the company or the board.

The use of the expansive “could” suggests that the board has no authority to hear cases where there is even a possibility of criminal or regulatory liability. But neither the charter nor the bylaws specify whether the board will make the decision or that authority rests with the company. In any event, Facebook has preserved for itself the right not to implement board decisions where doing so “could violate the law,” thus limiting the impact of any attempt by the board to intervene.

For the most part, however, Facebook does not rely on legal rules to remove content. When the company receives a report that content violates local law, it first evaluates whether the content violates Community Standards. If it does, then it is removed across the platform. Only if Facebook finds that the content doesn’t violate its internal rules does the company turn to a consideration of legal rules. A violation of local law can result in removals, which are restricted to the country or region where it is alleged to be illegal.

In other words, even though the Soleimani posts are not illegal in either of the most relevant jurisdiction – Iran (where he was celebrated) and the U.S. (as discussed above) – Facebook can remove them worldwide under its internal rules.

If the Soleimani posts were deleted under the Community Standards, as seems likely despite the company’s ambiguous statements, the board would be able to hear appeals from people who believe their speech had been wrongfully removed (confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson in a press call). It is unclear, however, whether the board is bound by Facebook’s secret list of “dangerous” organizations, which is the basis of takedowns under these standards.

Moreover, under Article 1, Section 3 of the bylaws, the board is limited to deciding on whether posts should be reinstated “in accordance with Facebook’s content policies and values.” The board’s founding charter includes similar language, but also notes that when making these decisions, “the board will pay particular attention to the impact of removing content in light of human rights norms protecting free expression.” This leaves open the question of how the board should decide when there is a conflict between the company’s content policies (which take in a swath of political speech under the heading of terrorist content) and human rights free speech norms (which require narrow tailoring of restrictions on speech).

Article 1, Section 4 of the board’s charter also authorizes the board to “provide policy guidance, specific to a case decision or upon Facebook’s request, on Facebook’s content policies.” This provides an opportunity for the Oversight Board to exert pressure on the company to modify its policies. While Facebook is not obligated to follow the board’s guidance, it has committed to publicly explaining its response, and there will be significant public pressure for it to take serious action.

A last point that bears mention is that the board will not be able to shape Facebook’s impact on discourse in anywhere near real-time. Review is available only after the company’s internal appeals mechanisms have been exhausted and if the board selects the case. According to the bylaws, the “timeframe for case decisions and implementation will be a maximum of ninety (90) days, starting from Facebook’s last decision on the case under review.” While the bylaws do contemplate a 30-day expedited review process triggered by Facebook in “exceptional circumstances,” even this is unlikely to be timely enough to impact the platform’s response to fast-moving events.

Facebook has, however, committed to ferreting out “identical content with parallel context” and taking action on it (subject to technical, operational, and legal restrictions). It also has undertaken to “be informed by the board’s decisions when refining policy in separate or similar context.” These commitments provide a way for an individual case to have a ripple effect, and could also help bring about a recalibration of its Community Standards and implementation protocols.

Platform removals of “terrorist content” rarely make a splash. Mostly, companies are focused on volume rather than quality, and the terrorism label dulls suspicion for many. The Soleimani drone strike is a rare illustration of how, in the name of combating terrorism, social media platforms can exclude key voices from the global conversation.

The Oversight Board has an important role to play in checking this power. Its decisions will be closely watched, as will the company’s implementation of them and its response to the board’s policy recommendations, to evaluate whether the new board fulfills this critical function.

IMAGE: Two girls in a north Tehran coffee shop use Facebook in October 2013. Socila media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Youtube were filtered in Iran and users could only access the sites using a virtual private network (VPN). (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Faiza Patel

Co-Director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, Former Senior Policy Officer at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@FaizaPatelBCJ).

Read these related stories next:

Abstract Background - Cyber Internet

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

February 11, 2020 by

Congressional Science and Technology Capacity Must Be Revitalized

February 10, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Past Week

February 7, 2020 by

As Election Primaries Approach, Red Flags Signal Voter Suppression Risks

February 6, 2020 by

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

February 3, 2020 by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

January 31, 2020 by

After Soleimani Strike, Iran-Backed Militias Threaten Iraq’s Stability: An Explainer

January 28, 2020 by

U.S. Counterterrorism Rule Hampers Vital Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria

January 23, 2020 by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

January 22, 2020 by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

January 21, 2020 by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

January 17, 2020 by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

January 16, 2020 by