The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

July 8, 2019

Counter-terrorism regulation by the United Nations Security Council that invokes Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter has expanded exponentially since 9/11. I have previously outlined my concerns that this expansion undermines the traditional basis of consent for international lawmaking, undercuts the protection of human rights, creates an unequal exercise and burden of power between States on the Security Council and those that are not, and chips away at the sovereignty of States that do not sit on the Council. Another resolution along these lines is pending this month, this time on the linkages between international terrorism and organized crime. Whether or not it is based on Chapter VII or another chapter of the Charter, not only do these concerns arise again, but the proposal expands Security Council regulation anew in the area of domestic criminal law.

My concerns with this resolution are multifold:

  • This regulatory seizure was not, per se, intended by the drafters of the Charter.
  • Many States may be unaware of the implications for their sovereignty.
  • The potential diminution of protection of human and constitutional rights under domestic law is massive.
  • The lack of transparency in the process that produces such binding obligations is jaw-dropping.

The draft resolution is being offered by Peru, and an Open Debate is proposed for the Security Council on July 9, with likely adoption of the resolution the following week. While I have not been officially provided a copy (human rights input to the Security Council from specialized U.N. entities such as mine on draft resolutions can be offered, but such advice is not hardwired into the system), an advanced draft is in circulation.

By way of background, before 9/11, the Security Council was reasonably active on counter-terrorism issues, but importantly, relevant resolutions were linked to particular situations. Examples include U.N. Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 748 on Libya (1992); UNSCR 1054 and UNSCR 1070 on Sudan (1996); and UNSCR 1267 on Afghanistan setting up a system of targeted sanctions against the Taliban leadership (1999). Notably, prior to 9/11, no Chapter VII resolutions existed that imposed a legal duty on states to introduce specific kinds of domestic counter-terrorism legislation.  Moreover, while treaty making was dominant in the regulation of terrorism before 9/11 and remains important today, it has been overtaken by the assertive role adopted by the Security Council in regulating state responses to terrorism via resolutions.

Post-Cold War Expansion

Understanding the context for the role and practice of the Security Council after 9/11 requires a brief reflection on the expansion of the scope of Security Council action in the aftermath of the Cold War. At the time, a reinvigorated Security Council regulated more forcefully in a broader array of war and peace arenas.

A notable change was the Council’s practical enlargement of the notion of ‘threat to international peace and security.’ This move, prompted by new challenges to global peace and security, included situations that would have traditionally fallen outside of the understanding of the scope of collective action under the Charter. This included situations of non-international armed conflict, gross violations of human rights amounting to crimes against humanity, humanitarian crises, coups d’état, or other serious threats to the democratic order of a state. In obvious ways, the broadened definition of ‘threats to peace and security’ laid the groundwork for the expansion of such threats to include global, regional, and national experiences of terrorism.

In the decade leading to the events of 9/11, the Security Council further broadened its playing field by focusing on issues beyond any particular conflict or situation. They included, among others, the protection of children (as in UNSCR 1261 and 1265 (1999) and UNSCR 1296 and 1314 (2000)) and civilians (UNSCR 1265 and 1296 (1999)), in situations of armed conflict; the role of women in the context of peace and security (UNSCR 1325 (2000)); flows of small arms and light weapons to Africa (UNSCR 1209 (1998)); HIV/AIDS (UNSCR 1308 (2000)); and international terrorism (UNSCR 1269 (1999)).

The scope of terrorism as threat has been further broadened over multiple resolutions until we now find “terrorism in all its forms and manifestation” defined as “one of the most serious threats to peace and security” in Resolution 1456. I stress that, notwithstanding commonalities with post-Cold War expansions of Security Council competence, the regulation of terrorism by the Security Council has unique and specific dimensions. These elements also pose significant challenges to the meaningful protection and promotion of human rights while countering terrorism.

Expansion of the Council’s Scope Since 9/11

Since 9/11, the Security Council has issued sweeping and important statements of principle on the prevention of terrorism: they are clear, at least in their rhetorical sense, and undeniably enhance States’ duties to prevent and repress terrorism. The most important of these resolutions is UNSCR 1373 in 2001. It has been called a super legislative resolution, mandating States to take specific actions, including criminalization of particular acts under domestic law.

In parallel to the thematic leg of Resolution 1373, the Security Council after 9/11 also bolstered the sanctions regime that had been set up under the aforementioned UNSCR 1267 (1999) targeting the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan. The Council, in UNSCR 1390 (2002) and subsequent resolutions, reframed sanctions as a global, open-ended regime focused on any “individual, group, undertaking, or entity associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban,” and not necessarily linked to a particular situation or conflict.

The sanctions regime was further bolstered by UNSCR 1617 (2005), enacted under Chapter VII, on “Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.” Other important legislative milestones include targeting the activities of ISIL and other armed groups in Syria and Iraq and the flow of foreign fighters to the region, with the adoption of UNSCR 2170 on Aug. 15, 2014, swiftly followed by UNSCR 2178 on Sept. 24, 2014. While both resolutions were adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter, UNSCR 2178 specifically builds on the model set by the previously mentioned UNSCR 1373, by establishing a set of far-reaching legislative obligations on all Member States.

Each new resolution has built on these legislative mandates, reaching deep into the criminal law domain of States, including a record six thematically diverse terrorism-related resolutions in 2017 (UNSCR 2341, UNSCR 2354, UNSCR 2368, UNSCR 2370, UNSCR 2395, and UNSCR 2396).  The latter of those resolutions, 2396, called on States to strengthen efforts in ways that have serious implications for domestic legal regimes, including by turning recommendations contained in previous resolutions into binding obligations under Chapter VII. These domestic legal effects directly affect the human rights obligations of States and may de facto neutralize the capacity of domestic human rights norms and institutions to operate effectively in protecting citizens and non-citizens alike.

In March 2019, the Security Council passed yet another terrorism resolution, UNSCR 2462, formally focused on terrorism financing but with exceptionally problematic implications for humanitarian and civil society actors operating in fragile and/or conflict environments. The legislative aspects of that resolution mandated extensive financial regulation for the undefined crimes of terrorism financing and support, and expanded the definition of material support to terrorism. At the same time, it provided few meaningful protections for human rights violations that inevitably will occur, as already demonstrated by the use of terrorist financing provisions to target civil society actors, dissidents, and human rights defenders in multiple States.

Organized Crime Resolution Extends Human Rights Risks

Now we see yet another resolution emerging. I predict that the nexus of “organized crime” and terrorism will be named as a threat to global peace and security to justify the invocation of the Charter. This begs the obvious question as to whether such a designation is empirically justified, given the propensity for abuse in enforcement of both organized crime and terrorism laws and regulations.

Neither term has an agreed definition under international law, allowing States in practice to define both as it suits their political, strategic, and utilitarian interests. Given in particular the wide variety of definitions of “organized crime” domestically, we can predict this will be yet another Security Council resolution in which core terms are undefined, giving States carte blanche to expand terrorism regulation to a wide variety of acts that may (or may not) constitute an agreed threshold under international law. In turn, States have the latitude to move their serious crime regulation into a realm of exceptional law, where invariably human rights protections are limited, scrutiny of State practice is circumscribed, and the ability to apply human rights (and constitutional) protections will be weakened.

It bears reminding that a U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime already exists, adopted in 2000 by the U.N. General Assembly. If all States were to be equally and fully involved in expanding the scope of such a regime, the Security Council would not be the proper forum. There is a grave danger that, despite the fact that terrorism and transnational organized crime have different motivations and applicable legal regimes, the pending Security Council resolution will blur and deliberately break down those distinctions (and legal protections), obscuring the rights of individuals and the obligations of States in deliberately obfuscating ways.

If the scope of this resolution were wildly expansive, I would predict that it will cover all manner of illicit trade (gold, metals, stones, minerals, wildlife poaching, oil, trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, and potentially a wide range of abuses of legitimate commercial enterprise and non-profit organizations). That would move a slew of criminal law regulation into the terrorism arena, in ways that colossally expand the criminalization of material support of terrorism.

This would be a slick regulatory move that wholesale takes the arsenal of exceptional powers ascribed to terrorism regulation and moves them into the fulcrum of organized and regular crime management, happening in a closed process involving 15 States with no meaningful input from all affected States. To state the obvious, it also excludes criminal law, constitutional law, and human rights experts.

No doubt, there might be a couple of throwaway references to “in accordance with international law” found in the resolution.  But this decorative addition follows from a clear understanding that the language, in fact, means nothing and requires nothing of States without meaningful human rights oversight and benchmarking that is absent in every single Security Council Resolution on terrorism since 9/11.

By the time national legal systems, including courts, wake up to the invocation of such powers in their domestic legislative and executive branches, they will be dutifully reminded of their obligation of compliance under Chapter VII or other provisions of the U.N. Charter. And the “obligations” will have been delivered by an opaque and non-transparent system that produces resolutions of massive import to sovereignty and human rights in a matter of weeks, in the quiet and undisturbed side rooms adjacent to the Security Council in New York.

IMAGE: US army elite team members participate in the 2011 Commando Forces competition in San Salvador, on June 21, 2011. Twenty-five teams from countries of the hemisphere participated to prepare elite forces to fight terrorism and organized crime in Latin America. (Photo by Jose CABEZAS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 1-5)

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments

by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms While Countering Terrorism. This article is written in the author's personal and academic capacity. Robina Chair in Law, Public Policy, and Society at the University of Minnesota Law School; Professor of Law at the University of Ulster’s Transitional Justice Institute in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@NiAolainF).

Read these related stories next:

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

July 1, 2019 by

After Sudan’s Attacks on Protesters, Crucial Next Steps for the U.S.

June 28, 2019 by

As Sudan Deadline Looms, a Playbook for a Massacre

June 27, 2019 by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

June 18, 2019 by

Persecution of Human Rights Defenders on Social Media: What to Do About It

June 6, 2019 by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

June 5, 2019 by

Internationalizing the Monroe Doctrine: From Venezuela to Golan Heights and Back Around

June 4, 2019 by

Correcting Course: Avoiding the Collision Between Humanitarian Action and Counterterrorism

May 23, 2019 by and

Christchurch Calls and Washington Isn’t Answering

May 17, 2019 by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

May 16, 2019 by and

‘Flying Ginsu’ Missile Won’t Resolve U.S. Targeted Killing Controversy

May 16, 2019 by

CTRL+HALT+Defeat: State-Sponsored Surveillance and the Suppression of Dissent

May 15, 2019 by , , and