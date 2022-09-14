The 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) comes at a particularly precarious moment for international peace and security. The war in Ukraine, the specter of renewed great power competition, and conflicts and crises around the globe have threatened to undermine the rules-based international order. At the same time, the need for multilateral cooperation has never been more pressing in the face of transnational challenges ranging from climate change to pandemics to nuclear non-proliferation.

Against this backdrop, world leaders and civil society representatives will meet in New York City from Sept.13-27 to discuss these and other critical issues.

During the next two weeks, Just Security will highlight UNGA 77’s key moments and trends to watch. We invite you to regularly check this page for the latest commentary from UNGA 77 as it is updated to reflect the assembly’s meetings, speeches, notable quotes, expert analysis, and more.

Key Meetings and Speeches

September 13th

General Assembly (3:00 PM ET): First plenary meeting and session opening by the President of the General Assembly

First meeting is devoted to organizing the work of the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session.

Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly On Ukraine “The war must be stopped. It kills people, it kills development, it kills nature and kills dreams of millions.” On Climate “The water crisis is poised to become our next greatest threat. Recent weeks have seen record-setting temperatures, raging fires and devastating floods. It looks as if Mother Nature is fighting back.” “We will not be returning to the old normal. The only way to achieve better outcomes is to transform. The contours of the transformation we need are already known.” On Disarmament “Never in the past 40 years has the risk of using nuclear weapons been greater than it is today. This ominous reality causes all of us to unite around the issue of disarmament. This also holds true to small arms and light weapons, the proliferation of which is a great obstacle to our development and progress around the world.” On UN Commitments “This Hall was created as a place to build trust – to bring about peace and security, development and human rights. We owe it to our 8 billion constituents, the people we are here to serve, to succeed in our aims.” “I will work to foster measurable progress in the sustainability transformation – and cultivate the solidarity we need to achieve breakthroughs or to avert future disasters.” “We must also reach out actively to young people, engaging them in what we do so that when they sit in these seats, they can come with better plans and better ideas than we did.”

António Guterres ( @antonioguterres ), Secretary General of the United Nations On the Future “We face a world in peril across our work to advance peace, human rights and sustainable development. “Addressing common challenges will require continued solidarity as we demonstrate the great promise and potential of this organization. The United Nations is the home of cooperation. And the General Assembly is the life within that home.” “Debate. Deliberation. Diplomacy. These eternal tools represent the best pathway to a better, more peaceful world.”



Relevant Expert Analysis

Collections

United Nations General Assembly Archive

Just Security’s coverage of United Nations General Assembly affairs, from policy critiques and enforcement of accountability to safeguarding international justice.

Russia-Ukraine War Archive

A catalog of more than 100 articles from Just Security’s coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, with topics ranging from the war’s disinformation and economic consequences to questions of genocide and nuclear proliferation.

Anniversary of the Fall of Kabul

A collection of articles marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Human Rights

A UN Report Implicates the Chinese Government in Crimes Against Humanity. What Comes Next?

Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW) discusses the implications of the recently released report on China’s human rights violations against ethnic minorities and how the global community can hold the Chinese government accountable going forward.

Human Rights in the Crosshairs

James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston) offers suggestions to strengthen the contemporary human rights movement in light of democratic backsliding and endangered justice.

Next Steps on the Road to Accountability and Security for Rohingya Refugees

Tun Khin evaluates the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis and the Myanmar government’s wrongdoings whilst urging the international community to provide refugees with further humanitarian support.

Gender and Women’s Empowerment

Afghan Women Entrepreneurs Battle to Retain Economic Freedom

Manizha Wafeq (@WWafeq) reviews how the Taliban’s economic and legal systems have squeezed the dwindling number of women-owned businesses in Afghanistan.



Gendering the Legal Review of New Means and Methods of Warfare

Andrea Farres Jimenez (@afarresj) argues that artificial intelligence systems in warfare should be required to take into account gender under the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

Counterterrorism

The UN’s Counterterrorism Office Wants a Seven-Fold Budget Increase. First, Tackle Underperformance and Risks.

Larry Attree (@LarryAttree) explores the causes and effects of the UN’s counterterrorism shortcomings and suggests structural changes to make its efforts more effective.

Abusive “Counterterrorism” Crackdowns Choke Independent Civil Society in the Middle East

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF) writes on how “counterterrorism” strategies in Israel and Saudi Arabia target individuals and groups seeking to hold the governments accountable.

Biden’s New Counterterrorism Policy in Somalia: Cautions and Unknowns

Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig) analyzes the Biden administration’s decision to deploy 500 troops to Somalia and conduct strikes against al-Shabaab.

Non-proliferation

The United Nations in Hindsight: The Security Council and Weapons of Mass Destruction

With the failure of the 2022 Nuclear Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, Karin Landgren (@LandgrenKarin) analyzes the U.N. Security Council’s role in regulating weapons of mass destruction.

The Tenth NPT Revcon: What’s at Stake for the Global Nuclear Order

Sang-Min Kim (@SangMinKim0) reviews key experts’ views on the goals of the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Climate

Good COP, Bad COP: After the Mixed Results of COP26, What’s Next?

Ben Abraham and Jocelyn Perry analyze the “mixed results” of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and suggest that implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement will depend on countries’ commitment to addressing the threat of climate change.

Long Term International Climate Assistance to Pakistan is a Hard Sell, but Necessary. Here’s Why.

Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) examines Pakistan’s severe climate vulnerability and the need for international aid as the country endures devastating floods.

IMAGE: Flags fly outside the General Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters. (Getty Images)