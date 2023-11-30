The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is taking place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Last year, during COP27, diplomats from nearly 200 states inked a last-minute agreement to compensate developing countries for climate disasters exacerbated by wealthy countries’ emissions — or “loss and damages” payments — after tense negotiations. On the first day of COP28, countries finalized a landmark loss and damage deal, with the United Arab Emirates and Germany both pledging an initial $100 million. Details of the fund, which is to be launched by 2024, will be ironed out by the World Bank.
All eyes are also on the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies. Recently, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry concluded five days of talks with his counterpart from China ahead of COP28. Though there appeared to be few concrete breakthroughs, the United States has said there was “common ground on a number of issues,” while China described the meeting as yielding “positive results.”
During the next two weeks, Just Security will highlight key developments at COP28. We invite readers to regularly check this page for the latest COP commentary as it is updated to reflect the conference’s meetings, speeches, notable quotes, expert analyses, and more.
I. Relevant Expert Analysis
New commentary and analysis on issues discussed during COP28. This section will be regularly updated as expert analysis is published
- To Avert Climate Crisis, Democracies Need to Protect Civic Space
Kirk Herbertson (@KirkHerbertson) writes that during COP28, the international community must ensure protections for civil society in the fight against climate change.
2. Archival Pieces
Articles published earlier by Just Security on topics discussed or issues likely to be addressed during COP28.
Climate Diplomacy
- It’s Not Too Late to Galvanize Action on Climate-Affected Mobility
Jocelyn Perry (@JocelynGPerry) argues that the United Nations must recognize how climate change impacts mobility, including acknowledging forced displacement as a component of the Loss and Damage Fund.
- Energy Security at the U.N. High Level Week: More Heat Than Light
Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) and Cullen Hendrix (@cullenhendrix) analyze the 78th United Nations General Assembly’s outcomes for the long-overlooked importance of energy security.
- Climate Mitigation: Moving Beyond National Action to International Action
Robert S. Taylor writes that the international community must collectively target fugitive emissions of methane to successfully mitigate intensified climate disasters.
Climate and Justice
- New High Seas Treaty Prepares International Community for Sustainable and Equitable “Blue Economy”
Sarah Reiter, Angelique Pouponneau (@angiepops11) and Kristina M. Gjerde (@4kgjerde) discuss the need to advance law and policy frameworks needed to sustainably use and protect ocean resources.
- In Addressing Climate Change, Business as Usual Is Climate Injustice
Nikhil Deb (@nikhil_deb) and Nadia Genshaft-Volz argue that effective environmental action must center around social justice and empower the voices of the most vulnerable to climate change.
Climate and National Security
- This Summer Previewed the Security Threats of Climate Change: The U.S. Needs to Do More
Elsa Barron (@elsa_barron_), Tom Ellison, Brigitte Hugh (@BrigitteHugh), Alexandra Naegele and Christopher Schwalm argue that the United States will face growing instability and humanitarian crises, strained military resources, and a loss of influence to China if it does not recognize the critical security risks posed by climate change.
- Burning Threats: How Wildfires Undermine U.S. National Security
Alice C. Hill (@Alice_C_Hill) and Tess Turner recommend that the U.S. military must shift to an operational and planning paradigm that incorporates the risk of future climate-exacerbated disasters, including bigger wildfires.
Climate and Disasters
- Broader Lessons About Resilience from Maui’s Fires
Daniel P. Aldrich (@DanielPAldrich) highlights how communities can lay foundations for social and infrastructure resilience and recovery in the face of disasters.
- Meeting the Climate Moment Requires a Coherent Climate Disaster Strategy
Sarah Labowitz (@SarahLabo) claims that disaster recovery occupies an ill-defined space in Congress and the U.S. national security bureaucracy, leaving the country poorly prepared to meet the demands of climate change.
Climate and the Courts
- The Ecocide Wave is Already Here: National Momentum and the Value of a Model Law
Darryl Robinson (@DarrylRobs) argues that a “Model Law” on ecocide, or grave environmental wrongdoing would help overcome coordination problems that currently impede legislative action.
- Sackett v. EPA’s Aftermath and the Risk of Inflamed Western Water Conflict
Colby Galliher (@ColbyGalliher) lays out how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA has the potential to worsen the water crisis in the western United States.
3. Collections
- Climate Archive
A comprehensive catalog of articles organizing Just Security’s coverage of the climate crisis, from its human rights and justice implications to issues of migration, national security, and geopolitics.
II. Relevant Documents
1. Reports
- Protecting maternal, newborn and child health from the impacts of climate change: A call for action, United Nations Population Fund and the World Health Organization, November 21, 2023
- Emission Gap Report 2023, United Nations Environment Programme, November 20, 2023
- The climate-changed child, United Nations Children’s Fund, November 13, 2023
- Production Gap Report 2023, United Nations Environment Programme, November 8, 2023
- The State of Food and Agriculture, United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, November 6, 2023
- Adaptation Gap Report 2023, United Nations Environment Programme, November 2, 2023
- Interconnected Disaster Risks Report 2023, United Nations University, October 25, 2023