November 30, 2023

The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is taking place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Last year, during COP27, diplomats from nearly 200 states inked a last-minute agreement to compensate developing countries for climate disasters exacerbated by wealthy countries’ emissions — or “loss and damages” payments — after tense negotiations. On the first day of COP28, countries finalized a landmark loss and damage deal, with the United Arab Emirates and Germany both pledging an initial $100 million. Details of the fund, which is to be launched by 2024, will be ironed out by the World Bank.

All eyes are also on the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies. Recently, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry concluded five days of talks with his counterpart from China ahead of COP28. Though there appeared to be few concrete breakthroughs, the United States has said there was “common ground on a number of issues,” while China described the meeting as yielding “positive results.”

During the next two weeks, Just Security will highlight key developments at COP28. We invite readers to regularly check this page for the latest COP commentary as it is updated to reflect the conference’s meetings, speeches, notable quotes, expert analyses, and more. 

I. Relevant Expert Analysis 

1. Expert Analysis

2. Archival Pieces

Articles published earlier by Just Security on topics discussed or issues likely to be addressed during COP28.

Climate Diplomacy

Climate and Justice

Climate and National Security

Climate and Disasters

  1. Broader Lessons About Resilience from Maui’s Fires
    Daniel P. Aldrich (@DanielPAldrich) highlights how communities can lay foundations for social and infrastructure resilience and recovery in the face of disasters. 
  2. Meeting the Climate Moment Requires a Coherent Climate Disaster Strategy
    Sarah Labowitz (@SarahLabo) claims that disaster recovery occupies an ill-defined space in Congress and the U.S. national security bureaucracy, leaving the country poorly prepared to meet the demands of climate change. 

Climate and the Courts

3. Collections

  • Climate Archive
    A comprehensive catalog of articles organizing Just Security’s coverage of the climate crisis, from its human rights and justice implications to issues of migration, national security, and geopolitics. 

II. Relevant Documents

1. Reports

