The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is taking place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. Last year, during COP27, diplomats from nearly 200 states inked a last-minute agreement to compensate developing countries for climate disasters exacerbated by wealthy countries’ emissions — or “loss and damages” payments — after tense negotiations. On the first day of COP28, countries finalized a landmark loss and damage deal, with the United Arab Emirates and Germany both pledging an initial $100 million. Details of the fund, which is to be launched by 2024, will be ironed out by the World Bank.

All eyes are also on the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies. Recently, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry concluded five days of talks with his counterpart from China ahead of COP28. Though there appeared to be few concrete breakthroughs, the United States has said there was “common ground on a number of issues,” while China described the meeting as yielding “positive results.”

During the next two weeks, Just Security will highlight key developments at COP28. We invite readers to regularly check this page for the latest COP commentary as it is updated to reflect the conference’s meetings, speeches, notable quotes, expert analyses, and more.

To Avert Climate Crisis, Democracies Need to Protect Civic Space

Kirk Herbertson (@KirkHerbertson) writes that during COP28, the international community must ensure protections for civil society in the fight against climate change.

