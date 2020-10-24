Intergenerational Co-leadership for Global Governance Innovation

by

October 24, 2020

Today, Oct. 24, we are celebrating United Nations Day and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations at a moment of great disruption worldwide, driven by the profound human, social, and economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. This historic crisis has resurfaced existing inequalities and injustices, provoked despair, polarization, and enhanced an exclusive form of nationalism. But it has also created political momentum to demonstrate that multilateral cooperation, while in need of revitalization, is a key vehicle for responding to global challenges. This belief was reflected by 87 percent of the more than one million participants (half of whom were under 30) in the United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General’s UN75 global conversation, who responded that global cooperation is needed more than ever. This consensus, coupled with the demographics of the respondents, suggests that intergenerational co-leadership is key for reclaiming multilateralism and advancing recovery responses guided by its principles.

At a time when the world’s fate hinges on effective global and regional cooperation, young people are showing remarkable support for global and regional systems rooted in solidarity, cooperation, justice, and human rights. From making viral the Chilean anti-rape anthem calling against gender violence and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement against racism to, most recently, leading a social movement (#EndSARS) against police brutality in Nigeria, youth mobilization is at an all-time high.

Rethinking Youth Participation in Governance

But this generation is also ready to move beyond street protests and play an active role in politics and governance too. This is an opportunity to channel their energy towards engagement in recovery efforts and take forward the renewed vision for collective global action and the 12 commitments presented in the UN75 Declaration, which was adopted by world leaders on Sept. 21 during the U.N. General Assembly. However, young people’s participation in governance and policymaking does not take place in a vacuum. We must shift from shallow discourses emphasizing the need to work with youth, to create preconditions that, in fact, enable young people of all backgrounds to shape policies and help build solutions for current and future generations.

Thinking about youth only as the future is as outdated as the empty rhetoric praising youth participation in decision-making. This sole emphasis on the future has hindered us from thinking that youth, like adults and the elderly, can also be the present leaders with creative, courageous, and oftentimes visionary ideas to share. Leadership in governance, therefore, should not belong only to one group or the other, it should rather be manifested as the synergy between them.

In our latest report, Greater Inclusion of African Youth in Public Service and Governance, we term this approach  “intergenerational co-leadership,” a strategy which promotes working across generations to co-design, co-create, and co-produce solutions for national, regional, and global challenges that are aligned with young people’s view of the future. This approach would help to address the generational gap that persists in governance. Africa, for instance, is the youngest continent in the world (70 percent of the population is under 30), with an average median age of 19.7 years. By contrast, only three percent of the continent’s population is over the age of 65. Despite this demographic, the average age of heads of states across the continent was 64.5 years in 2018. This clearly denotes a striking and undeniable generational gap in governance. This particular study was conducted on the African continent, but youth across the world face similar barriers (such as age restrictions, and high election nomination fees and campaign costs) to accessing governance structures.

International Institutions and Youth Participation: The UN75 Global Governance Forum

In contrast, international institutions and organizations have had some recent success in integrating youth into co-leadership structures. Institutions such as the United Nations and the African Union have been able to make significant progress in elevating young people and professionals’ voices in the system. UN75 served as a platform to amplify these efforts. For example, on Sept.16–17, I was delighted to serve as an Honorary Co-Chair of the UN75 Global Governance Forum. The Forum served as a platform to convene stakeholders from civil society, youth, scholars, policy entrepreneurs, U.N. system bodies and Member States, the private sector, and philanthropic institutions to honor the principles of multilateral cooperation and raise the ambition of the UN75 Declaration.

The Forum’s outcome document, the Roadmap for the Future We Want & UN We Need: A Vision 20/20 for UN75 and Beyond, presents 20 new multi-stakeholder partnerships (the “partnership track”) and 20 institutional, policy, and normative change proposals (the “innovation track”) to enhance global governance. Each partnership will advance one or more of the UN75 Political Declaration’s 12 commitments with a bias towards action. Proposed changes were developed across the Forum’s thematic pillars of sustainable development, peace and security, human rights and humanitarian action, and climate governance.

The Partnership Track

Among the 20 partnership proposals presented by the Forum are several that focus on expanding and revitalizing youth involvement in global governance. For example, the nongovernmental organization Search for Common Ground will lead “The Promise of Youth as Peacebuilders: Making the Case for Partnership and Investment.” This partnership aims to (1) transform social norms about young people (from perpetrators and burdens to partners); (2) strengthen institutional capacities to support young people’s agency, voice, and leadership at the front lines of violent conflict; and (3) improve investments that support youth-led action focused on shaping more just and peaceful societies.

Another youth and civil society-focused partnership will be led by the civil society coalitions, UN2020 and Together First, and the think tank, the Stimson Center. This partnership,  “Enhancing Civil Society Space at the United Nations,”  seeks to examine the efficacy of establishing a dedicated high-level champion at the U.N. to be appointed by the Secretary-General who would facilitate and implement a system-wide strategy to protect and enhance civil society (including youth-led organizations) space and participation across the organization.

The Innovation Track

One key policy innovation proposal calls for global support for renewable energy/climate action plans to respond to the economic consequences of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. The policy recommendation notes that “COVID-19 has caused job losses, financial insolvency, and economic recession. In order to have a stable, sustainable recovery, a global plan (with strong regional and national dimensions) must target both economic and environmental sectors to create a green economy.” The proposal recommends a Common Risk Mitigation Mechanism to “aggregate the financial needs of developing countries regarding renewable energy and create a global market of renewable investment.” The proposal also advocates a Global Green Hydrogen Alliance to improve supply chains and utilization of hydrogen to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Lastly, it calls for the creation of a Global Risk Pooling Reserve Fund to “provide an insurance cushion for climate recovery, by pooling and reducing risk, lowering the cost of financing recovery, and creating a risk-resilience framework.”

Building the Next 75 Years of Global Governance

The consideration and implementation of these innovation proposals and partnerships will, in part, be determined by global dynamics, geopolitical shifts, but also the power and influence of non-hegemonic powers, such as transnational civil society. Increasingly, civil society, international institutions, and regional organizations can and must integrate youth voices throughout their processes, not just to imagine the future but to reimagine the present. The recommendations above reflect the contributions of intergenerational co-leadership throughout the Forum. This practice must be carried forward and expanded to meet the challenges we face.

Exclusionary nationalist, nativist, and populist policies have fueled an “anti-multilateralist turn” in recent years, but the health crisis can serve as an inflection point to push back. This is the time to be ambitious and claim a reimagined multilateralism. We need to recover stronger from the current crisis, but we will do so only by collectively upgrading and making more inclusive our current global governance system. The feedback received from the UN75 global conversation, the myriad ideas proposed, and partnerships formed over the past year, as well as the commitments made by member states through the UN75 Declaration, represent only the first phase of process. Young people stand ready to seize upon this momentum and co-lead the post-UN75 implementation phase.

Image: Argentinean Activist Chiarra Sacchi(R) speaks during a press conference where 16 children from across the world, present their official human rights complaint on the climate crisis to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child at the UNICEF Building on September 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 19-23)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Aya Chebbi

Aya Chebbi is the first African Union Youth Envoy and the youngest diplomat at the African Union Commission Chairperson’s Cabinet. She is the founder of Afrika Youth Movement (AYM); Afresist, a youth leadership program and multimedia platform; and Youth Programme of Holistic Empowerment Mentoring (Y-PHEM). Follow her on Twitter (@aya_chebbi).

Read these related stories next:

Secretary-General António Guterres and Volkan Bozkir, President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, attends the screening of a pre-recorded concert. 22 October 2020. New York, United States of America.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 16 – 23)

October 23, 2020 by

A sign warning people about Covid-19 is surrounded by flames and smoke during the Hennessey fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020.

An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate

October 23, 2020 by and

People gather on the airport runway in Funafuti, Tuvalu runway on November 25, 2019. Their reflections and the sky can be seen in the standing water nearby.

An Australian Model to Address Climate-Related Displacement: How to Flatten the Curve

October 22, 2020 by and

A delegate wears her mask as she casts her vote during the General Assembly election of members to the Human Rights Council. The 16th plenary meeting October 13, 2020

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 9 – 16)

October 16, 2020 by

Pompeo on a computer screen giving a press conference.

Estrangement Over Engagement: How the Trump Administration is Bucking Bipartisan Human Rights Diplomacy at the UN

October 14, 2020 by and

Issa Konfourou, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mali to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in Mali.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 2 – 9)

October 9, 2020 by

Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on October 1, 2020.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 25 – Oct. 2)

October 2, 2020 by

Adela Raz, Vice-President of the 75th session of the General Assembly and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations, chairs the general debate of the General Assembly's seventy-fifth session. Sitting at an appropriate socially distanced space is Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Both wear face masks.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 18-25)

September 25, 2020 by

A member of the Oregon National Guard works a checkpoint along Highway 22 on September 13, 2020 in Lyons, Oregon. The dust is very thick and grainy from the fires.

COVID-19, California’s Wildfires, and Reimagining “The Reserves”

September 25, 2020 by

Volkan Bozkir, President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, does not wear a face mask while opening the seventy-fifth session of the General Assembly. To his right and somewhat socially distanced is Secretary-General António Guterres, who wears a face mask.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 11-18)

September 18, 2020 by

The United Nations headquarters in New York

75 Years On: Remaking the Case for the United Nations

September 15, 2020 by and

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2018 in New York City.

Egypt’s Agenda for Reshaping the UN on Counterterrrorism

September 9, 2020 by