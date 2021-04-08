The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

April 8, 2021

In February, much of Texas plunged into darkness when the state’s electricity grid failed due to extreme cold weather conditions. What started as a foreseeable blackout quickly became a life-threatening calamity. The frigid temperatures cracked pipes and froze wells. To escape the frigid cold, have drinking water, and flush toilets, Texans were forced to boil snow and icicles. The extreme weather conditions and lack of basic amenities resulted in several fatal cases of hypothermia, frostbite, and carbon monoxide poisoning. More than 14 million people in Texas were affected, and lost access to clean water at the height of the crisis. At the beginning of March, there were still nearly 390,000 people who did not have water safe enough to drink in their homes.

This catastrophe illustrates what happens when aging and inadequate infrastructure is hit by extreme rain or snow—an increasingly regular occurrence due to climate change. And like with many tragedies, Texas’ devastation became a political media spectacle. The state governor’s attempt to blame renewable energies and deny responsibility made front pages, as did the images of Texas Senator Ted Cruz who fled to warmer temperatures to avoid discomfort. Much of the coverage of Texas’ disaster within the United States expressed shock of “third-world” conditions so close to home. However, even a cursory look at the United States shows that inadequate water and sanitation are more of a norm than an exception.

What happened in Texas was both predictable and preventable. February’s blackout and the lack of water resulted from failed political leadership and poor planning at the state level. The chronic lack of disaster preparedness and the move to deregulate the Texan electric grid ignored years of warnings from scientific and energy experts. 

The disaster laid bare a widespread, yet still largely invisible, human rights crisis within U.S. borders: the lack of access to adequate sanitation and clean water, which impacts health and life expectancy, and makes housing uninhabitable.

And, the matter extends well beyond Texas. Over 2 million people across the country lack access to adequate sanitation and clean water, according to a 2020 report, Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States. Flint, Michigan, has gained notoriety for failing to provide clean water to residents, and the community fight for justice is ongoing. Last month, Jackson, Mississippi, made national headlines for its water crisis as water outages left more than 70 percent of the city’s residents without safe drinking water. The COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather events have also exposed the longstanding American wastewater and sanitation crisis, which had received much less coverage than drinking water until recently. Black, Indigenous and Latinx populations disproportionately live without access to sanitation, and have had the highest infection and fatality rates from COVID-19. Responsive investments in rural plumbing and wastewater infrastructure represent some of the targeted solutions that have gained traction over the last year.  This is as true in the United States as it is globally.

Advocacy focused on Lowndes County, Alabama, where it is estimated that 90 percent of residents lack adequate wastewater systems, has been central to the “discovery” of this widespread problem. But Lowndes is far from alone. In Centreville, Illinois, residents have struggled with raw sewage flooding their property for years – it not only smells, it is dangerous. In these communities, sewage backs up into residents’ yards and homes, often leading to health problems that include infections, like hookworm, and other tropical diseases that were thought to be eradicated in the United States.

It is easy to forget that, within U.S. borders, communities have long endured the conditions seen in Texas in February. In most instances, the challenges precede climate change. But climate change is turning the water and sanitation crises into a state of emergency. The problems faced by the Indigenous peoples from Alaska to the Midwest foreshadow what may soon be the reality for all Americans. In The Bethel-Central Yup’ik and Stebbins regions in Alaska, flooding from melting ice and snow — sinking land due to thawing permafrost — seep into flush tanks in households and mix with sewage regularly. In the Navajo Nation, the springs, where people used to be able to obtain water, no longer flow, as a result of climate change and environmental degradation.

Like Texas, the federal government has ignored calls to improve water and wastewater systems. For decades, the American Society of Civil Engineers has graded national infrastructure. In 2021, the United States scored a C- for drinking water and a D+ for its wastewater infrastructure. Between 2001 and 2017, a D+ was the highest grade the United States received for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. A D grade denotes a high risk of failure and a dire need for revamping decaying infrastructure. One 2020 global environmental protection index ranked the United States behind 31 other countries, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Latvia, Slovenia, Spain, and the U.K. Clearly, the U.S. has been on notice that something needs to be done.

Where can the United States go from here? 

On February 26, President Joe Biden’s “climate czar,” Gina McCarthy, called Texas’ devastation “a wake-up call,” and committed to “building back better.” This effort must start with the basics—ensuring that water reaches everyone.

Building back better requires far-reaching solutions to improve water access and prepare for climate-related disasters. Biden has already taken some initial steps in this direction. During his first week in office, he announced that the United States had officially rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change and signed two executive orders prioritizing climate as central to U.S. national security. The administration has spoken about creating a “whole of government” approach to climate policy. Moreover, Biden’s newly announced $2 trillion infrastructure plan is a promising first step. The plan includes an injection of $56 billion to upgrade and modernize water and wastewater systems across the United States in the face of climate change threats. The plan faces opposition from Republicans, but Congress is also taking action. In March, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act of 2021. This Act calls for $50 billion in direct spending on wastewater infrastructure and local water systems. Moving forward these investments, and other complementary measures, will require bipartisan cooperation and collaboration between all levels of government. Political support is essential to both averting catastrophes and improving the infrastructure that is indispensable for adequate and affordable water and sanitation for all.

The United States, however, need not forge a new path alone. The international human rights framework offers pathways to addressing the sanitation crisis, which sits at the intersection of climate change, longstanding inequality, and a history of infrastructure disinvestment.

In 2010, the United Nations adopted a formal resolution recognizing the rights to water and sanitation, and called on governments to utilize “financial resources, capacity-building and technology transfer … to scale up efforts to provide safe, clean, accessible and affordable drinking water and sanitation for all,” obligations derived from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and a number of human rights treaties. The U.N.’s formal acknowledgement that water and sanitation are essential components of an adequate standard of living reflects lived experience and provides a normative foundation for policy. In 2010, the U.N. established an independent expert on safe drinking water and sanitation, who monitors compliance with these human rights norms. The Sustainable Development Goals further prioritize ensuring water and sanitation for all via Goal 6. Some countries, such as Kenya, the Maldives, Mexico, and Uruguay, already protect the right to sanitation in their national constitutions.

The components of the right to sanitation are straightforward: Safe and quality wastewater and sanitation should be affordable, accessible and available without discrimination. Governments are responsible for prioritizing universal access. In practice, this means tracking and addressing the disparities in access to adequate sanitation, including through disaggregated data, adopting affordability standards, prioritizing implementation in historically marginalized communities, and providing redress when this right is violated.

The Biden-Harris administration has offered some signs that an overhaul of the American water and wastewater infrastructure could be guided by human rights norms. Historically, the United States has given lip service to economic and social rights, but the reticence to adopt international human rights principles into domestic law has never actually abated.

Last week, in a stark departure from the prior administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that “[a]ll human rights are also co-equal. There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others.” The federal government’s readiness to re-engage with global human rights principles was also apparent last month, when the United States heeded recommendations from other governments to improve sanitation and wastewater systems as part of the U.N. Universal Periodic Review of the United States.

With political will and leadership, human rights can guide domestic regulation and legislation, and galvanize investments in the communities that need it most. Grounding policy in human rights will also signal that affordability is a priority and provides a basis for collaboration at the federal, state, and local levels. Water and sanitation are not privileges, they are fundamental rights, and all Americans deserve them.

Image: Marie Maybou melts snow on the kitchen stove on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Ms. Maybou was using the water to flush the toilets in her home after the city water stopped running. Winter storm Uri brought historic cold weather causing people to lose their water as pipes broke throughout the area. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lucía Falcón Palomar

Lucía Falcón Palomar (@LuciaFalconP)is an LL.M. student and Human Rights Fellow at Columbia Law School.

Obinna Maduka

Obinna Maduka is an Attorney from Nigeria, who has worked in the private sector, as well as on a range of human rights and humanitarian issues. He is an LL.M. Human Rights Fellow at Columbia Law School.

JoAnn Kamuf Ward

Director of the Human Rights in the U.S. Project at the Columbia Law School Human Rights Institute and Supervisor in the Human Rights Clinic. Follow her on Twitter (@JoAnnKWard).

Read these related stories next:

Exterior View of the new International Criminal Court building in The Hague on July 30, 2016 in The Hague The Netherlands.

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

April 2, 2021 by

Troops stand in lines with their hands behind their backs. U.S. Special Operations Forces and Mozambican leaders stand in front of the troops giving instructions as part of a two-month Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) training program.

Getting US-Africa Relations Back on Track With a Focus on Human Rights

April 2, 2021 by and

People march during a Stop Asian Hate rally in downtown Detroit, Michigan on March 27,2021, as part of a nation wide protest in solidarity against hate crimes directed towards Asian Americans in the wake of the Atlanta, Georgia spa shootings that left eight dead. They carry signs reading, “All of us vs. racism #StopAsianHate” and “Stop AAPI Hate.”

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

April 2, 2021 by

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar visits the construction site of a field hospital to house coronavirus patients in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2020.

Amid Palestinian Election Plans, Time to Challenge Hamas?

April 1, 2021 by

A war memorial at Jaffna University before it was demolished, in Jaffna. The memorial is a statue of hands reaching toward the sky coming out of a pile of rubble.

UN Human Rights Council Outlines Sri Lanka Abuses, But Demurs on Action

March 26, 2021 by

A wide view of the Trusteeship Council Chamber during a joint open briefing by the Chairs of Security Council committees engaged in countering the financing of terrorism, as well as by the President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on their respective roles. The room appears to be full and a large projection screen shows a member sitting at the panel in the front of the room.

Protecting Civil Society in Global Counterterrorism: FATF Leads the Way, UN Should Follow

March 23, 2021 by and

Libya's new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah speaks after being sworn in on March 15, 2021 in the eastern coastal city of Tobruk. Multiple flags of Libya stand behind him.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (March 12-19)

March 19, 2021 by

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, new Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres.

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

March 19, 2021 by and

Members of the persecuted Ahmadiyya community listen to the sermon during Friday prayers at the Garhi Shahu mosque on July 16, 2010 in Lahore, Pakistan. One person looks over their shoulder and directly at the camera.

Biden Must Press Pakistan to End Persecution of Religious Minorities

March 18, 2021 by

Farmers in India protest against new harmful farming laws while Indian paramilitary soldiers watch them behind barricades on December 13, 2020 at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India.

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

March 16, 2021 by and

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapakse and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse, neither who wear face masks, are surrounded by others, many who wear face masks, as they leave the new cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Buddhist Temple of the Tooth in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, some 116 km from Colombo on August 12, 2020.

When War Criminals Run the Government: Not Too Late for the International Community to Vet Sri Lankan Officials

March 16, 2021 by and

New Zealand Prime Minister Jim Bolger and Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a traditional Maori cloak of Kiwi feathers chat with Maori Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu after the signing of the Tainui Settlement Bill at Government House in Wellington 03 November.

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

March 16, 2021 by and