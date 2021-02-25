Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

February 25, 2021

Members of Congress recently introduced legislation mandating the declaration of a national climate emergency, while Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) invited President Joe Biden to declare climate change a national emergency. Reaction to these calls for a climate emergency has been mixed. Some environmentalists cheered. Others argued that using emergency powers to address climate change won’t help Biden fight it and would pose an unacceptable risk to democratic governance. These criticisms are not unfair, and they deserve careful consideration. But in light of the current, sobering state of climate science as well as the scientists’ call to take transformational action this decade, a climate national emergency should not be dismissed out of hand.

To be sure, declaring a climate emergency will not “solve” the climate crisis, and it shouldn’t be a substitute for legislative efforts and the work of the international Paris Climate Agreement (which the United States recently re-joined). It would, however, send a powerful signal from the White House about the urgency of the climate crisis—while also activating several legal authorities that could be put to work immediately. It would also reflect reality. A legal climate emergency acknowledges what climate scientists and experts already know: We are in a state of planetary emergency.

Climate Change: The One-Shot Problem

Climate change is unlike any problem facing the nation and the world: It has been aptly described as the “mother of all collective action” problems and a “super-wicked” problem.

Climate change is complicated by a unique temporal characteristic that penalizes inaction. Because greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions stay in the atmosphere for decades, dithering on climate action imposes escalating costs that rise over time. Unlike other thorny problems (e.g. health care, immigration), we may lack the luxury of ever coming back to the political system for a climate retry in the future—this is the so-called “one shot” problem. At some point, the effects of climate change will be too acute, have had too much impact, or be too late to stop or reverse. Climate scientists exclaim that now is the time for political leaders to take our “climate shot” or risk irreversible, catastrophic harm, not just to Americans, but to humans as a species.

About those impacts. Despite a COVID-19 economic slowdown—which temporarily slowed fossil fuel emissions—the world remains well off track to meet the emissions goals established by the Paris Climate Accord, a prerequisite to avoid climate change’s irreversible and catastrophic impacts. Climate science makes increasingly clear that this rise in GHG emissions increases the risk of climate tipping points and their cascading effects. Evidence is mounting that events such as the complete loss of the West Antarctic ice sheet or large swaths of the Amazon rainforest are more likely than initially thought. Ninety-nine percent of tropical coral reefs are projected to be lost forever if global temperatures rise above 2° degrees Celsius—one of the goals established by the Paris Agreement.

Climate Emergency: A Signaling Function

 For years, scientists have been exclaiming that we are already in a state of planetary emergency–a point recently echoed by the United Nations secretary general. Simply acknowledging that a situation is a national emergency can elevate an issue in the international and national consciousness, sparking follow-on action.

Central to this climate emergency discussion is the National Emergencies Act (NEA), a statute that delegates broad authorities to the president to declare a national emergency. Right now, the United States has 38 active emergencies. It is a remarkably diverse set of emergencies that address everything from terrorism to COVID, to the security situation in places such as Burundi, the Western Balkans, and Sudan. Five emergencies were declared in just the last year.  One month into office, President Biden just declared a new national emergency addressing the security situation in Burma.

The debate over using the NEA to address non-traditional threats is not new. Emergency powers were even used to address the horrific apartheid policies and actions of the government of South Africa. Critics lambasted this decision as merely “perceiving a sudden danger” that pre-empted legislative action and that it was a dangerous misuse of the word “emergency” While the United States was slow-footed in dealing with apartheid, the use of national emergency powers signaled a fundamental shift in U.S. policy toward South Africa. It also did not foreclose legislative action: Congress passed the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act the following year and, thankfully, apartheid began to crumble.

A Climate Emergency Offers Supplemental, Substantive Authorities

Beyond the signaling function, a climate emergency adds supplemental authorities that are activated under the National Emergencies Act. Such authorities are already delegated by Congress and can be put to use immediately. If a climate emergency is declared, there are at least three relevant statutes that could be put to work immediately.

1. Prohibit Imports from Illegally Forested Products: Under the International Economic Emergency Protection Act (IEEPA), the president may use emergency economic powers for “extraordinary and unusual threats to the foreign policy and economy of the United States.” Climate change, a transnational issue that respects no political borders and is poised to destabilize U.S. coastlines and impact national security, surely meets this definition.

Consider how the IEEPA could be used to address what is happening in the Amazon rainforest, the “lungs of the planet” that serves as a global carbon sink. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not protecting enormous swaths of the Amazon from deforestation. Illegal foresting is running amok. Many products from illegally deforested lands in the Amazon can still be imported to the United States without fear of sanction. The IEEPA could prohibit the import of products from illegally deforested lands in the Amazon. Right now, U.S. trade policy is not synchronized with climate policy (a point made by senior diplomats)—but it could be upon a climate emergency declaration.

Outside the Amazon, the IEEPA could be used to prohibit or curtail international trade of particularly pernicious climate products such as nitrous oxide, particularly when it is used for non-essential purposes. Nitrous oxide, a chemical  compound used in food products, rocket fuels, and medical purposes has an outsized impact on GHG emissions. One ton of nitrous oxide is equivalent to nearly 300 tons of carbon dioxide, and it stays in the atmosphere for over 100 years.

2. Supercharge the Defense Production Act (DPA): The DPA has proven to be a critical tool to streamline the supply chain throughout the COVID-19 crisis, although it hasn’t always been utilized. The DPA can be used in both emergency and nonemergency conditions. In a climate emergency, the DPA’s authorities can be supercharged to expedite the production of critical technology items through federal loan guarantees. This could potentially foster the development of renewable energy technologies and help underwrite high-risk/high-reward technologies like carbon capture and sequestration, a nascent but promising technology.

3. Tap into emergency transportation authorities: During a national emergency the Transportation Security Administrator has supplemental authorities to “coordinate domestic transportation, including aviation, rail, and other surface transportation, and maritime transportation (including port security)” and “carry[ing] out such other duties, and exercise such other powers, relating to transportation during a national emergency.” This emergency authority received increased attention just last month when Biden’s Acting Secretary of Homeland Security activated to protect the safety and security of the transportation system during COVID-19.

This authority is both broadly written and its outer scope untested. But consider this authority’s potential appeal in a climate emergency. The U.S. transportation sector is the leading contributor of U.S. GHG emissions. Airports are already suffering from climate change and extreme heat events (which makes it dangerous to take off). U.S. transportation infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable to climate change–a point recently made by new Transportation Administrator Pete Buttigieg. Could this authority be used to coordinate and incentivize more climate friendly transportation policies? Or mandate that states report on their transportation sector’s GHG emissions and work aggressively to reduce them? One idea could be to ask the seven members of the Transportation Security Oversight Board to include climate change within their work on transportation security.

Are these emergency authorities a cure-all for climate change and a substitute for legislative action? Of course not. But given the mounting costs of climate inaction and the difficulty of enacting transformational climate legislation in a 50-50 Senate, the authorities that an NEA declaration would activate should be considered as part of the legal toolbox.

We Must be Honest About the Mounting Costs for Climate Inaction

Congress chose not to define “emergency” within the NEA. Absent a statutory definition, critics of a climate emergency declaration argue that the term “emergency” already has an established definition that can be found in the dictionary—it must be sudden, unforeseen.

A word about this unforeseeability requirement. Yes, the climate science makes clear that human activity is clearly causing global warming. The rise in GHG emissions due to human activity is leading to an increase in global temperatures. This increase, and the Earth’s warming, in the aggregate, is entirely foreseeable. But traditional notions of what is foreseeable and what is unforeseeable are difficult to apply to climate impacts, tipping points, and extreme weather. Extreme weather and other climate impacts strike with increased intensity and frequency, but we cannot pinpoint when and where climate impacts will occur with any great precision. This places us in a reactive stance. And the potential for tipping points rises with each day of climate inaction but we also do not know when and where they might occur. Some models suggest that the Greenland ice sheet could be doomed at 1.5.° degrees Celsius.  This could happen as early as 2030. Is the wholesale disintegration of Greenland’s ice sheet by 2030 foreseeable, foreclosing action? Impossible to say, but in light of the sheer gravity of the threat, shouldn’t we at least consider taking proactive steps to address this?

In contrast, climate experts point to an entirely different definition of emergency, which is defined as risk multiplied by urgency. Urgency is a function of reaction time divided by time left to avoid a bad outcome.  Using this definition, climate experts estimate that these factors—risk and urgency—are already so acute that we are in a state of planetary emergency. Immediate action is required.

To be clear, declaring a climate emergency is not an easy decision, and criticisms about the NEA’s implications for democratic governance deserve careful attention. I’ve been quite critical in these pages of bold emergency pronouncements in other contexts — the border wall “emergency” being the most recent example. But the border crisis can’t be described as severe, urgent, catastrophic, or irreversible—characteristics that fairly describe climate change and its impacts. And Congress made clear that the border wall was an improper use of military construction funds; in contrast, senior congressional leaders are actually calling on the president to use his delegated authority and declare a climate emergency.

Finally, critics of any use of emergency powers to address climate change note that what we actually need is for Congress to do its job—and that we must give Congress the opportunity and space to solve big policy challenges. If we had decades  to respond and more than “one shot” for Congress to address climate change, I would also caution restraint. In an ideal world, climate science would transcend legislative gridlock and Congress would have already passed comprehensive climate legislation, or would do so immediately. Yet, at some point we must also be realistic about the likelihood of this occurring soon. After all, the last major piece of environmental legislation—amendments to the Clean Air Act—was passed in 1990 and signed by President George H. W. Bush at a time when environmental issues were far less partisan. The last attempt at climate legislation died in Senate committee in 2009.   Since then, we have lost a critical twelve years.  Attempts at climate legislation continues to be hampered by climate denialism within the Republican party.

Could 10 Republicans—three more than voted to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol—come together to pass climate legislation? It’s possible. But I wouldn’t bet the planet on it.

Image: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Mark Nevitt

Associate Professor of Law at Syracuse University College of Law; Previously Class of 1971 Distinguished Military Professor of Leadership & Law at the United States Naval Academy, Sharswood Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and former commander in the Navy, serving as a tactical jet aviator and attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 20 years. Follow him on Twitter (@marknevitt).

Read these related stories next:

Demonstrators from several environmental groups including Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement demand broad action at a youth-led climate strike near City Hall on December 6, 2019 in New York City. A large banner reads, “Climate Change” but “Climate” is crossed-out and “System” is written in its place to read “System Change.” Youth carry additional signs reading, “Respect your mama” with an Earth symbol; “We cannot say we did not know;” “Hey Exxon, stop burning my future;” “No more excuses;” and more.

How Domestic Civic Movements Could Reshape US Foreign Policy

February 25, 2021 by

Legal blind justice Themis metal statue with scales on chains

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

February 22, 2021 by , , , and

People walk along the streets near the remains of burned homes after Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in the Breezy Point neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Nearly all the homes in the photo covering three of four blocks have been destroyed, and all that can been seen is the building foundations and debris.

As Biden Seeks Answers on Climate’s Impact on Migration, Sydney Declaration Provides Legal Ground Rules for Action

February 19, 2021 by

Tents line up the semi-arid plains outside the official boundaries of Dadaab, which is considered to be the worlds biggest refugee camp in the world, on July 4, 2011.

Climate Change is a Threat the Next Generation Cannot Face Alone

February 17, 2021 by and

U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing a face mask, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Biden Executive Actions Make Unity Possible for Millions of Marginalized Americans

February 16, 2021 by

A mobile phone displays the logos for Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok in front the flags of the United States and China.

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

February 12, 2021 by

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a youth-led climate strike organized by environmental groups including Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement near City Hall on December 6, 2019 in New York City.

Why President Biden Should Not Declare a Climate Emergency

February 10, 2021 by and

Russian nuclear missile rolls along Red Square during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat, on June 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. The requirement to wear masks and gloves to combat a spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still in effect in Moscow, but none of the military members lined up wear face masks.

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

January 22, 2021 by and

Pro-democracy protesters hold up a sign showing a meme of U.S. President Elect Joe Biden and "No 112" on them during a rally at the Nonthaburi Police Station on December 08, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

January 19, 2021 by and

Security Council members hold a videoconference in connection with the Middle East (Syria).

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Dec 11 – Dec 18)

December 18, 2020 by and

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict, wait to fill their jerrycans with water at Um Raquba reception camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state on December 3, 2020. The jerry cans are lined in an “L” shape and people cluster in groups talking.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Dec 4 – Dec 11)

December 11, 2020 by and

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a virtual briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. His briefing is viewed on an iPad, and a separate computer screen behind the iPad shows a 3-D rendering of the coronavirus with the words, “Coronavirus (COVID-19)”

COVID-19 and International Law Series: WHO’s Pandemic Response and the International Health Regulations

December 8, 2020 by and